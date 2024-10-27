Software-update: WinMerge 2.16.44

WinMerge logo (60 pix) Er is een nieuwe stabiele versie van WinMerge verschenen. Met WinMerge kunnen bestanden of mappen met elkaar worden vergeleken: handig, bijvoorbeeld om te zien wat er is veranderd tussen verschillende stukken broncode of om de inhoud van logbestanden door te pluizen. Het programma bevat syntax highlighting en de applicatie kan op basis van de ontdekte verschillen patchbestanden aanmaken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What Is New in 2.16.44

General
  • Added Medium size (24px) option to Toolbar icons
Webpage compare
  • BugFix: Differences panel for Webpage mode (winwebdiff#7)
Plugins
  • BugFix: Floating-point precision issue in CompareMSExcelFiles.sct plugin (#2494)

Translation updates:

What Is New in 2.16.43 Beta

General
  • BugFix: WinMerge incorrectly states "The selected files are identical" (#2408)
  • Implement Menu Bar as a Toolbar (PR #2400)
  • Add support for placing the tab bar on the title bar (PR #2428)
  • Add One-Hand mice wheel scroll diff and merge (PR #2435)
  • Add Support for Custom System Color Overrides (PR #2376)
  • Easy move small main window when tab on titlebar (PR #2489)
File compare
  • BugFix: Wrong syntax highlighting for TeX files (#2415)
  • BugFix: Text replacement result is wrong. (#2422)
  • Copy Selected Difference to Clipboard (PR #2429)
  • Added Ada parser and default file associations (#2452)
  • Added C++20 modules default file associations cppm and ixx (PR #2464)
  • Anti-aliasing has been applied to the lines that connect moved blocks in the
    location pane.
Folder compare
  • BugFix: ExitCode always 2 with /enableexitcode with no apparent issues (#2450)
Webpage compare
  • BugFix: Location pane may not render differences (winwebdiff#6)
Options dialog
  • Add a "Defaults" button to the "Options (Project)" dialog. (PR #2401)
  • Add a "Defaults" button to the "Options (Backup Files)" dialog. (PR #2406)
  • Add a "Defaults" button to the "Options (Codepage)" dialog. (PR #2448)
  • Add a "Defaults" button to the "Options (General)" dialog. (PR #2453)
Plugins
  • Create CompareEscapedJavaPropertiesFiles.sct (PR #2455)
Manual
  • BugFix: 2 mistakes about default values in manual (#2456)
  • Update documentation for "Include unique subfolders contents" setting (PR #2396)

Translation updates:

Internals
  • Make InsertLineNumberInPOFiles.bat and RenewPOFiles.bat work again

Known issues

  • Suggestion to make the result of image comparison more reliable (#1391)
  • Crashes when comparing large files (#325)
  • Very slow to compare significantly different directories (#322)
  • Vertical scrollbar breaks after pasting text (#296)

WinMerge 2.16.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.16.44
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11, Windows Server 2022
Website WinMerge
Download https://github.com/WinMerge/winmerge/releases/tag/v2.16.44
Licentietype GPL

