ShanaEncoder is een opensource video-encoder voor Windows. Het kan bestanden naar een ander formaat converteren, maar bijvoorbeeld ook het beeld roteren, ondertiteling toevoegen, het geluid aanpassen of een watermerk toevoegen. Het programma is van Zuid-Koreaanse bodem en wordt actief ontwikkeld. Het heeft voldoende opties om ervaren gebruikers tevreden te stellen, maar is eenvoudig genoeg om ook door beginners te worden gebruikt. Zojuist is versie 5.3.0.1 uitgekomen en de changelog voor die versie ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 5.3 FFmpeg Shana 2022.02.02.186

Improvements Add Dark Gray skin and dark mode You can set it in the menu at the top of the main screen. Additional quick crop mode is available by pressing the button marked with a yellow square below on the section setting/cutting screen. Add WEBP (ANIM) You can select Animated WebP to encode.

Added Pan & Scan function when previewing and playing back original and output files, press the number pad to enlarge or reduce the image, and press the Ctrl key and the number pad to move the image to a desired location.

key and the number pad to move the image to a desired location. Numpad 5 is the default size and resizing toggle function, and the Ctrl key and number pad 5 is the function to move to the default center position.

is the default size and resizing toggle function, and the key and number pad is the function to move to the default center position. Fixed the problem of □ appearing when using certain fonts.

Now, you can use the wansung (Korean complete encoding) font without having to convert it to UnicodeBMP.