Versie 2.0.2 van Sigil is uitgekomen. Sigil is een opensource-e-bookeditor met uitgebreide mogelijkheden die ontwikkeld wordt voor Windows en macOS. Het programma kan zowel EPUB- als HTML-bestanden importeren, inclusief opmaak en afbeeldingen. De ondersteuning is volledig aanwezig voor zowel EPUB 2 als EPUB 3. Het kan verder een inhoudsopgave met verscheidene niveaus genereren en de EPUB-syntax direct bewerken in de code view. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in this Release Fix incorrect clip tool button insertion point due to null activeWindow value

Fix Windows multiple screen issues when not properly identified (Qt6.5.2 patch fix)

Fix Mac Accessibility related crashes when using non-native QFileDialog (Qt 6.5.2 patch fix)

Workaround MacOS QMessageBox loss of focus Qt 6.5.X bug without hurting other platforms

Fix pretty print mend not formatting mathml

Fix Accessibility related crashes in QFontComboBox (Qt 6.5.2 patch fix)

Prevent crashing if user mistakenly tries to delete entire ncx in CodeView

Harden delete unused styles to trailing whitespace in class names

Fix unrecognized media-types application/xml and text/xml

Fix cursor just before end tag bug in align justify, centre, right

Fix crash when all metadata removed by user in MetaEditor

Fix macOS min in Info.plist to be the actual 11.0

Update Windows and macOS installers to use Qt6.5.3