Versie 5.3.0 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo is een opensource alternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van PHP en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina. In deze uitgave zijn zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

The redesigned All Websites Dashboard provides a streamlined, visually enhanced way to monitor multiple websites at a glance. With a modern layout and improved usability, it ensures that key metrics are accessible and actionable from any device for an optimised user experience.

The All Websites Dashboard now includes the Total Hits metric to quickly gauge the overall volume of interactions for your sites. This excludes data from previously deleted sites or deleted records and may differ from billing hits, which could include historical data before deletion.

For general users, the dashboard presents a clear, consolidated view of key visitor insights, making it easier to track performance trends across multiple sites:

For admin users, the updated interface offers additional functionality, including subscription details and the ability to set up new website measurables directly from the dashboard:

The updated dashboard provides an optimised experience on any device – whether you’re on a desktop, tablet, or smartphone. With on-the-go access, you can effortlessly monitor multiple websites, review key visitor insights, and manage settings anytime, anywhere.

Action icons in report tables, such as Change Visualisation, Export, and Search, are now available at the top of the report (below the report title) as well as at the end of the report. This improvement makes it easier to access key functions without scrolling, especially for reports with a large number of rows.

When using the GDPR Tools to extract visitor data, Matomo now enforces privacy settings by preventing data retrieval for sites where visitor logs or visitor profiles are disabled. This ensures that personal data remains inaccessible when logging is turned off, reinforcing privacy protections and compliance.