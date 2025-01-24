ShanaEncoder is een opensource video-encoder voor Windows. Het kan bestanden naar een ander formaat converteren, maar bijvoorbeeld ook het beeld roteren, ondertiteling toevoegen, het geluid aanpassen en een watermerk toevoegen. Het programma is van Zuid-Koreaanse bodem en wordt actief ontwikkeld. Het heeft voldoende opties om ervaren gebruikers tevreden te stellen, maar is eenvoudig genoeg om ook door beginners te worden gebruikt. Versie 7.2 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Library Update FFmpeg Shana 2025.01.22.200

libx264 0.164.3204 373697b

libx265 HEVC encoder version 4.1+89-28fe7b352

libsvtav1 SVT-AV1 Encoder Lib v2.3.0 Improvements Fixed an issue where some video files were not automatically synced when encoding AVI and SWF file formats.

In ShanaEncoder 6.x, the sync parameter async was removed from the FFmpeg code around October 2022, so the sync was not automatically synced. ShanaEncoder versions

7.0~7.1 used the aresample=first_pts=0 filter to automatically sync, but some video files that caused the Reconfiguring phenomenon were re-encoded and the playback time became longer. This issue was resolved in ShanaEncoder version 7.2. From ShanaEncoder

version 7.2, the -async 1 parameter is always set to be used when encoding AVI and SWF file formats, and this method is the same as ShanaEncoder version 5.3.1.1.

Corrected incorrect Russian translation

Device-specific presets have been added, just like in previous versions of Shanaincoder 6.0.

Due to multilingual support, preset names are displayed in English instead of Korean as in previous versions, and all presets have been modified to match Shanaincoder 7.2.

When using the HEVC (HW: NVENC) codec and using uhq tuning, the tf_level value is always set to 0 to prevent errors.

An issue was found where an error occurred when the tf_level value was not 0 in some files, so the tf_level value was set to always 0. If you add the value -tf_level:v 4 to the parameter, the tf_level value can be encoded as 4.

Added the list of graphics cards that support AV1 decoding of Shanaincoder to enable hardware decoding for users of the following graphics cards when AV1 decoder setting is set to HW (AUTO): GeForce RTX 5070 (including Ti), GeForce RTX 5080, GeForce RTX 5090

Fixed an issue where the background color of the drop-down would be displayed incorrectly when clicking on a combo box such as a video codec and the mouse cursor quickly leaves the combo box area or when changing the file format while the drop-down of the video codec combo box is op