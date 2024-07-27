Software-update: WinMerge 2.16.42.1

WinMerge logo (60 pix) Er is een nieuwe stabiele versie van WinMerge verschenen. Met WinMerge kunnen bestanden of mappen met elkaar worden vergeleken: handig, bijvoorbeeld om te zien wat er is veranderd tussen verschillende stukken broncode of om de inhoud van logbestanden door te pluizen. Het programma bevat syntax highlighting en de applicatie kan op basis van de ontdekte verschillen patchbestanden aanmaken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What Is New in 2.16.42.1

General
  • BugFix: Digital signature was not added to version 2.16.42.
Translations
  • Translation updates:
    • Chinese Simplified (PR #2394)
    • Italian (PR #2393)

What Is New in 2.16.42

General
  • Enable Rounded Corners for WinMerge Menu on Windows 11 (PR #2364)
  • Introduce a flat status bar without separator lines. (PR #2377)
Folder compare
  • BugFix: Folder comparison status not accurately reflected in toolbar (#2374)
  • BugFix: Status of folder comparison not correctly reflected by tab icon after
    Refresh (F5) (#2383)
File compare
  • Replace - more intelligent choice of replace in (whole file vs selection) (#2368)
Image compare
  • BugFix: Image Comparison : In Alpha Animation, dialogs hang winmerge (#2370)
  • BugFix: Fixed an issue where the right edge of the status bar appeared white.
  • Added the ability to change the blink interval and overlay animation interval.
Plugins
  • Make the gpt4-o-mini model selectable in the AIConvertText plugin settings
    window
Archive support
  • Update 7-Zip to 24.07
Translations
  • Translation updates:

What Is New in 2.16.41 Beta

General
  • Made the tabs in the tab bar rounded like Firefox.
File compare
  • Added support for F# (FSharp) language syntax highlight (PR #2298)
  • Improved F# parsing, support for multi-line comments (PR #2301)
  • Multi line comment fix (PR #2303)
  • Multi line comment fix part 2 (PR #2309)
  • Typescript files to use JavaScript highlighting as default (PR #2312)
Folder compare
  • BugFix: Refresh selected shows wrong file names being compared (#2338)
  • BugFix: Selected files changes on expanding a folder that is upper on the
    tree (#2359)
Options dialog
  • BugFix: Options - Syntax color settings get reverted when
    "Customized text colors" settings is touched. (#2355)
  • Add a "Defaults" button to the "Options (Editor > Compare/Merge)" dialog. (PR #2348)
  • Add a "Defaults" button to the "Options (Archive Support)" dialog. (PR #2362)
Plugins
  • BugFix: Fixed the plugin pipeline not being configured correctly in the Select Plugin dialog.
  • Add a text conversion plugin using OpenAI API (PR #2258)
  • Update jq to 1.7.1
  • Update md4c to 0.5.2
Archive support
  • Update 7-Zip to 24.05
Installer
  • BugFix; WinMerge 2.16.40 - Installer - Missing version and archicteure info (#2300)
Translations Internals
  • Update GitHub Actions CI (#2304)
  • Fix some typos (#2305)
  • Update POCO C++ Libraries to 1.13.3
  • Update boost to 1.85.0
  • Update Google C++ Testing Framework to 1.14.0

Jbro 27 juli 2024 17:09
prima programma. Allen de installer geeft wat problemen. Zelf als je het installer met admin right stopt de installatie omdat er bepaalde files (ondermeer *.png) niet kunnen worden overschreven. Soms helpt het de folder waar het programma in de folder Program Files staat te checken op properties en de read-on er af te halen. Zeker in twee gevallen ging dat niet en blijft er niets anders over dan het oude programma te de-installeren en de nieuwe er geheel vers op te zetten.
AuteurDrobanir Downloads en Best Buy Guide @Jbro28 juli 2024 10:43
Er bleek een fout met een certificaat in het installatiebestand te zitten en dat is in 2.16.42.1 opgelost.
Jbro @Drobanir28 juli 2024 12:45
OK hartelijk dank.Deze update op een PC met versie 12.40 uitgeprobeerd .... wekt prima zonder enige hapering.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@Jbro27 juli 2024 17:42
Dit probleem herken ik niet. Probeer je misschien te installeren terwijl het programma nog draait?
Jbro 27 juli 2024 17:45
Nee programma is niet opgestart op het moment dat ik het installeren start. Er staat ook niets in de lijst van tasktmanager wat betreft WinMerge als ik de installatie start.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jbro op 27 juli 2024 18:18]

MrFax 28 juli 2024 06:02
Ik vind zelf dat Notepad++ samen met de Compare plugin best goed werkt voor mensen die geen aparte programma hiervoor willen hebben.
Bliksem B 28 juli 2024 09:26
Ik gebruik het altijd om backups van foto's enzo met elkaar te vergelijken en samen met voegen. Ik had niet door dat het daar eigenlijk niet voor bedoeld was :D.

