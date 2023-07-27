Er is een nieuwe stabiele versie van WinMerge verschenen. Met WinMerge kunnen bestanden of mappen met elkaar worden vergeleken: handig, bijvoorbeeld om te zien wat er is veranderd tussen verschillende stukken broncode of om de inhoud van logbestanden door te pluizen. Het programma bevat syntax highlighting en de applicatie kan op basis van de ontdekte verschillen patchbestanden aanmaken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
General
File compare
- BugFix: Export/Import settings bug with Substitution Filters (#1925)
Folder compare
- BugFix: Save function doesn't work if the path length exceeds 248
characters (#1923)
- BugFix: Redundant confirmation "The selected files are identical" (#1902)
- Update Python syntax highlighting keyword list. (PR #1938)
Webpage compare
- BugFix: Treeview scrolls to the wrong position. (#1915)
- Allow changing the number of CPU cores to use while doing folder comparison
(PR #1945)
Command line
- Add support for generating report files (PR #1941)
Archive support
- Compare folders recursively if "Include subfolders" is checked in the
Options dialog even if the /r command line option is not specified.
(PR #1914)
New translation:
- Update 7-Zip to 23.01 (PR #1913)
Translation updates:
- Tamil (PR #1946)