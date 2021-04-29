Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: ImageGlass 8.1

ImageGlasslogo (79 pix)Versie 8.1 van ImageGlass is nog niet zo lang geleden uitgekomen. ImageGlass is een klein, snel en eenvoudig opensource programma waarmee afbeeldingen kunnen worden bekeken. Het kan afbeeldingen zonder kwaliteitsverlies roteren en converteren naar een ander formaat, maar voor andere bewerkingen is het afhankelijk van externe software. In versie 8.0, die Kobe als koosnaam heeft meegekregen is onder meer ondersteuning voor nieuwe formaten toegevoegd, kan ExifTool worden gebruikt voor het weergeven van exif-informatie en kan het de afzonderlijke frames tonen in een gif-afbeelding. In 8.1 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Breaking changes
  • Shortcut for "Save image as..." menu changed from Ctrl+S to Ctrl+Shift+S.
  • Shortcut for "Open image location" menu changed from Ctrl+Shift+L to L.
Official Discord server

We just launched a Discord server for ImageGlass where you can chat to the other fellows, or ask a question..., please feel free to join in: http://discord.io/imageglass

JPEG XL format support

JXL format is now added to the built-in list. If you are upgrading from older version, you may need to manually add these formats in Settings > File type associations tab. You also can add other formats listed here.

EXIF viewer tool improvement

Exif tool in ImageGlass is a wrapper of https://exiftool.org, developed by Phil Harvey. You need to download the Windows executable version on its website, unzip and rename exiftool(-k).exe to exiftool.exe. Then, import this file to ImageGlass by going to Settings > Tools > Exif tool, clicking on Select Exif tool file link button.

In this update, you can pass custom parameters to the exiftool, by going to Settings > Tools > Exif tool > Command arguments, and you can see the preview of the command in the Command preview box.

More interpolation options for Zoom Optimization

We implemented this feature according to a request. For those who need professional zooming feature, you can check the new options added: Low / high quality, Bilinear, Bicubic, Nearest-neighbor,...

Save image vs Save image as...

We made a breaking change for saving method of ImageGlass 8.1. "Save image" will override the current viewing image file (if possible) while "Save image as..." will always open Save file dialog. When you work with image data (clipboard), "Save image" works as "Save image as..." feature.

Versienummer 8.1.4.18
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website ImageGlass
Download https://imageglass.org/release/imageglass-8-1-4-18-home-31
Bestandsgrootte 17,32MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

29-04-2021 07:46

29-04-2021 • 07:46

10

Bron: ImageGlass

Reacties (10)

+1beerse
29 april 2021 10:14
.... Na de picasa foto viewere ben ik nog steeds op zoek naar een waardige vervanger. Daar heb ik deels HoneyView (downloads: Honeyview 5.35) voor gevonden en deels XnView (downloads: XnView MP 0.98.2 of downloads: XnView 2.49.5)

Daarnaast maak ik voor batch-processen nog graag gebruik van irfanview (downloads: IrfanView 4.57).

Is deze ImageGlasse een waardige aanvulling en/of vervanging? En boven al, is er een linux tengenhanger?
+1Camulos
@beerse29 april 2021 11:11
Ik denk dat het een goed alternatief is voor HoneyView en mogelijk ook XnView.

IrfanView gebruik ik ook nog steeds voor batch jobs (het werkt gewoon goed) en zou ook niet weten of imageGlass uberhaubt batch processing heeft zoals IrfanView dat heeft.
+1sfranken
@beerse29 april 2021 12:31
En boven al, is er een linux tengenhanger?
Er zijn toch meer dan genoeg Linux foto viewers? Kun je aangeven wat je zoekt of wilt dat het programma kan, dan kunnen we mogelijk gerichte oplossingen aandragen.

Ik ben zelf fan van feh en EOG. Simpel, maar doen wat ze moeten.
+1MOmax
@beerse29 april 2021 15:27
Ben ook op zoek naar een open source alternatief van Faststone Image Viewer.

Met name de batch functie om bestanden te hernoemen of converteren is über handig in dat programma.
+1Camulos
29 april 2021 09:06
Sinds een paar maanden ImageGlass gaan gebruiken, en voelt soepeler dan de windows (pre-) viewer.
Klein simpel programma, doet wat het moet doen zonder te veel poespas :Y)
+1Jogai
@Camulos29 april 2021 13:37
Eens, daarom heb ik hem ooit gesubmit: downloads: ImageGlass 8.0 @Drobanir dit lijkt niet gekoppeld, in de zijbalk hier zie ik niet de link naar het vorige download artikel.
Auteur+1Drobanir
@Jogai29 april 2021 15:17
De link bleek in het 8.0 artikel te missen, maar het is nu opgelost en ze zijn gelinkt.
+1PearlChoco
29 april 2021 09:20
Handig programmaatje.
Heel handig vind ik dat terwijl je een foto open hebt staan, je gewoon F2 kan duwen om te renamen, zoals in Explorer. Gebruik ik vaak.
+1Zeppo
29 april 2021 13:39
Na veel verschillende viewers ben ik ooit uitgekomen bij XNView. Zo tevreden ben ik daarover dat ik zelfs nooit meer in de verleiding ben gekomen om een andere viewer, manager uit te proberen. Ook met geweldige batch-mogelijkheden (desnoods via commandline met nconvert).

