Er is een nieuwe stabiele versie van WinMerge verschenen. Met WinMerge kunnen bestanden of mappen met elkaar worden vergeleken: handig, bijvoorbeeld om te zien wat er is veranderd tussen verschillende stukken broncode of om de inhoud van logbestanden door te pluizen. Het programma bevat syntax highlighting en de applicatie kan op basis van de ontdekte verschillen patchbestanden aanmaken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What Is New in 2.16.38File compare
Webpage compare
- BugFix: Fixed an issue where changing the BOM in the right pane in the
Codepage dialog was not reflected.
- Update C++ syntax highlighting keyword list. (PR #2166)
Folder compare
- During comparison, the status bar now displays "Comparing...".
- Add Location Pane (PR#2160)
Plugins
- Modify the "Display Columns" dialog. (PR#2154)
Translations
-
BugFix: Fixed the issue where the following string containing double
quotes is not interpreted correctly when specified to the
/unpacker
command line argument.
/unpacker "Replace ""a"" ""b"""
- Translation updates:
What Is New in 2.16.37 BetaFile compare
Folder compare
- BugFix: Fixed an issue where the scroll position when clicking on Location
View may not be as expected when Wrap Lines is enabled.
- BugFix: Can't click and change file line endings with the version 2.16.36.
(#2129)
- BugFix: Unable to locate CR using \r in regular expression search
- Added new C# keywords (PR#2136)
Binary compare
- BugFix: Empty files are not copied (#2146)
Image compare
- BugFix: Could not replace data at the end of the file
Webpage compare
- BugFix: Fixed an issue where the file name was not displayed in the header
even after saving a newly created pane with a name.
Translations
- BugFix: Fixed an issue where the message box "Another application has updated
file ... since WinMerge scanned it last time" is displayed when comparing
URLs that are file://.
- Improved synchronize events (WinMerge/winwebdiff#4)
- Translation updates:
Known issues