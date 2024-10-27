Er is een nieuwe stabiele versie van WinMerge verschenen. Met WinMerge kunnen bestanden of mappen met elkaar worden vergeleken: handig, bijvoorbeeld om te zien wat er is veranderd tussen verschillende stukken broncode of om de inhoud van logbestanden door te pluizen. Het programma bevat syntax highlighting en de applicatie kan op basis van de ontdekte verschillen patchbestanden aanmaken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What Is New in 2.16.44 General Added Medium size (24px) option to Toolbar icons Webpage compare BugFix: Differences panel for Webpage mode (winwebdiff#7) Plugins BugFix: Floating-point precision issue in CompareMSExcelFiles.sct plugin (#2494) Translation updates: Brazilian (PR #2493)

Corsican (PR #2490) What Is New in 2.16.43 Beta General BugFix: WinMerge incorrectly states "The selected files are identical" (#2408)

Implement Menu Bar as a Toolbar (PR #2400)

Add support for placing the tab bar on the title bar (PR #2428)

Add One-Hand mice wheel scroll diff and merge (PR #2435)

Add Support for Custom System Color Overrides (PR #2376)

Easy move small main window when tab on titlebar (PR #2489) File compare BugFix: Wrong syntax highlighting for TeX files (#2415)

BugFix: Text replacement result is wrong. (#2422)

Copy Selected Difference to Clipboard (PR #2429)

Added Ada parser and default file associations (#2452)

Added C++20 modules default file associations cppm and ixx (PR #2464)

Anti-aliasing has been applied to the lines that connect moved blocks in the

location pane. Folder compare BugFix: ExitCode always 2 with /enableexitcode with no apparent issues (#2450) Webpage compare BugFix: Location pane may not render differences (winwebdiff#6) Options dialog Add a "Defaults" button to the "Options (Project)" dialog. (PR #2401)

Add a "Defaults" button to the "Options (Backup Files)" dialog. (PR #2406)

Add a "Defaults" button to the "Options (Codepage)" dialog. (PR #2448)

Add a "Defaults" button to the "Options (General)" dialog. (PR #2453) Plugins Create CompareEscapedJavaPropertiesFiles.sct (PR #2455) Manual BugFix: 2 mistakes about default values in manual (#2456)

Update documentation for "Include unique subfolders contents" setting (PR #2396) Translation updates: Brazilian (PR #2397,#2431,#2439,#2454,#2460,#2468,#2477,#2486)

Chinese Simplified (PR #2394,#2461,#2469,#2485)

Dutch (PR #2474)

French (PR #2399,#2444)

Hungarian (PR #2433,#2440,#2458,#2472,#2482)

Italian (PR #2393,#2438,#2446,#2447,#2457,#2467,#2470,#2487)

Japanese

Korean (PR #2426,#2459,#2473)

Lithuanian (PR #2436,#2443,#2462,#2471,#2483)

Portuguese (PR #2410,#2441,#2480)

Russian (PR #2462) Internals Make InsertLineNumberInPOFiles.bat and RenewPOFiles.bat work again Known issues Suggestion to make the result of image comparison more reliable (#1391)

Crashes when comparing large files (#325)

Very slow to compare significantly different directories (#322)

Vertical scrollbar breaks after pasting text (#296)