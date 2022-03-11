Software-update: ShanaEncoder 5.3.0.1

ShanaEncoder logo (79 pix)ShanaEncoder is een opensource video-encoder voor Windows. Het kan bestanden naar een ander formaat converteren, maar bijvoorbeeld ook het beeld roteren, ondertiteling toevoegen, het geluid aanpassen of een watermerk toevoegen. Het programma is van Zuid-Koreaanse bodem en wordt actief ontwikkeld. Het heeft voldoende opties om ervaren gebruikers tevreden te stellen, maar is eenvoudig genoeg om ook door beginners te worden gebruikt. Zojuist is versie 5.3.0.1 uitgekomen en de changelog voor die versie ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 5.3
  • FFmpeg Shana 2022.02.02.186
  • Ogg 1.3.5
  • Vorbis 1.3.7
  • Vorbis(aoTuV) beta6.03 (2020)
  • Speex 1.2.0
  • FDK AAC 2.0.2
  • x264 0.164.3085 0bb85e8
  • Xvid 1.3.7
  • GSM 1.0 pl19
  • FreeType 2.11.1
  • Expat 2.4.4
  • libiconv 1.16
  • gperf 3.1
  • Fontconfig 2.13.96
  • FriBidi 1.0.11
  • HarfBuzz 3.3.1
  • libass(Shana) 0.15.2 r4
  • libbluray 1.3.0
  • TwoLAME 0.4.0
  • OpenJPEG 2.4.0
  • x265 3.5+20-17839cc0d
  • WebP 1.2.2
  • ffnvcodec 11.1.5
  • mfx 1.35.1
  • amf 1.4.23
  • z.lib 3.0.3
  • aom 3.2.0-473-g48b1b5d42
  • dav1d-0.9.2
  • MediaInfoLib 21.09
  • Improvements
Add Dark Gray skin and dark mode
  • You can set it in the menu at the top of the main screen.
Additional quick crop mode
  • is available by pressing the button marked with a yellow square below on the section setting/cutting screen.
Add WEBP (ANIM)
  • You can select Animated WebP to encode.
  • Added Pan & Scan function when previewing and playing back original and output files, press the number pad to enlarge or reduce the image, and press the Ctrl key and the number pad to move the image to a desired location.
  • Numpad 5 is the default size and resizing toggle function, and the Ctrl key and number pad 5 is the function to move to the default center position.
  • Fixed the problem of □ appearing when using certain fonts.
  • Now, you can use the wansung (Korean complete encoding) font without having to convert it to UnicodeBMP.

Versienummer 5.3.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website ShanaEncoder
Download https://master.dl.sourceforge.net/project/shanaencoder/ShanaEncoder5.3.0.1.exe
Bestandsgrootte 70,15MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 11-03-2022 14:21
4 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

11-03-2022 • 14:21

4 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: ShanaEncoder

Update-historie

11-03 ShanaEncoder 5.3.0.1 4
03-10 ShanaEncoder 5.2.2.3 8
07-'21 ShanaEncoder 5.2.2.2 1
04-'21 ShanaEncoder 5.2.1 3
04-'21 ShanaEncoder 5.2.0.5 9
03-'21 ShanaEncoder 5.2.0.4 3

Lees meer

ShanaEncoder

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (4)

-Moderatie-faq
-1404+11+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1nutty
11 maart 2022 17:12
Lijkt op het eerste gezicht interessant.
Maar dat wordt snel minder als je merkt dat elk filmpje dat je wilt omzetten een error oplevert.
En dat alle text in de helpfiles in het Koreaans zijn helpt al helemaal niet.
Snel weer eraf gegooid deze bagger.
0Qalo
11 maart 2022 15:02
Nooit van gehoord, maar lijkt me een handige tool om bepaalde exotische videobestanden te converteren naar een beter ondersteund bestand. Ik ga 'm meteen binnen harken en uittesten zodra ik Windows weer eens aanslinger. :)
0rbr320
@Qalo11 maart 2022 20:45
Want de video's die je wilt converteren zijn in zo'n exotisch formaat gemaakt dat ffmpeg er niets mee kan?
0Jogai
@rbr32011 maart 2022 22:40
Dit is een kopie van ffmpeg waar iemand wat interface code tussen gekwakt heeft, dus dat gaat niet veel uitmaken.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee