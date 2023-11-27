Er is een nieuwe stabiele versie van WinMerge verschenen. Met WinMerge kunnen bestanden of mappen met elkaar worden vergeleken: handig, bijvoorbeeld om te zien wat er is veranderd tussen verschillende stukken broncode of om de inhoud van logbestanden door te pluizen. Het programma bevat syntax highlighting en de applicatie kan op basis van de ontdekte verschillen patchbestanden aanmaken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What Is New in 2.16.36 Image compare BugFix: Fix an issue where opening read-only and multi-page image files

would cause them to be treated as only one-page images.

(WinMerge/winimerge#32) Webpage compare Improved performance when there are many differences File filter Bugfix: Modify the "File Filters" dialog. (#2118) Translations Translation updates: Corsican (PR #2123) Galician (PR #2120) Hungarian (PR #2122) Portuguese (PR #2119) Spanish (PR #2120) Slovenian Turkish (PR #2116)

What Is New in 2.16.35 Beta File compare BugFix: Fixed an issue where "Copy to Left/Right and Advance" would

sometimes skip differences when comparing 3 files. (#1234)

BugFix: Fixed the issue where the caption set in the header bar is restored

when the window is resized. Binary compare BugFix: V2.16.34 "X86" wired action (#2081) Image compare BugFix: Close main window with 'Esc' if there is only one MDI child window

(#2084) Webpage compare BugFix: Close main window with 'Esc' if there is only one MDI child window

(#2084) Webpage Compare: synchronize events (#2111,#2064) Folder compare BugFix: Ignoring carriage return differences doesn't work anymore

(#2080,#2099) File filters BugFix: Fixed the issue where "[F]" could be set as the file filter if no file

filter was selected in the Filters dialog. Installer BugFix: fix bug of Registry path (PR #2086)

BugFix: "Register Windows 11 Shell Extension" fails because PowerShell script

doesn't escape special chars correctly (#2109) Translations Translation updates: Brazilian (PR #2088,#2112) Bulgarian (PR #2105) Chinese Simplified (PR #2091,#2113) French (PR #2106) Galician (PR #2085,#2107) Hungarian (PR #2093) Japanese Korean (PR #2092) Lithuanian (PR #2090,#2114) Polish (PR #2087) Romanian (PR #2089,#2095) Slovenian (#2096) Spanish (PR #2085,#2107) Turkish (PR #2076)

Known issues Suggestion to make the result of image comparison more reliable (#1391)

Crashes when comparing large files (#325)

Very slow to compare significantly different directories (#322)

Vertical scrollbar breaks after pasting text (#296)