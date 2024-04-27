Er is een nieuwe stabiele versie van WinMerge verschenen. Met WinMerge kunnen bestanden of mappen met elkaar worden vergeleken: handig, bijvoorbeeld om te zien wat er is veranderd tussen verschillende stukken broncode of om de inhoud van logbestanden door te pluizen. Het programma bevat syntax highlighting en de applicatie kan op basis van de ontdekte verschillen patchbestanden aanmaken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What Is New in 2.16.40 General BugFix: Fixed several Wine-related issues File compare BugFix: Replace text issue (#2279) Options dialog Add a "Defaults" button to the "Options (Editor > General)" dialog. (PR #2283)

Adjust position of "Defaults" button in "Options > Compare > Table". (PR #2295) Plugins BugFix: CompareMSExcelFiles.sct: Fixed the issue where, when the 'Extract workbook data to multiple files' option was enabled, all sheets of .xlsx files containing more than 10 sheets were not compared. (This bug was introduced in version 2.16.39 beta.)

BugFix: insert datetime.sct: Fixed an issue where it didn't work properly depending on the locale. (This bug was introduced in version 2.16.39 beta.)

BugFix: Fixed an issue where a "Catastrophic failure" message box might have appeared when reloading a plugin while the Select Files or Folders window was displayed.

Allow plugin pipeline aliases or simple plugins to be registered in the GUI (PR #2257) Installer BugFix: French encoding problem on the end of installation (last dialog box) (#2272) Translations Translation updates: Brazilian (PR #2289) Catalan (PR #2270,#2274) Chinese Simplified (PR #2290) Corsican (PR #2288) French (PR #2271,#2275,#2297) Hungarian (PR #2291) Japanese Polish (PR#2277)

What Is New in 2.16.39 Beta General BugFix: Fixed an issue where typing only a single character in the header bar could cause a crash. File compare BugFix: Fixed possible crash

BugFix: Creation of .bak files fails when the original filename starts with a dot (#2217)

Update Java syntax highlighting keyword list. (PR #2215)

Replace "Match similar lines" with "Align similar lines" (PR #2230)

Make it possible to select the behavior when copying to another pane with "Copy to Right" etc. while text is selected. (PR #2224)

Make it possible to transform the text copied with "Copy Right/Left" using a plugin. (PR #2238)

Update PHP syntax highlighting keyword list. (PR #2265) Webpage compare BugFix: Make event sync settings persistent (#2248) Select Files or Folders dialog BugFix: Fixed the issue when the compare button could not be clicked when specifying an archive file and a regular file. Reports BugFix: Fixed an issue where the widths of the left and right panes in HTML reports are not equal.

BugFix: Fixed an issue where the caption set in the header bar was not being applied to the HTML report. Plugins BugFix: Fixed crash when error occurs in Unpacker plugin

Replace the source code written in VBScript with JScript (PR #2098)

Add the ability to replace using patterns from Substitution Filters to the Replace plugin. (PR #2252)

Added sanity check for regular expressions in PrediffLineFilter plugin. Installer BugFix: If the /noicons option was specified in the previous installation, a message box asking you to delete the previous start menu will be displayed in the next installation. (#2206)

Move custom messages in a separate iss file (#2247) Archive support BugFix: 7zip encrypted archives with encrypted file names (#2225) Internals Update codeql-analysis.yml - Version v2 to v3 (PR #2196) Translations Translation updates: Brazilian (PR #2234,#2243) Chinese Simplified (PR #2241,#2244,#2251,#2256,#2259) Corsican (PR #2266) French (PR #2237,#2264) Hungarian (PR #2232,#2250) Italian (PR #2245,#2249) Japanese Korean (PR #2239) Lithuanian (PR #2235,#2246) Portuguese (PR #2263) Russian (PR #2194,#2195,#2198,#2210,#2211,#2212) Slovenian (#2096)

Known issues Suggestion to make the result of image comparison more reliable (#1391)

Crashes when comparing large files (#325)

Very slow to compare significantly different directories (#322)

Vertical scrollbar breaks after pasting text (#296)