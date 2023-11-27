Er is een nieuwe stabiele versie van WinMerge verschenen. Met WinMerge kunnen bestanden of mappen met elkaar worden vergeleken: handig, bijvoorbeeld om te zien wat er is veranderd tussen verschillende stukken broncode of om de inhoud van logbestanden door te pluizen. Het programma bevat syntax highlighting en de applicatie kan op basis van de ontdekte verschillen patchbestanden aanmaken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What Is New in 2.16.36Image compare
Webpage compare
- BugFix: Fix an issue where opening read-only and multi-page image files
would cause them to be treated as only one-page images.
(WinMerge/winimerge#32)
File filter
- Improved performance when there are many differences
Translations
- Bugfix: Modify the "File Filters" dialog. (#2118)
- Translation updates:
What Is New in 2.16.35 BetaFile compare
Binary compare
- BugFix: Fixed an issue where "Copy to Left/Right and Advance" would
sometimes skip differences when comparing 3 files. (#1234)
- BugFix: Print Preview buttons are not translatable (#2083,#2079)
- BugFix: Fixed the issue where the caption set in the header bar is restored
when the window is resized.
Image compare
- BugFix: V2.16.34 "X86" wired action (#2081)
Webpage compare
- BugFix: Close main window with 'Esc' if there is only one MDI child window
(#2084)
Folder compare
- BugFix: Close main window with 'Esc' if there is only one MDI child window
(#2084)
- Webpage Compare: synchronize events (#2111,#2064)
Installer
- BugFix: Fixed the issue where "[F]" could be set as the file filter if no file
filter was selected in the Filters dialog.
Translations
- BugFix: fix bug of Registry path (PR #2086)
- BugFix: "Register Windows 11 Shell Extension" fails because PowerShell script
doesn't escape special chars correctly (#2109)
- Translation updates:
- Brazilian (PR #2088,#2112)
- Bulgarian (PR #2105)
- Chinese Simplified (PR #2091,#2113)
- French (PR #2106)
- Galician (PR #2085,#2107)
- Hungarian (PR #2093)
- Japanese
- Korean (PR #2092)
- Lithuanian (PR #2090,#2114)
- Polish (PR #2087)
- Romanian (PR #2089,#2095)
- Slovenian (#2096)
- Spanish (PR #2085,#2107)
- Turkish (PR #2076)
Known issues