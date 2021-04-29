Versie 8.1 van ImageGlass is nog niet zo lang geleden uitgekomen. ImageGlass is een klein, snel en eenvoudig opensource programma waarmee afbeeldingen kunnen worden bekeken. Het kan afbeeldingen zonder kwaliteitsverlies roteren en converteren naar een ander formaat, maar voor andere bewerkingen is het afhankelijk van externe software. In versie 8.0, die Kobe als koosnaam heeft meegekregen is onder meer ondersteuning voor nieuwe formaten toegevoegd, kan ExifTool worden gebruikt voor het weergeven van exif-informatie en kan het de afzonderlijke frames tonen in een gif-afbeelding. In 8.1 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Shortcut for "Save image as..." menu changed from Ctrl + S to Ctrl + Shift + S .

+ to + + . Shortcut for "Open image location" menu changed from Ctrl + Shift + L to L .

We just launched a Discord server for ImageGlass where you can chat to the other fellows, or ask a question..., please feel free to join in: http://discord.io/imageglass

JXL format is now added to the built-in list. If you are upgrading from older version, you may need to manually add these formats in Settings > File type associations tab. You also can add other formats listed here.

Exif tool in ImageGlass is a wrapper of https://exiftool.org, developed by Phil Harvey. You need to download the Windows executable version on its website, unzip and rename exiftool(-k).exe to exiftool.exe . Then, import this file to ImageGlass by going to Settings > Tools > Exif tool, clicking on Select Exif tool file link button.

In this update, you can pass custom parameters to the exiftool, by going to Settings > Tools > Exif tool > Command arguments, and you can see the preview of the command in the Command preview box.

We implemented this feature according to a request. For those who need professional zooming feature, you can check the new options added: Low / high quality, Bilinear, Bicubic, Nearest-neighbor,...

We made a breaking change for saving method of ImageGlass 8.1. "Save image" will override the current viewing image file (if possible) while "Save image as..." will always open Save file dialog. When you work with image data (clipboard), "Save image" works as "Save image as..." feature.