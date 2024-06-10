Versie 9.1.6.14 van ImageGlass is uitgekomen. ImageGlass is een klein, snel en eenvoudig opensource programma waarmee afbeeldingen kunnen worden bekeken. Het kan afbeeldingen zonder kwaliteitsverlies roteren en converteren naar een ander formaat, maar voor andere bewerkingen is het afhankelijk van externe software. In versie 9.0, die Moon als koosnaam heeft meegekregen, is onder meer ondersteuning voor .NET 8 en apparaten uitgerust met een Arm-processor toegevoegd. Verder zijn er flinke prestatieverbeteringen waar te nemen en is het uiterlijk in een modern jasje gegoten. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Features Added support for viewing one or more color channels in Main Menu > Image > View channels (#593)

Added menu Magick.NET Lossless Compression (hotkey Alt + C ) in Main Menu > Tools to support for reducing the size of image using Magick.NET library (#1518)

Added Reset settings link in app settings window to launch ImageGlass Quick Setup window for resetting all user settings (#1694)

Added Startup Boost feature in Settings > General > Startup to accelerate ImageGlass startup launch (#1832) Added new command --startup-boost for ImageGlass.exe to run in the Startup Boost mode Added commands set-startup-boost and remove-startup-boost for igcmd.exe to enable / disable Startup Boost mode

Added support for new image loading orders: EXIF: Date taken and EXIF: Rating. If user enables the Use Windows File Explorer sort order if possible setting, ImageGlass can retrieve the Rating sort order of File Explorer (besides name, file extension, and file size)

Added menu Change background color... (hotkey M ) in Main Menu > Layout to open Color Picker to set background color

ImageGlass API: Added API IG_SetBackgroundColor(string? hexColor = null) to change the background color. If hexColor is not defined, it will show Color Picker dialog instead. User can use this API to add a custom toolbar button to quickly change background color (#730) Replaced API IG_ViewNextImage() and IG_ViewPreviousImage() with IG_ViewImage(int step) to allow user to skip forward/backward images (#1767)

Improvements Upgraded Magick.NET v13.9.1

Improved app launch time by asynchronously loading toolbar icons

Improved the performance of Color Picker tool, kudo to @Charltsing

Added Magick.NET version information in About dialog

Updated the new MSI Installer experience

UI for the experimental settings: Added option Open the Save As dialog in the current image directory in Settings > Edit (#1144) Added option Enable image synchronous loading in Settings > Image (#1775)

Bugfixes Fixed an issue where thumbnails were not updated when replacing the image file with same name (#1564, #1859, #1922)

Fixed an issue where ImageGlass window didn't restore correctly when using multiple monitors (#1785, #1865, #1918)

Fixed an issue where GIF formats with embedded color profile could not animate (#1907)

Fixed an issue where user could not minimize ImageGlass window when using Frameless or Fullscreen mode, kudo to @AntonyCorbett (#1904)

Fixed an issue where the window background would flash white on startup when in Maximized mode, or not using the Backdrop style (#1889)