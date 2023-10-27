Versie 2.0.2 van Sigil is uitgekomen. Sigil is een opensource-e-bookeditor met uitgebreide mogelijkheden die ontwikkeld wordt voor Windows en macOS. Het programma kan zowel EPUB- als HTML-bestanden importeren, inclusief opmaak en afbeeldingen. De ondersteuning is volledig aanwezig voor zowel EPUB 2 als EPUB 3. Het kan verder een inhoudsopgave met verscheidene niveaus genereren en de EPUB-syntax direct bewerken in de code view. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in this Release
- Fix incorrect clip tool button insertion point due to null activeWindow value
- Fix Windows multiple screen issues when not properly identified (Qt6.5.2 patch fix)
- Fix Mac Accessibility related crashes when using non-native QFileDialog (Qt 6.5.2 patch fix)
- Workaround MacOS QMessageBox loss of focus Qt 6.5.X bug without hurting other platforms
- Fix pretty print mend not formatting mathml
- Fix Accessibility related crashes in QFontComboBox (Qt 6.5.2 patch fix)
- Prevent crashing if user mistakenly tries to delete entire ncx in CodeView
- Harden delete unused styles to trailing whitespace in class names
- Fix unrecognized media-types application/xml and text/xml
- Fix cursor just before end tag bug in align justify, centre, right
- Fix crash when all metadata removed by user in MetaEditor
- Fix macOS min in Info.plist to be the actual 11.0
- Update Windows and macOS installers to use Qt6.5.3