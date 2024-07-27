Er is een nieuwe stabiele versie van WinMerge verschenen. Met WinMerge kunnen bestanden of mappen met elkaar worden vergeleken: handig, bijvoorbeeld om te zien wat er is veranderd tussen verschillende stukken broncode of om de inhoud van logbestanden door te pluizen. Het programma bevat syntax highlighting en de applicatie kan op basis van de ontdekte verschillen patchbestanden aanmaken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What Is New in 2.16.42.1 General BugFix: Digital signature was not added to version 2.16.42. Translations Translation updates: Chinese Simplified (PR #2394) Italian (PR #2393)

What Is New in 2.16.42 General Enable Rounded Corners for WinMerge Menu on Windows 11 (PR #2364)

Introduce a flat status bar without separator lines. (PR #2377) Folder compare BugFix: Folder comparison status not accurately reflected in toolbar (#2374)

BugFix: Status of folder comparison not correctly reflected by tab icon after

Refresh ( F5 ) (#2383) File compare Replace - more intelligent choice of replace in (whole file vs selection) (#2368) Image compare BugFix: Image Comparison : In Alpha Animation, dialogs hang winmerge (#2370)

BugFix: Fixed an issue where the right edge of the status bar appeared white.

Added the ability to change the blink interval and overlay animation interval. Plugins Make the gpt4-o-mini model selectable in the AIConvertText plugin settings

window Archive support Update 7-Zip to 24.07 Translations Translation updates: Chinese Simplified (PR #2392) Brazilian (PR #2391) Hungarian (PR #2388) Lithuanian (PR #2390)

What Is New in 2.16.41 Beta General Made the tabs in the tab bar rounded like Firefox. File compare Added support for F# (FSharp) language syntax highlight (PR #2298)

Improved F# parsing, support for multi-line comments (PR #2301)

Multi line comment fix (PR #2303)

Multi line comment fix part 2 (PR #2309)

Typescript files to use JavaScript highlighting as default (PR #2312) Folder compare BugFix: Refresh selected shows wrong file names being compared (#2338)

BugFix: Selected files changes on expanding a folder that is upper on the

tree (#2359) Options dialog BugFix: Options - Syntax color settings get reverted when

"Customized text colors" settings is touched. (#2355)

"Customized text colors" settings is touched. (#2355) Add a "Defaults" button to the "Options (Editor > Compare/Merge)" dialog. (PR #2348)

Add a "Defaults" button to the "Options (Archive Support)" dialog. (PR #2362) Plugins BugFix: Fixed the plugin pipeline not being configured correctly in the Select Plugin dialog.

Add a text conversion plugin using OpenAI API (PR #2258)

Update jq to 1.7.1

Update md4c to 0.5.2 Archive support Update 7-Zip to 24.05 Installer BugFix; WinMerge 2.16.40 - Installer - Missing version and archicteure info (#2300) Translations Translation updates: Brazilian (PR #2308) Chinese Simplified (PR #2306,#2310,#2314,#2352) Corsican (PR #2361) French (PR #2354) German (PR #2349) Hungarian (PR #2307) Italian (PR #2299) Lithuanian (PR #2318,#2320) Japanese Korean (PR #2333) Polish (PR #2313) Portuguese (PR #2321) Turkish (PR #2315)

Internals Update GitHub Actions CI (#2304)

Fix some typos (#2305)

Update POCO C++ Libraries to 1.13.3

Update boost to 1.85.0

Update Google C++ Testing Framework to 1.14.0