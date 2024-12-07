Versie 9.2.0.1208 van ImageGlass is uitgekomen. ImageGlass is een klein, snel en eenvoudig opensource programma waarmee afbeeldingen kunnen worden bekeken. Het kan afbeeldingen zonder kwaliteitsverlies roteren en converteren naar een ander formaat, maar voor andere bewerkingen is het afhankelijk van externe software. In versie 9.0, die Moon als koosnaam heeft meegekregen, is onder meer ondersteuning voor .NET 8 en apparaten uitgerust met een Arm-processor toegevoegd. Verder zijn er flinke prestatieverbeteringen waar te nemen en is het uiterlijk in een modern jasje gegoten. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Features Added a new tool: Resize Image (#1458) Access via Main Menu > Tools > Resize image, or Alt+R Compatible with single-frame, non-animated image formats Supports scaling from 1px to 16384px Supports variety of resampling methods powered by PhotoSauce.MagicScaler library Note: Similar to other editing features, saving the resized image does not include its metadata such as exif profile.

Crop tool v2 (#1795, #1882, #2027, #2028): Updates the mouse cursor when Crop tool is open Selection now aligns with the image source Zooming/panning doesn't affect selection Supports resizing the selection by dragging any edge, not just anchor points Supports panning image with middle mouse during cropping Supports snap-to-pixel selection with pixel-level precision Selection stays intact when clicking outside it Default selection respects Crop settings and Aspect Ratio

Slideshow mode: Added Custom zoom ( Z ) feature (#2021)

) feature (#2021) Custom toolbar button: Added support for hotkeys

Added new API: IG_ApplySettings(string json) to apply settings from the Settings window via JSON format (#2010, #2042) Improvements Updated Magick.NET to v14.2

Made WebView2 Runtime optional: Launch ImageGlass without bypassing the Quick Setup dialog Quick Setup displays a warning with unavailable features and a download link (#2029) SVG viewing reverts to the native renderer About and Check for Update dialogs use the native Task Dialog Settings opens the igconfig.json file in the associated app (or Notepad) MSI installer: Remove WebView2 Runtime check

Maximum image dimensions, for those images larger than 16,384 pixels: Removed the limit on maximum image dimensions Supports rendering images in full resollution (#1863, #1949) Uses Direct2D software rendering

Added support for automatically sorts new images based on the current sort order (#1467)

Removed alert sound on image deletion confirmation popup (#1997)

Allows user to set slideshow interval less than 1 second (#2047)

Added support for app protocol for Custom Toolbar buttons, Tools, and Edit apps (#2002) Enter the app protocol in the Executable box (must end with : ) Use the Argument box for parameters; <file> passes the current image path Verify your setting in the "Command preview"

Added a "Learn more" link to image interpolation settings, thanks to @stevencaiOR (#1982)

Improved the method for retrieving image files in the directory

Enabled dark mode for tooltips in the Crop Tool and Color Picker

Enabled dark mode and accent color for the progress bar in the Export Frame dialog Bugfixes Fixed hotkey parsing issues for non-English languages (#1988)

Fixed malformed characters displayed for hotkeys in non-English languages (#1999)

Fixed layout issues in the Settings window caused by a new Microsoft Edge version

Fixed the Settings window staying inactive when reopened

Fixed an issue where SVG image were blinking when opened with the WebView2 option enabled

Fixed the duplication of values in the Arguments field of the "ToolbarButtons" setting on each app launch Other Updates Published ExifGlass app v1.7

Published ImageGlass.Tools 1.9200.0