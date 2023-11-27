Software-update: WinMerge 2.16.36

WinMerge logo (60 pix)Er is een nieuwe stabiele versie van WinMerge verschenen. Met WinMerge kunnen bestanden of mappen met elkaar worden vergeleken: handig, bijvoorbeeld om te zien wat er is veranderd tussen verschillende stukken broncode of om de inhoud van logbestanden door te pluizen. Het programma bevat syntax highlighting en de applicatie kan op basis van de ontdekte verschillen patchbestanden aanmaken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What Is New in 2.16.36

Image compare
  • BugFix: Fix an issue where opening read-only and multi-page image files
    would cause them to be treated as only one-page images.
    (WinMerge/winimerge#32)
Webpage compare
  • Improved performance when there are many differences
File filter
  • Bugfix: Modify the "File Filters" dialog. (#2118)
Translations
  • Translation updates:

What Is New in 2.16.35 Beta

File compare
  • BugFix: Fixed an issue where "Copy to Left/Right and Advance" would
    sometimes skip differences when comparing 3 files. (#1234)
  • BugFix: Print Preview buttons are not translatable (#2083,#2079)
  • BugFix: Fixed the issue where the caption set in the header bar is restored
    when the window is resized.
Binary compare
  • BugFix: V2.16.34 "X86" wired action (#2081)
Image compare
  • BugFix: Close main window with 'Esc' if there is only one MDI child window
    (#2084)
Webpage compare
  • BugFix: Close main window with 'Esc' if there is only one MDI child window
    (#2084)
  • Webpage Compare: synchronize events (#2111,#2064)
Folder compare
  • BugFix: Ignoring carriage return differences doesn't work anymore
    (#2080,#2099)
File filters
  • BugFix: Fixed the issue where "[F]" could be set as the file filter if no file
    filter was selected in the Filters dialog.
Installer
  • BugFix: fix bug of Registry path (PR #2086)
  • BugFix: "Register Windows 11 Shell Extension" fails because PowerShell script
    doesn't escape special chars correctly (#2109)
Translations

Known issues

  • Suggestion to make the result of image comparison more reliable (#1391)
  • Crashes when comparing large files (#325)
  • Very slow to compare significantly different directories (#322)
  • Vertical scrollbar breaks after pasting text (#296)

WinMerge 2.16.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.16.36
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website WinMerge
Download https://github.com/WinMerge/winmerge/releases/tag/v2.16.36
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (3)

WillySis 28 november 2023 09:38
Prima proggie, maar de interface kan zo langzamerhand wel eens een update gebruiken. Dit is wel erg Windows 95.
Alex3 @WillySis28 november 2023 11:06
Niets mis mee. Ook moeiteloos met het toetsenbord te bedienen. Wat wil je dan? Een lint of een interface à la Teams? Allebei rampzalig.
WillySis @Alex328 november 2023 16:29
Het werkt ook prima, maar het ziet er allemaal wat ouderwets uit. Icoontjes en kleurtjes mogen wel eens een beetje moderner. Zo'n interface als Teams is inderdaad een ramp, een lint is nog wel mee te werken, maar gewoon eens wat modernere icoontjes is eigenlijk al prima.

