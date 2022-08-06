IDM Computer Solutions heeft versie 2022.1 van UltraEdit uitgebracht. Deze multifunctionele teksteditor kan overweg met gewone ascii-tekst, maar hexadecimale bestanden en html-bestanden zijn evenmin een probleem. Verder beschikt het programma over features als macro's, verticale blokselectie, syntax-highlighting, een ingebouwde ftp-client en spellingscontrole in diverse talen. The programma wordt primair voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar er zijn ook versies voor Linux en Mac. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
UltraEdit 2022.1 Changes
- Interactive login for SFTP (2FA support)
- Connect to servers that require two-factor authentication (2FA) or time-based one-time passwords (TOTP)
- New "Interactive login" account option (Advanced tab)
- Single persistent connection used for 2FA accounts to prevent multiple 2FA prompts
- Connection stays alive during file editing to avoid further 2FA prompts
- Chrome (Edgium) rendering for browser view / live preview
- Upgrades HTML / Markdown preview to modern rendering engine
- Requires WebView2 browser component from Microsoft (included in Win 11, available on Win 10)
- Fallback to older browser control for legacy rendering on systems not supporting WebView2
- Command palette expansions
- Quick open any previously opened file
- Type
\then begin typing part of file path or name to filter results; ex:
\myFile.js
- Select path and press Enter to open
- Clear one or all paths from history
- Quick open any file
- Begin typing file path and command palette will offer auto-completing matches
- Select a matching folder to add it to the path
- Select a matching file to open it
- Supports letter drives, UNC, and relative paths
- Wildcard support for opening multiple files at once; ex:
C:\prj\class*.cpp
- Go-to shorthand
- Type
:then line number / column number to jump to location; ex:
:300,25
- Type
:b2to jump to second bookmark, or
:bMyBookto jump to bookmark named "MyBook"
- Type
:pthen page break number to jump to page break; ex:
:p5
- Templates now included in command palette
- Syntax highlighting parser overhaul (Code highlighting data abstracted from editor, improving performance and resolving issues)
- Syntax highlighting maintained when selecting
- Support for block comments opened with same characters as line comments
- Support for arbitrary string pairs (square brackets, backticks, etc.)
- Added support for Perl quote-like string operators like
qq(STRING)
- Improved XML code highlighting with embedded CDATA sections
- Addressed issues related to complex embedded code highlighting and longer wrapped lines
- HTML Tidy overhaul
- Updated HTML Tidy library to latest version
- New HTML Tidy UI with dozens of additional options
- New command and associated key mapping to run HTML Tidy
- Output window improvements and additions
- Add and remove any number of output windows
- Rename output window tabs
- Select and copy partial or whole lines in output window
- Other notable user experience improvements
- Ability to rename unsaved file tab
- User tools automatically import embedded icon from external executable
- Re-engineered user clipboards now support selections of >4 GB (exceeding Windows clipboard limitations)
- "Add file to project" now uses regular File Open dialog
- Reformat JSON now automatically applies code highlighting
- Size column is now right-aligned in all FTP file lists
- Other notable quality improvements
- Addressed issue with child windows opening off screen when last positioned on disconnected monitor
- Addressed issues parsing URL formats for right-click open
- Addressed Reformat Paragraph issues with large selections of text
- Addressed issue with "Save selection as" and GB of selected data
- Addressed file lock issue when saving FTP file
- Removed 160 byte limit on application title bar
- Improved selection while in column mode
- Addressed "Server signature does not match" issue with SFTP
- Addressed issue with duplicated characters in SSH log
- Added missing "To uppercase" command to key mapping
- Added file path and name to non-DOS line terminator prompt
- Addressed tool performance issue with "Show DOS box" enabled
- Further theming improvements