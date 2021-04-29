Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: UltraEdit 28.10

UltraEdit logo (75 pix) IDM Computer Solutions heeft versie 28.10 van UltraEdit uitgebracht. Deze multifunctionele teksteditor kan overweg met gewone ascii-tekst, maar hexadecimale bestanden en html-bestanden zijn evenmin een probleem. Verder beschikt het programma over features als macro's, verticale blokselectie, syntax-highlighting, een ingebouwde ftp-client en spellingscontrole in diverse talen. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

UltraEdit v28.10 Changes
  • IntelliTips improvements
    • Implemented threading for improved performance when parsing source files
    • Eliminated slowness when typing in IntelliTips-parsed file
    • Updated and modernized parser engine
    • Added support for dozens of additional languages
  • Improved performance
    • Faster loading of multiple files
    • Improved file tab handling with many files open
    • Faster project load
  • Updated Ctags (to universal-ctags) for more robust and modern symbol parsing
  • Improved auto-complete to be more user friendly and less obtrusive
  • Find in Files improvements when searching files with corrupt / incorrect encodings
  • Improved storage and handling of settings and customizations data
  • Smarter handling of auto-recovered unsaved files with Save State enabled
  • Renamed update exe to prevent erroneous launch from Windows Temp File cleanup
  • Miscellaneous improvements to increase application performance and reliability

UltraEdit 24.0 screenshot (810 pix)

Versienummer 28.10
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website IDM Computer Solutions
Download https://www.ultraedit.com/downloads/ultraedit-download/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

29-04-2021 • 07:28

29-04-2021 • 07:28

9 Linkedin

Bron: IDM Computer Solutions

UltraEdit

Reacties (9)

+2basseytje
29 april 2021 13:15
Ik vraag me af waarom je zou kiezen voor een betaalde text editor wanneer er prima gratis/open source alternatieven zijn zoals VSCode of Notepad++ ?
+1gimbal
@basseytje29 april 2021 15:31
Ultraedit krijg je niet kapot; gooi er een bestand in van 2gb en je kunt er performant in zoeken en bewerken - met syntax highlighting aan en regex bewerkingen. Gratis editors gaan meestal toch wel wat meer uit van "normaal" gebruik.

Dat is zo'n beetje het enige argument wat ik nog over heb om voor Ultraedit te kiezen, voor de rest hebben Notepad++ en SublimeText redelijk dezelfde functies. Alhoewel ik het graag zou zien dat ze de column edit modus iets beter afkijken...
+1Houtenklaas
@gimbal29 april 2021 22:49
Zeer herkenbaar, bij een vorig werkgever mijn favoriete editor precies vanwege het kunnen omgaan met extreem grote bestanden. En het ultieme tunen en kunnen configureren tot op het bot naar eigen believen. Helaas voor privé gebruik wat prijzig, anders zou ik er direct weer voor gaan!
+1Rinzwind
@basseytje29 april 2021 14:25
Omdat commerciële producten vaak meer gepolijst, stabiel doorontwikkeld en pro support hebben. Maar goed, als je je dat afvraagt (zo’n opmerking zie je ALTIJD voorbijkomen) dan zoek je naar x vs y in de forums van het product. Dan nog is het resultaat vaak die van populairst (marketingpowerrrr), niet perse best.

De duurste pro “editor” is denk ik Slickedit ;) kun je ook daar over klagen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Rinzwind op 29 april 2021 14:26]

+1Sicos
29 april 2021 07:39
Het zal wel smaak zijn maar toch gaat mijn voorkeur uit naar NotePad++. Wat mij betreft een "nettere" interface waarin ik niet meteen zoek raak.
+1downtime
@Sicos29 april 2021 09:24
Ik hoop dat die mening niet gebaseerd is op bovenstaande screenshot want UE is erg configureerbaar. Wil je een kale layout zonder ribbon maar met een traditioneel menu dan kan dat ook.
+1beerse

@Sicos29 april 2021 10:22
Het is maar net waar en hoe je het zou willen gebruiken. Ooit was ik UE gebruiker maar sinds ik NotePad++ (downloads: Notepad++ 7.9.5) ken gaat mijn voorkeur toch daar naar uit. Technisch/praktisch waren ze toen aan elkaar gewaagd en dan is het prijsvoordeel toch aan NP++.

Toegegeven, dat is naar mijn idee al meer dan 15 jaar geleden, misschien wel langer terug. Daarnaast is het voor mij als systeembeheerder wel zo makkelijk/handig als ik tools zonder licentie-issue vrij kan gebruiken op veel systemen en in veel omgevingen.

In mijn tijd als software ontwikkelaar in de vorige eeuw had ik andere eisen en wensen aan editors dus begrijp ik heel goed dat ook UE haar gebruikers verdient. De tijd van de strijd tussen VI en Emacs ligt hopelijk al lang en ver achter ons.
0akooijman
@beerse2 mei 2021 15:55
Vim dan toch, vi is nooit serieus concurrent van emacs geweest. 😉
0beerse

@akooijman2 mei 2021 16:42
Om te beginnen is `vi` de systeem editor van unix sinds ze `ed` heeft aangevuld. Volgens mij ergens in de jaren 80, maar misschien wel eerder. Eigenlijk is vi de visuele aanvulling (full-schreen character mode) op de regel-editor `ed`. Parallel aan dat `sed` de stream-editor is gebaseerd op die zelfde `ed`. Daarom zijn de commando's die je bij vi achter de dubbele-punt geeft gelijk aan de commando's die je bij sed achter -e geeft. Dat is in beide gevallen `ed`.

Met de opkomst van emacs is er zo iets als een editor-war ontstaan tussen vi en emacs: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Editor_war. De diverse unix beheerders en gebruikers kregen een keuze in welke editor ze wilden gebruiken. Het voordeel van vi was dat ze er altijd wel is en zo ongeveer alles aan kan. Het voordeel van emacs was dat ze steeds meer kan en vooral bij software ontwikkeling veel praktische uitbreidingen heeft.

Volgens mij is vim ontstaan als reactie op de editor-war, dat functionaliteit van emacs ook in vi beschikbaar zou kunnen komen. Maar dan natuurlijk op een vi manier.

Zelf ben ik een beetje in vi blijven hangen. emacs heb ik nooit echt willen leren omdat die toch altijd zelf geïnstalleerd moest worden en daar heb ik niet altijd zin in. Eigenlijk is vi er altijd wel. Ook handig is dat vi de zelfde (regel edit) commando's gebruikt als met sed gebruikt kunnen worden.

Terug op jou opmerking: Voor de edit-war is het echt vi en emacs. Ook voor mij is het echt vi en niet vim. de extra mogelijkheden van vim gebruik ik praktisch niet.



