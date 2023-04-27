Er is een nieuwe stabiele versie van WinMerge verschenen. Met WinMerge kunnen bestanden of mappen met elkaar worden vergeleken: handig, bijvoorbeeld om te zien wat er is veranderd tussen verschillende stukken broncode of om de inhoud van logbestanden door te pluizen. Het programma bevat syntax highlighting en de applicatie kan op basis van de ontdekte verschillen patchbestanden aanmaken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General BugFix: When using an ini file all differences are displayed as black sections (#1799)

Reduced file size of WinMergeU.exe for 32-bit version File compare BugFix: Fixed an issue where XML format files, such as vcxproj, were not being syntax highlighted.

BugFix: Fixed an issue where the EOL character was not being displayed in the ARM64 version.

Modify the "Go to" dialog. (PR #1779) Image compare BugFix: Middle Click to close image tab crash (#1785)

BugFix: Fixed an issue where the changed Color distance threshold value would revert back to 0 the next time WinMerge was started.

Image compare: Increase color distance threshold (CD Threshold) (winmerge/winimerge #29) Filters Updated file filters to allow UTF-8 without BOM. Options dialog BugFix: Fixed an issue where the shell integration category page in the Options dialog was not displaying correctly in version 2.16.29.

BugFix: Fixed an issue where plugin settings were not exported when exporting from the Options dialog. Plugins BugFix: Fixed an issue where the ApplyPatch plugin was not functioning correctly when the 'Plugins -> Manual Unpacking' menu item was checked.

BugFix: Fixed the problem that the plug-in setting window cannot be opened on 32-bit OS

Added a "Plugin Settings" button to the "Select Plugin" window.

Make the plugin settings dialog translatable and enable saving settings to an INI file (PR #1783) Command line BugFix: Fixed the problem that the /fr option is ignored when specifying the command line option /new

BugFix: Fixed the problem of not moving to the conflicted line after auto-merge. Project file BugFix: Opening a project fails when a path has environmental variables in it. (#1793) Installer BugFix: Unsuccessful installation, Portable Win32 version (#1802) Translations Translation updates: Brazilian (PR #1806) Chinese Simplified (PR #1808) German (PR #1807) Hungarian (PR #1809) Japanese Korean (PR #1774,#1788,#1790,#1791) Lithuanian (PR #1817) Polish (PR #1815) Portuguese (PR #1787) Slovenian (#1812)

