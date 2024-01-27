Software-update: WinMerge 2.16.38

WinMerge logo (60 pix)Er is een nieuwe stabiele versie van WinMerge verschenen. Met WinMerge kunnen bestanden of mappen met elkaar worden vergeleken: handig, bijvoorbeeld om te zien wat er is veranderd tussen verschillende stukken broncode of om de inhoud van logbestanden door te pluizen. Het programma bevat syntax highlighting en de applicatie kan op basis van de ontdekte verschillen patchbestanden aanmaken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What Is New in 2.16.38

File compare
  • BugFix: Fixed an issue where changing the BOM in the right pane in the
    Codepage dialog was not reflected.
  • Update C++ syntax highlighting keyword list. (PR #2166)
Webpage compare
  • During comparison, the status bar now displays "Comparing...".
  • Add Location Pane (PR#2160)
Folder compare
  • Modify the "Display Columns" dialog. (PR#2154)
Plugins

  • BugFix: Fixed the issue where the following string containing double
    quotes is not interpreted correctly when specified to the /unpacker
    command line argument.

    /unpacker "Replace ""a"" ""b"""

Translations
  • Translation updates:
    • Brazilian (PR#2151,#2178)
    • Chinese Simplified (PR#2153,#2183)
    • Corsican (PR#2180)
    • Hungarian (PR#2156,#2157,#2158)
    • Japanese
    • Korean (PR#2152)
    • Lithuanian (PR#2155,#2177)
    • Portuguese (PR#2185)

What Is New in 2.16.37 Beta

File compare
  • BugFix: Fixed an issue where the scroll position when clicking on Location
    View may not be as expected when Wrap Lines is enabled.
  • BugFix: Can't click and change file line endings with the version 2.16.36.
    (#2129)
  • BugFix: Unable to locate CR using \r in regular expression search
  • Added new C# keywords (PR#2136)
Folder compare
  • BugFix: Empty files are not copied (#2146)
Binary compare
  • BugFix: Could not replace data at the end of the file
Image compare
  • BugFix: Fixed an issue where the file name was not displayed in the header
    even after saving a newly created pane with a name.
Webpage compare
  • BugFix: Fixed an issue where the message box "Another application has updated
    file ... since WinMerge scanned it last time" is displayed when comparing
    URLs that are file://.
  • Improved synchronize events (WinMerge/winwebdiff#4)
Translations

Known issues

  • Suggestion to make the result of image comparison more reliable (#1391)
  • Crashes when comparing large files (#325)
  • Very slow to compare significantly different directories (#322)
  • Vertical scrollbar breaks after pasting text (#296)

WinMerge 2.16.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 2.16.38
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website WinMerge
Download https://github.com/WinMerge/winmerge/releases/tag/v2.16.38
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: WinMerge

WinMerge

youridv1 27 januari 2024 13:59
Het is een mooi programma, maar niets gaat boven BeyondCompare
Streamert @youridv127 januari 2024 14:23
Helemaal mee eens, BC heeft me meerdere malen bij lastige datamigraties gered met het visueel overzicht van directories en bestanden. Kost je niet de kop en is ook ook beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en Linux. In het Zwitsers zakmes voor o.a. beheerders MobaXterm zit ook een grafische compare module.
jimshatt @youridv127 januari 2024 15:36
Mee eens, maar BC is niet open source helaas.
youridv1 @jimshatt27 januari 2024 15:44
Dat is waar, maar dat maakt mij echt niets uit. De jongens van scooter software maken een erg mooi product voor een schappelijke prijs :)
Alex3 27 januari 2024 16:22
Fijn programma.

