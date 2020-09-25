IDM Computer Solutions heeft versie 27.10 van UltraEdit uitgebracht. Deze multifunctionele teksteditor kan overweg met gewone ascii-tekst, maar hexadecimale bestanden en html-bestanden zijn evenmin een probleem. Verder beschikt het programma over features als macro's, verticale blokselectie, syntax-highlighting, een ingebouwde ftp-client en spellingscontrole in diverse talen. Naast de versie voor Windows zijn er ook versies voor macOS en Linux, maar die volgen een ander releaseschema. De changelog sinds versie 26.20 ziet er als volgt uit:
UltraEdit version 27.10 changes
- File properties
- Dockable window displays information about active file
- File attributes, encoding, line/character statistics, etc.
- Copy one or all file properties to clipboard
- Collapsible information sections
- Image preview for HTML / web files
- Hover over image reference in source to see preview in tooltip
- Supported in HTML, CSS, JavaScript, JSON, Markdown, PHP, Python, Ruby, Perl
- Supports BMP, GIF, JPE/JPG/JPEG, PNG, and TIFF image formats
- See original image size and color mode
- UAC administrator override prompt for modifying and saving system files
- Unlimited line length – no forced wrap
- Unlimited line length option added in Settings » Editor display » Miscellaneous
- Set max columns before wrap to values greater than 20,000
- Hide / show unchanged lines (View » Hide/show drop down)
- Combine multiple files
- Accessible via Edit tab » File (Insert group) » Insert multiple files
- Select one or more files from multiple locations
- Set order of inserted files
- Option to add new line if missing from inserted file(s)
- Line terminators automatically normalized if "On paste convert line endings" set in Settings » File handling » Conversions
- Jump to function definition
- Ctrl + Right-click on function call in source to jump to its definition
- Function must be listed in function list
- Eliminated view shift when selecting all (Ctrl + A)
- Manually set syntax highlighting type now remembered between sessions
- Syntax highlighting preserved for HTML / XML matching tag highlights
- Improved performance for JavaScript Lint
- Added Unicode BOM indicator to encoding value in status bar
- Improved display when toggling full screen mode
- Window framework update to improve performance and display
- Improved handling of literal caret (^) in templates
- Improvements for inserting files of different encodings and line terminator formats
- Various other minor improvements
- Cloud Sync (see details)
- Secure, cloud-based syncing of settings between different systems
- Authenticate with Google, GitHub, or Microsoft account
- Push / pull all settings, or specific settings categories
- Backup / restore system
- Manage, rename, and remove instances from sync account
- Requires a subscription license including Cloud Services
- Compute hash for active file or selected text (Coding tab » Tools group)
- MD5, CRC, SHA1, and SHA256 algorithms calculated and shown
- Copy hash value from result dialog
- Key mapping available
- Command line support available: uedit64 /md5|/crc|/sha1|/sha256
- No file size limitations
- New file tab sorting methods (file tab context menu) to sort open files by:
- Name
- Location
- File extension
- Date
- New tab sorting methods can be set to automatically sort on file open (Settings » Application layout » File tabs » Miscellaneous)
- Modernized settings and config dialogs
- Apply / OK buttons removed where applicable
- Obsolete settings and controls removed
- Unlimited bookmark support
- Set unlimited bookmarks in a file...even multi-GB files with hundreds of thousands of bookmarks
- Greatly improved performance for toggling bookmarks and with Bookmark Viewer
- New option "Bookmark matching lines" in Find dialog
- Automatically set bookmarks for all lines containing match (instead of using Find String List)
- Find bookmarks are tracked and appear separately from standard bookmarks
- Allows you to quickly and easily delete, cut, or copy all lines containing search string
- Clear Find bookmarks (Home » Bookmarks sub-menu) while preserving manually set bookmarks
- Improved XML support
- XML compress / minify
- Greatly improved performance for parsing / reformatting huge multi-gigabyte XML files
- Improved support for parsing / formatting multi-byte character sets
- New option in function list context menu to avoid automatically expanding function
- Support for horizontal scrolling via Shift + Mouse wheel