Versie 5.1.0 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van php en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

We are excited to introduce our first minor update since Matomo 5, packed with numerous bug fixes, performance enhancements, and new features designed to improve your experience.

You can now start trialing our premium features effortlessly, without needing a credit card or leaving your instance—almost in just one click! This streamlined process makes it simpler than ever to explore our premium offerings. Non-superusers can now easily request trials of premium features. Superusers will receive these requests and can choose to approve them, providing a more efficient workflow for evaluating new tools.

Our marketplace has received a fresh new look! With a cleaner and more modern design, it’s now easier to navigate and find the plugins and integrations you need. Explore these updates and many more improvements in our latest release. We are committed to continuously enhancing our software.