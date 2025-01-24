Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.1.1

AMD Radeon Graphics logo AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn geschikt voor de RX 5000-, RX 6000- en RX 7000-serie. In versie 25.1.1 heeft AMD onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht voor de spellen Marvel's Spider-Man 2 en Final Fantasy VII Rebirth en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Game Support
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Fixed Issues and Improvements
  • Improvements to performance while playing Apex Legends with DirectX 12 API.
  • Lower than expected performance may be observed while using LM Studio on AMD Ryzen AI and Radeon products.
Known Issues
  • Partial black screen may appear in Main Menu while playing Marvel's Spider-Man 2 with Radeon Anti-Lag 2 and Ray Tracing enabled on AMD Ryzen 7000 and above series processors. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to disable Radeon Anti-Lag 2 as a temporary workaround.
  • Intermittent system or application crash may be observed while playing FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH for long periods of time.
  • Intermittent driver timeout or crash may be observed while playing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. Users experiencing this issue can enable Variable Graphics Memory in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition as a temporary measure (AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition -> Performance -> Tuning -> Variable Graphics Memory).
  • Intermittent stutter may be observed while playing Marvel Rivals when AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 frame generation is enabled. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to disable AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 frame generation in the per-game settings as a temporary workaround.
  • After using the AMD Cleanup Utility for Windows, the AMD Bug Report Tool may appear intermittently during a new driver install on AMD Ryzen 7000 and above series processors paired with AMD Graphics Products.
  • HEVC encoding may not work as expected while using OBS Studio with Twitch Enhanced Broadcasting.

Bron: AMD

Anonymoussaurus
24 januari 2025 15:11
Lower than expected performance may be observed while using LM Studio on AMD Ryzen AI and Radeon products.
Hopelijk opgelost! In 24.12.1 werd ook al aangegeven dat er performance problemen opgelost zouden zijn in combinatie met LM Studio, terwijl het goed werkte binnen 24.10.1, dus eigenlijk een downgrade in plaats van een upgrade aangezien ik nog maar 30 tokens per seconden kreeg met een 7800XT. :+ Dat was met het Qwen 2.5 (Coder) 14B model. Anyhow, hopelijk nu wél opgelost.
Propheticus @Anonymoussaurus24 januari 2025 16:32
Mijn performance is van ~44 tok/s weer terug op ~50 tok/s na installatie van 25.1.1
Flash attention is nog steeds niet echt effectief, iets minder memory maar snelheid zakt met 4-5 tok/s
Propheticus 24 januari 2025 16:09
Vroeg me af waarom deze update niet in AMD Software werd aangeboden. Het blijkt een 'optional' update en hij is ook niet Windows WHQL gecertificeerd.
WhiteSnake76 @Propheticus24 januari 2025 17:34
Het is inderdaad een Beta driver update... dus als je naar de AMD Support pagina gaat, staat er als laatste driver 24.12.1
Anonymoussaurus
@WhiteSnake7627 januari 2025 13:37
Dat zei je hier ook, en @PatRamon gaat daar in mee. Het is geen bèta driver, maar een optional. Dit is een voorbeeld van een bèta driver (preview dus): https://www.google.com/se...+driver%22+site%3Aamd.com. Geen idee hoe jullie daar dus bij komen.
WhiteSnake76 @Anonymoussaurus27 januari 2025 17:03
Hij heeft geen WHQL, dan is het voor mij gewoon een Beta driver, ik zie ook dat er Optional staat, maar voor mij houd dat bij AMD in dat het Beta is, aangezien je straks eentje krijgt met het zelfde nummer 25.1.1 maar dan wel WHQL en er best nog het een en het ander kan zijn veranderd.
1superheld 24 januari 2025 20:09
LM studio werkt inderdaad weer zoals verwacht.
Robertdw 24 januari 2025 15:37
Misschien toch eens een bericht nakijken voor publicatie. Dit is toch niet 24.12.1?
Zie 25 trouwens nog niet staan bij amd

PatRamon @Robertdw24 januari 2025 15:45
Directe link: @Robertdw

Pagina via AMD zelf is die nog niet geupdate,
Maar hierbij de directe link/Notes/Download pagina
https://www.amd.com/en/re...es/RN-RAD-WIN-25-1-1.html

WhiteSnake76 @PatRamon24 januari 2025 17:36
Het is een "Beta" driver, daarom staat hij nog niet op de AMD site.
Tweakers let volgens mij niet zo goed meer op, is nu al een paar keer gebeurt dat ze "Beta" drivers posten.
PatRamon @WhiteSnake7624 januari 2025 17:44
Bedrijven, onder andere AMD zijn zo vaag met hun benoemingen van drivers ect.
Hier kan Tweakers ook niks aan doen.

Zie vorige versie, poste ik ook zo opmerking:
https://tweakers.net/down...ction=20561788#r_20561788
24.12.1
2024, December, Build nummer
Maar @WhiteSnake76 Mooi opgevat dat het dus "wellicht" beta driver is.
*Niet dat ik gelijk update, zit meestal paar weken tussen.
Updates van welk programma dan ook = Huilen/Ramp eerste weken waardoor je meer werk er aan hebt ect. (Eigen beleving)
Zomborro 24 januari 2025 16:14
Niks over een fix voor de stutter in Delta Force? Zit daarom nog steeds op 24.8.1
Lagavulin1963 @Zomborro24 januari 2025 21:29
Welke Delta Force? Ik speel Delta Force Land Warrior, uit het jaar 2000 ongeveer. Stokoud maar nog steeds leuk. Geen problemen.
Zomborro @Lagavulin196324 januari 2025 22:24
Deze Delta Force
Lagavulin1963 @Zomborro25 januari 2025 10:28
O, haha, da's een heel andere :-)
TheTeek @Zomborro24 januari 2025 16:52
Ja niet normaal. Onspeelbaar met recentere drivers.
Ben benieuwd of dat idd verholpen is met deze driver.
Staat niets over een fix, maar ook niet als een known issue
computerjunky @Zomborro24 januari 2025 17:27
Same 24.8.1 is de laatste bruikbare driver voor heel veel games.
batjes @computerjunky24 januari 2025 20:43
Kan het aan de kaart/gen liggen? 7800XT met 24.12.1 en dusver geen problemen.
computerjunky @batjes24 januari 2025 20:45
Gen zou best kunnen. mijn problemen zijn na de eerste 9 maanden eigenlijk allemaal opgelost en begonnen weer toen de 7000 serie uit kwam. 2 maanden waren er toen helemaal geen drivers voor de 6000 serie en de drivers die er kwamen hadden weer dezelfde oude problemen.
Het lijkt erop alsof AMD problemen heeft 1 driver voor verschillende generaties kaarten te maken en zou er denk ik goed aan doen om de drivers weer te splitsen per generatie en de fixes afzonderlijk door te voeren.
Micha1957 @Zomborro26 januari 2025 02:27
Oh, ik wist niet dat dit een AMD issue was. Ik vroeg mij al of waarom mijn 7900 GRE moeite had met deze Delta Force, ongeacht de resolutie en overige settings.
Chotto Toire 24 januari 2025 21:07
Known Issues
Intermittent system or application crash may be observed while playing FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH for long periods of time.
Zo hee, dat is even mooi klote dan. Ik ben van plan om over een paar weken aan het spel te beginnen en het voor lange aaneengesloten periodes te spelen. Ik hoop dat er tegen die tijd een nieuwe versie uit is.
dannyvdmoo 26 januari 2025 08:31
