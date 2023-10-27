Er is een nieuwe stabiele versie van WinMerge verschenen. Met WinMerge kunnen bestanden of mappen met elkaar worden vergeleken: handig, bijvoorbeeld om te zien wat er is veranderd tussen verschillende stukken broncode of om de inhoud van logbestanden door te pluizen. Het programma bevat syntax highlighting en de applicatie kan op basis van de ontdekte verschillen patchbestanden aanmaken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What Is New in 2.16.34File compare
Image compare
- Allow NUL and \.\NUL in paths specified as command line arguments (PR #2056)
- Added "(F4)" to the description of the toolbar icon "Difference in the Current Line". (#2050)
- Fix a crash problem when the Diff algorithm is set to something other than
default and one file does not have an EOL of the last line and the other
file has an EOL of the last line.
Folder compare
- BugFix: Fixed the issue where .png is added when saving even if the file
format does not use a converter such as jpg or png file.
Line filters
- BugFix: Folder compare omits unique folders from results if they contain any
files and/or subfolders folder compare/merge (#2046)
Substitution filters
- Modify the "Line Filters" dialog. (PR #2047)
Translations
- Modify the "Substitution Filters" dialog. (PR #2068)
- Small code changes for CMDIChildWnd handling (#2043)
What Is New in 2.16.33 BetaGeneral
File compare
- Reduce startup time and decrease the usage of Win32 user objects.
Table compare
- BugFix: Cannot compare one-line file (#1972)
- BugFix: "Current Difference" specified by double-clicking cannot merge
using the "Copy to Right (or Left)" menu. (#1980)
- BugFix: Wimerge saves changes to the wrong file (#1985) (PR #1988)
- BugFix: "Ignore comment differences" still compares inline comments (#2008)
- Update Rust syntax highlighting keyword list. (PR #1998)
- [Feature Request] Both Shell Menu (#1986) (PR #2021)
Folder compare
- When "Use First Line as Header" is enabled, make the header display the
first line regardless of the scroll position when the first line is hidden.
- Generate reports in tabular format for table comparisons. (PR #1983)
Line filters
- BugFix: Fixed an issue where Differences, Left/Right EOL columns, etc. were
displayed as undefined values when the file comparison method was
Full Contents or Quick Contents and the file size exceeded 64MB.
- BugFix: Fix the problem that when comparing with the BinaryContents compare
method, the contents of the files are identical, but if one side is a
symbolic link, it is judged to be different. (#1976)
- BugFix: Fixed an issue where values in the Left/Right EOL column may not
display correctly when using the Quick contents compare method.
- Add Expand Different Subfolders menu item (#1382) (PR #1964)
- Allow Diff algorithms (patience, histogram) other than default to be applied
to folder comparisons (PR #2015) (#2002)
- Show confirmation message when closing a window that took a long time
to compare folders
Options dialog
- Avoid infinite loops in the RegularExpression::subst() function when
the length of the string matching the pattern is 0
- Improve line filters and substitution filters (PR #2032) (#796) (#1620)
Plugins
- Execute the "pause" command to prevent the error message from disappearing
if the registration of the ShellExtension for Windows 11 fails
Manual
- BugFix: WinMerge cannot successfully disable some of its Plugins (#2012)
- Update jq to version 1.7
Internals
- Translation updates:
- Brazilian (PR #1969,#2001,#2025)
- Chinese Traditional (PR #1953,#1971,#2017,#2026)
- Corsican (PR #2022)
- German (PR #1952,#1977,#1989)
- Hungarian (PR #1968,#1999)
- Japanese
- Korean (PR #1979,#2030)
- Lithuanian (PR #1974,#2018,#2027)
- Polish (PR #1990)
- Portuguese (PR #1973,#2014)
- Slovenian
- Ukrainian (PR #1955)
- Optimize inserts in std containers using reserve (PR #2000)