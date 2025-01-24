AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn geschikt voor de RX 5000-, RX 6000- en RX 7000-serie. In versie 25.1.1 heeft AMD onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht voor de spellen Marvel's Spider-Man 2 en Final Fantasy VII Rebirth en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
New Game Support
Fixed Issues and Improvements
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Known Issues
- Improvements to performance while playing Apex Legends with DirectX 12 API.
- Lower than expected performance may be observed while using LM Studio on AMD Ryzen AI and Radeon products.
- Partial black screen may appear in Main Menu while playing Marvel's Spider-Man 2 with Radeon Anti-Lag 2 and Ray Tracing enabled on AMD Ryzen 7000 and above series processors. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to disable Radeon Anti-Lag 2 as a temporary workaround.
- Intermittent system or application crash may be observed while playing FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH for long periods of time.
- Intermittent driver timeout or crash may be observed while playing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. Users experiencing this issue can enable Variable Graphics Memory in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition as a temporary measure (AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition -> Performance -> Tuning -> Variable Graphics Memory).
- Intermittent stutter may be observed while playing Marvel Rivals when AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 frame generation is enabled. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to disable AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 frame generation in the per-game settings as a temporary workaround.
- After using the AMD Cleanup Utility for Windows, the AMD Bug Report Tool may appear intermittently during a new driver install on AMD Ryzen 7000 and above series processors paired with AMD Graphics Products.
- HEVC encoding may not work as expected while using OBS Studio with Twitch Enhanced Broadcasting.