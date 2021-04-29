IDM Computer Solutions heeft versie 28.10 van UltraEdit uitgebracht. Deze multifunctionele teksteditor kan overweg met gewone ascii-tekst, maar hexadecimale bestanden en html-bestanden zijn evenmin een probleem. Verder beschikt het programma over features als macro's, verticale blokselectie, syntax-highlighting, een ingebouwde ftp-client en spellingscontrole in diverse talen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
UltraEdit v28.10 Changes
- IntelliTips improvements
- Implemented threading for improved performance when parsing source files
- Eliminated slowness when typing in IntelliTips-parsed file
- Updated and modernized parser engine
- Added support for dozens of additional languages
- Improved performance
- Faster loading of multiple files
- Improved file tab handling with many files open
- Faster project load
- Updated Ctags (to universal-ctags) for more robust and modern symbol parsing
- Improved auto-complete to be more user friendly and less obtrusive
- Find in Files improvements when searching files with corrupt / incorrect encodings
- Improved storage and handling of settings and customizations data
- Smarter handling of auto-recovered unsaved files with Save State enabled
- Renamed update exe to prevent erroneous launch from Windows Temp File cleanup
- Miscellaneous improvements to increase application performance and reliability