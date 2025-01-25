Versie 5.2.2 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo is een opensource alternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van PHP en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Sinds versie 5.2.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Matomo 5.2.2 is a patch release that includes several high-impact security fixes. These fixes are essential to maintaining the integrity and security of your analytics platform. We strongly advise upgrading as soon as possible to benefit from these critical security enhancements and keep your Matomo installation secure.

#22916 Update the code to ensure the API.getBulkRequest check is implemented correctly and functions as intended.

check is implemented correctly and functions as intended. #22943 Validate the Matomo URL when managing user opt-outs (OptOutManager).

#22944 Modify log message to encode special control characters to display as plain text.

#22966 Update user permissions to be handled sequentially and not simultaneously to avoid conflicts and ensure data integrity.

Matomo 5.2.1 is a patch release that addresses archiving performance and API handling for array settings for improved stability and better API processing workflows.