Er is een nieuwe stabiele versie van WinMerge verschenen. Met WinMerge kunnen bestanden of mappen met elkaar worden vergeleken: handig, bijvoorbeeld om te zien wat er is veranderd tussen verschillende stukken broncode of om de inhoud van logbestanden door te pluizen. Het programma bevat syntax highlighting en de applicatie kan op basis van de ontdekte verschillen patchbestanden aanmaken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General BugFix: Export/Import settings bug with Substitution Filters (#1925) File compare BugFix: Save function doesn't work if the path length exceeds 248

characters (#1923)

characters (#1923) BugFix: Redundant confirmation "The selected files are identical" (#1902)

Update Python syntax highlighting keyword list. (PR #1938) Folder compare BugFix: Treeview scrolls to the wrong position. (#1915)

Allow changing the number of CPU cores to use while doing folder comparison

(PR #1945) Webpage compare Add support for generating report files (PR #1941) Command line Compare folders recursively if "Include subfolders" is checked in the

Options dialog even if the /r command line option is not specified.

(PR #1914) Archive support Update 7-Zip to 23.01 (PR #1913) New translation: Tamil (PR #1946) Translation updates: Brazilian (PR #1948)

Chinese Traditional (PR #1940)

Corsican (PR #1933)

French (PR #1927,#1928,#1951)

Korean (PR #1908)

Lithuanian (PR #1949)

Portuguese (PR #1930)

Slovenian

Turkish (#1931)