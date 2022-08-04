Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.70.0 uitgebracht en uitgebreide informatie over die uitgave is op deze pagina te vinden. Dit is de aankondiging:
July 2022 (version 1.70)
Welcome to the July 2022 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you'll like, some of the key highlights include:
- Title bar customization - Hide/show menu bar, Command Center, or layout control.
- Fold selection - Create your own folded regions in the editor.
- Search multi-select - Select and then act on multiple search results.
- Tree view search and filtering - Find and filter in tree views such as the Find Explorer.
- Terminal improvements - Shell integration on by default, extended PowerShell keybindings.
- Command line option --merge - Use the 3-way merge editor as your default merge tool.
- Notebooks: Go to Most Recently Failed Cell - Jump directly to notebook errors.
- Python Get started experience - Quickly install and configure Python within VS Code.
- Sticky scroll preview - New scrolling UI shows current source code scope.
- Dev container CLI topic - Learn about the updated development container CLI.
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.