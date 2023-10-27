Software-update: Sigil 2.0.2

Versie 2.0.2 van Sigil is uitgekomen. Sigil is een opensource-e-bookeditor met uitgebreide mogelijkheden die ontwikkeld wordt voor Windows en macOS. Het programma kan zowel EPUB- als HTML-bestanden importeren, inclusief opmaak en afbeeldingen. De ondersteuning is volledig aanwezig voor zowel EPUB 2 als EPUB 3. Het kan verder een inhoudsopgave met verscheidene niveaus genereren en de EPUB-syntax direct bewerken in de code view. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in this Release
  • Fix incorrect clip tool button insertion point due to null activeWindow value
  • Fix Windows multiple screen issues when not properly identified (Qt6.5.2 patch fix)
  • Fix Mac Accessibility related crashes when using non-native QFileDialog (Qt 6.5.2 patch fix)
  • Workaround MacOS QMessageBox loss of focus Qt 6.5.X bug without hurting other platforms
  • Fix pretty print mend not formatting mathml
  • Fix Accessibility related crashes in QFontComboBox (Qt 6.5.2 patch fix)
  • Prevent crashing if user mistakenly tries to delete entire ncx in CodeView
  • Harden delete unused styles to trailing whitespace in class names
  • Fix unrecognized media-types application/xml and text/xml
  • Fix cursor just before end tag bug in align justify, centre, right
  • Fix crash when all metadata removed by user in MetaEditor
  • Fix macOS min in Info.plist to be the actual 11.0
  • Update Windows and macOS installers to use Qt6.5.3

Sigil

Versienummer 2.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Sigil
Download https://github.com/Sigil-Ebook/Sigil/releases/tag/2.0.2
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 27-10-2023 07:00 3

27-10-2023 • 07:00

3

Bron: Sigil

Update-historie

01-02 Sigil 2.4.2 2
11-01 Sigil 2.4.0 0
07-09 Sigil 2.3.1 0
08-'24 Sigil 2.3.0 0
06-'24 Sigil 2.2.1 1
06-'24 Sigil 2.2.0 1
04-'24 Sigil 2.1.0 0
10-'23 Sigil 2.0.2 3
08-'23 Sigil 2.0.1 2
08-'23 Sigil 2.0.0 10
Meer historie

Lees meer

Sigil

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
3
3
3
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
Gehenna 27 oktober 2023 09:38
Waarom staat linux eigenlijk niet bij de besturingssystemen? Daar draait het net zo goed op. Zie ook de downloadlink
zzzzap @Gehenna27 oktober 2023 09:56
Er is een knopje 'feedback' bij elk artikel. Voor spelfouten is er een aparte thread, voor inhoudelijke aanpassingen kan je een nieuw topic starten bij de redacteur van dit artikel.

Maar je hebt gelijk, er is idd een Linux install guide op de github pagina.
JeroenED @Gehenna27 oktober 2023 10:15
Er worden geen officiële binaries aangeboden voor Linux. Dus alle builds die je kan downloaden zijn 3rd party builds. Er is dus ook geen officiëele support van 3rd party builds wat mij genoeg redenen lijkt om Linux er niet bij te plaatsen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq