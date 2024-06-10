Software-update: ImageGlass 9.1.6.14

ImageGlasslogo (79 pix)Versie 9.1.6.14 van ImageGlass is uitgekomen. ImageGlass is een klein, snel en eenvoudig opensource programma waarmee afbeeldingen kunnen worden bekeken. Het kan afbeeldingen zonder kwaliteitsverlies roteren en converteren naar een ander formaat, maar voor andere bewerkingen is het afhankelijk van externe software. In versie 9.0, die Moon als koosnaam heeft meegekregen, is onder meer ondersteuning voor .NET 8 en apparaten uitgerust met een Arm-processor toegevoegd. Verder zijn er flinke prestatieverbeteringen waar te nemen en is het uiterlijk in een modern jasje gegoten. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Features
  • Added support for viewing one or more color channels in Main Menu > Image > View channels (#593)
  • Added menu Magick.NET Lossless Compression (hotkey Alt+C) in Main Menu > Tools to support for reducing the size of image using Magick.NET library (#1518)
  • Added Reset settings link in app settings window to launch ImageGlass Quick Setup window for resetting all user settings (#1694)
  • Added Startup Boost feature in Settings > General > Startup to accelerate ImageGlass startup launch (#1832)
    • Added new command --startup-boost for ImageGlass.exe to run in the Startup Boost mode
    • Added commands set-startup-boost and remove-startup-boost for igcmd.exe to enable / disable Startup Boost mode
  • Added support for new image loading orders: EXIF: Date taken and EXIF: Rating. If user enables the Use Windows File Explorer sort order if possible setting, ImageGlass can retrieve the Rating sort order of File Explorer (besides name, file extension, and file size)
  • Added menu Change background color... (hotkey M) in Main Menu > Layout to open Color Picker to set background color
  • ImageGlass API:
    • Added API IG_SetBackgroundColor(string? hexColor = null) to change the background color. If hexColor is not defined, it will show Color Picker dialog instead. User can use this API to add a custom toolbar button to quickly change background color (#730)
    • Replaced API IG_ViewNextImage() and IG_ViewPreviousImage() with IG_ViewImage(int step) to allow user to skip forward/backward images (#1767)
Improvements
  • Upgraded Magick.NET v13.9.1
  • Improved app launch time by asynchronously loading toolbar icons
  • Improved the performance of Color Picker tool, kudo to @Charltsing
  • Added Magick.NET version information in About dialog
  • Updated the new MSI Installer experience
  • UI for the experimental settings:
    • Added option Open the Save As dialog in the current image directory in Settings > Edit (#1144)
    • Added option Enable image synchronous loading in Settings > Image (#1775)
Bugfixes
  • Fixed an issue where thumbnails were not updated when replacing the image file with same name (#1564, #1859, #1922)
  • Fixed an issue where ImageGlass window didn't restore correctly when using multiple monitors (#1785, #1865, #1918)
  • Fixed an issue where GIF formats with embedded color profile could not animate (#1907)
  • Fixed an issue where user could not minimize ImageGlass window when using Frameless or Fullscreen mode, kudo to @AntonyCorbett (#1904)
  • Fixed an issue where the window background would flash white on startup when in Maximized mode, or not using the Backdrop style (#1889)

Versienummer 9.1.6.14
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website ImageGlass
Download https://imageglass.org/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

10-06-2024 • 18:44

10-06-2024 • 18:44

4

Bron: ImageGlass

12-05 ImageGlass 9.3.0.514 0
07-12 ImageGlass 9.2.0.1208 0
07-'24 ImageGlass 9.1.8.723 5
06-'24 ImageGlass 9.1.7.627 4
06-'24 ImageGlass 9.1.6.14 4
04-'24 ImageGlass 9.0.11 0
04-'24 ImageGlass 8.12 3
01-'24 ImageGlass 9.0.10 11
12-'23 ImageGlass 9.0.9 19
12-'23 ImageGlass 8.11 2
Reacties (4)

William_H 10 juni 2024 20:40
Laatste keer dat ik dit programma gebruikte, een paar versies geleden dus (± 1 jaar geleden), was deze erg traag op m'n toch wel redelijke bij de tijd laptop. Een xnView doet het perfect, dan vraag je je toch af aan wie dat ligt, de laptop of de software. Na mijn ervaring denk ik toch, de software.
beerse
@William_H10 juni 2024 22:09
Bij mij is IG er ook best snel weer vanaf gegaan. PIcasa heb ik wel nog steeds beschikbaar, dat is echt de vlotste plaatjes kijker: Ze start snel op en ze wisselt snel van plaatjes. Jammer dat google die niet meer beschikbaar heeft.

Ondertussen gebruik ik ook xnviewmp en ook honeyview. Voorlopig nog beide.
guillaume 11 juni 2024 16:32
Hoe kun je nu een programma dat tenminste 75MB groot is, .NET gebruikt én WebView2 vereist "klein, snel en eenvoudig" noemen? Dit is gewoon een enorm log geval.

Dan zijn voor die omschrijving een IrfanView, XnView en evt. HoneyView (zelf geen ervaring mee) toch echt wel logischere kandidaten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door guillaume op 22 juli 2024 19:35]

dannyvanhooy 11 juni 2024 17:14
Door de traagheid van IG ben ik terug overgeschakeld naar PhotoScape X

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

