Er is een nieuwe stabiele versie van WinMerge verschenen. Met WinMerge kunnen bestanden of mappen met elkaar worden vergeleken: handig, bijvoorbeeld om te zien wat er is veranderd tussen verschillende stukken broncode of om de inhoud van logbestanden door te pluizen. Het programma bevat syntax highlighting en de applicatie kan op basis van de ontdekte verschillen patchbestanden aanmaken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What Is New in 2.16.34 File compare Allow NUL and \.\NUL in paths specified as command line arguments (PR #2056)

Added "(F4)" to the description of the toolbar icon "Difference in the Current Line". (#2050)

Fix a crash problem when the Diff algorithm is set to something other than

file has an EOL of the last line. Image compare BugFix: Fixed the issue where .png is added when saving even if the file

format does not use a converter such as jpg or png file. Folder compare BugFix: Folder compare omits unique folders from results if they contain any

files and/or subfolders folder compare/merge (#2046) Line filters Modify the "Line Filters" dialog. (PR #2047) Substitution filters Modify the "Substitution Filters" dialog. (PR #2068) Translations Translation updates: French (PR #2055,#2058) Korean (PR #2057,#2059,#2060)

Internals Small code changes for CMDIChildWnd handling (#2043) What Is New in 2.16.33 Beta General Reduce startup time and decrease the usage of Win32 user objects. File compare BugFix: Cannot compare one-line file (#1972)

BugFix: "Current Difference" specified by double-clicking cannot merge

BugFix: "Ignore comment differences" still compares inline comments (#2008)

Update Rust syntax highlighting keyword list. (PR #1998)

[Feature Request] Both Shell Menu (#1986) (PR #2021) Table compare When "Use First Line as Header" is enabled, make the header display the

displayed as undefined values when the file comparison method was

method, the contents of the files are identical, but if one side is a

display correctly when using the Quick contents compare method.

Allow Diff algorithms (patience, histogram) other than default to be applied

to compare folders Line filters Improve line filters and substitution filters (PR #2032) (#796) (#1620) Substitution filters Avoid infinite loops in the RegularExpression::subst() function when

if the registration of the ShellExtension for Windows 11 fails Plugins BugFix: WinMerge cannot successfully disable some of its Plugins (#2012)

Update jq to version 1.7 Manual Manual: Use po4a for manual translation (PR #1994) (#499) Translations Translation updates: Brazilian (PR #1969,#2001,#2025) Chinese Traditional (PR #1953,#1971,#2017,#2026) Corsican (PR #2022) German (PR #1952,#1977,#1989) Hungarian (PR #1968,#1999) Japanese Korean (PR #1979,#2030) Lithuanian (PR #1974,#2018,#2027) Polish (PR #1990) Portuguese (PR #1973,#2014) Slovenian Ukrainian (PR #1955)

Internals Optimize inserts in std containers using reserve (PR #2000)