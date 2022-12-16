Versie 10 van Drupal is uitgekomen. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Drupal bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. In versie 10 treffen we onder meer CKEditor versie 5 aan, zijn minimaal php versie 8.1 en versie 6.2 van het Symfony framework nodig, en is ondersteuning voor Internet Explorer komen te vervallen. Het volledige overzicht van de belangrijkste veranderingen is hieronder te vinden.

The new Olivero theme provides a modern look and feel. Olivero includes built-in support for multi-level menus and listings in responsive grids. The new administration theme, Claro, provides an accessible, clean interface for site management. The prior default themes Bartik and Seven are available as contributed projects if you wish to use them.

With CKEditor 4 reaching end of life at the end of 2023, it was time to upgrade. Thanks to a fantastic collaboration with its developers, Drupal 10 comes with CKEditor 5 built-in. The new version brings a modern editing experience with in-place controls and support for arbitrary input and output formats. Optional premium features are also available, such as live collaborative editing. An upgrade path is provided to move editor settings over and developer tools are available to help port any custom integrations. For now, CKEditor 4 is also available as a contributed project, so you can continue using that for Drupal 10 for now until its end of support.

Microsoft has ended support for Internet Explorer and so has Drupal.This allows Drupal themes to use modern solutions for user facing problems.

Views now supports a responsive grid display format. Instead of specifying the number of columns, and screen widths, users specify the maximum number of columns, the minimum grid cell width and the gutter spacing. When the grid cells resize to a point where they’re below the minimum width, the grid will reflow to have less columns. Alternatively, the grid will expand to fit in as many columns as permitted, while keeping the grid width above the minimum value. Dropping Internet Explorer 11 support enabled the addition of this feature.

Drupal 10 introduces a new command line tool to generate a standalone theme from a compatible base theme. We recommend using the tool to prevent breaking a sub-theme when the base theme changes. Runtime theme extension is still supported, but only advised if you have full control of the base theme (e.g. by creating it with the starterkit command).

Drupal 10.0 depends on the Symfony 6.2 framework, and later Drupal 10 minor versions will be updated to future minor versions of Symfony 6. This sets Drupal up with the latest version of the underlying platform.

As PHP 7 reached end of life on November 28, 2022, it was clear Drupal 10 must require at least PHP 8. Symfony 6.2 requires PHP 8.1 and choosing that version provides the best support timeline for Drupal 10 itself as well. PHP 8.2 is also fully supported.

The QuickEdit, Aggregator, HAL, RDF, and Color modules have been removed from core. They are available as contributed projects. This allows Drupal 10 to focus on the core strengths of the system.

Drupal 10.0.0 includes all of the features that were added to Drupal since 9.0, such as lazy image loading support for better frontend performance, WebP support in image styles, a dedicated Content Editor user role, "Manage permissions" tabs for entity bundles, and bundle classes on the PHP level for better code encapsulation, among many other improvements.

Thanks to the diligent work of the Drupal community on automated code update tools, porting events and dedicated work on key projects over the past two and a half years, Drupal 10 launches with almost three thousand compatible extensions, 26% more than how many Drupal 9 launched with.

All new features will be added to only Drupal 10 going forward. Several key improvements are already in the works as contributed projects. The Project Browser contributed project is now in beta and includes a Composer-based user interface to install contributed projects with all their dependencies. The Automatic Updates contributed project is already stable, allowing you to apply patch-level core updates to your site. (Experimental support is included for minor version updates and contributed project updates). The Recipes initiative is less far along but already has early versions of automation functionality to ship composable bundles of Drupal modules and configuration.

All of these are planned to be added to Drupal 10 core in the future and will help users find, keep up with and combine all the fantastic contributed projects the Drupal community is famous for.