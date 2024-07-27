Er is een nieuwe stabiele versie van WinMerge verschenen. Met WinMerge kunnen bestanden of mappen met elkaar worden vergeleken: handig, bijvoorbeeld om te zien wat er is veranderd tussen verschillende stukken broncode of om de inhoud van logbestanden door te pluizen. Het programma bevat syntax highlighting en de applicatie kan op basis van de ontdekte verschillen patchbestanden aanmaken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What Is New in 2.16.42.1General
Translations
- BugFix: Digital signature was not added to version 2.16.42.
What Is New in 2.16.42General
Folder compare
- Enable Rounded Corners for WinMerge Menu on Windows 11 (PR #2364)
- Introduce a flat status bar without separator lines. (PR #2377)
File compare
- BugFix: Folder comparison status not accurately reflected in toolbar (#2374)
- BugFix: Status of folder comparison not correctly reflected by tab icon after
Refresh (
F5) (#2383)
Image compare
- Replace - more intelligent choice of replace in (whole file vs selection) (#2368)
Plugins
- BugFix: Image Comparison : In Alpha Animation, dialogs hang winmerge (#2370)
- BugFix: Fixed an issue where the right edge of the status bar appeared white.
- Added the ability to change the blink interval and overlay animation interval.
Archive support
- Make the gpt4-o-mini model selectable in the AIConvertText plugin settings
window
Translations
- Update 7-Zip to 24.07
- Translation updates:
What Is New in 2.16.41 BetaGeneral
File compare
- Made the tabs in the tab bar rounded like Firefox.
Folder compare
- Added support for F# (FSharp) language syntax highlight (PR #2298)
- Improved F# parsing, support for multi-line comments (PR #2301)
- Multi line comment fix (PR #2303)
- Multi line comment fix part 2 (PR #2309)
- Typescript files to use JavaScript highlighting as default (PR #2312)
Options dialog
- BugFix: Refresh selected shows wrong file names being compared (#2338)
- BugFix: Selected files changes on expanding a folder that is upper on the
tree (#2359)
Plugins
- BugFix: Options - Syntax color settings get reverted when
"Customized text colors" settings is touched. (#2355)
- Add a "Defaults" button to the "Options (Editor > Compare/Merge)" dialog. (PR #2348)
- Add a "Defaults" button to the "Options (Archive Support)" dialog. (PR #2362)
Archive support
- BugFix: Fixed the plugin pipeline not being configured correctly in the Select Plugin dialog.
- Add a text conversion plugin using OpenAI API (PR #2258)
- Update jq to 1.7.1
- Update md4c to 0.5.2
Installer
- Update 7-Zip to 24.05
Translations
- BugFix; WinMerge 2.16.40 - Installer - Missing version and archicteure info (#2300)
Internals
- Translation updates: