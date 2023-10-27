ShanaEncoder is een opensourcevideo-encoder voor Windows. Het kan bestanden naar een ander formaat converteren, maar bijvoorbeeld ook het beeld roteren, ondertiteling toevoegen, het geluid aanpassen en een watermerk toevoegen. Het programma is van Zuid-Koreaanse bodem en wordt actief ontwikkeld. Het heeft voldoende opties om ervaren gebruikers tevreden te stellen, maar is eenvoudig genoeg om ook door beginners te worden gebruikt. Versie 6.0.15 is uitgekomen en de changelog sinds versie 6.0.1 ziet er als volgt uit:

Version 6.0.1.5 Improvements Starting with Shana Encoder version 6.0, when you uncheck HDR to SDR tone mapping in quick settings, you can import and encode HDR information as is.

If you want to copy and encode HDR information as is, please use Shana Encoder 6.0 or later.

Fixed an issue where other windows could not be opened inside Shana Encoder when adding and encoding more than hundreds of files

Fixed an issue where odd values ​​were not changed to even numbers when using the Crop function and Automatically Resize Proportionally

Fixed an issue where the graph background appears as a dark mode background when encoding in normal mode.

Lists without playing time have been modified so that the expected output size is not displayed.

Fixed incorrectly translated Russian

Improved encoding history to display total elapsed encoding time

Added function to open input file location

When determining the number of tasks according to CPU performance, when the automatic value is 0, the number of tasks = number of threads in the current system / 8 (decimal points are rounded up, if the calculated value is 6 or more, the maximum value is 5) Version 6.0.1.4 Improvements Fixed an issue where the video stream was not encoded when encoding a file with Subtitle: none.

Add a number indicating the list number in front of the original file name displayed at the bottom of the Shana Encoder main UI. Version 6.0.1.3 Improvements Fixed an issue where encoding was displayed as in progress even though the encoding operation was completed in some situations such as insufficient memory or errors.

When the Shana Encoder UI is displayed abnormally due to insufficient memory due to virtual memory settings, the Shana Encoder UI is displayed correctly when memory is freed.

Change the default decoder settings of VP9 codec to SW (FFmpeg) values.

When automatically setting the number of multi-encoding tasks, the number of tasks has been improved to determine not only the number of CPU threads but also the memory size. When the

automatic value is 0, the number of tasks = number of threads in the current system / 2 (if the value is 6 or more, 5 (limited to) and determine the maximum number of tasks based on the memory size below:

If the memory is [8GB] or less, the maximum number of tasks is [1]

If the memory is [16GB] or less, the maximum number of tasks is [2] If

the memory is [24GB] or less If the memory is less than [32GB], the maximum number of tasks is [3].

If the memory is less than [32GB], the maximum number of tasks is [4] Version 6.0.1.2 Improvements Fixed an issue where the record of the encoded item was displayed twice when viewing the encoding history in the history view while encoding was in progress.

Improved to remove explicit limit on cache size and enable automatic cache cleanup

Added an option in the delete program to allow users to choose whether to delete the cache folder or not Version 6.0.1.1 improvements Fixed the problem that the playback time of the output file is stored longer than the playback time of the original video when encoding with image subtitles such as PGS without using a fixed frame rate. This problem also occurs

in Shana Encoder 5.3.1.1 or earlier versions For those who mainly encode image subtitles such as PGS, please use Shana Encoder 6.0.1.1 or later.

From FFmpeg version 6.0, when the filter_complex parameter is used, the stream is automatically added. When the filter_complex parameter is used, the video stream of the output file is encoded in two.

An issue in Shana Encoder 6.0 and 6.0.1, when encoding a file with the same name when using multi encoding, it does not number or pass through and simultaneously encodes output files with the same name. If the file already exists during multi

encoding Improved to encode only one item in the process of encoding and pass the rest when using the overwrite setting

Fixed the problem of saving data to VirtualStore without opening with User Account Control (UAC) when there is no write permission for the setting file in some operating systems such as Windows 7

Improved WebView2's EBWebView folder management method

Added a function that automatically cleans cache data with a limit on the size that can be cached.

Saves the EBWebView folder to %LocalAppData%ShanaEncoder in the installed path or when running with administrator privileges, and saves the path as a portable Improved to save in a user-specific directory under the settngs folder when running from EBWebView folder

stored in %LocalAppData%ShanaEncoder when uninstalling through the Shana Encoder uninstaller

Improved to display in dark mode in web browsers that are visible in the encoding window when using dark mode