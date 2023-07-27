Astonsoft heeft versie 11.6.5 van EssentialPIM uitgebracht. Deze personal information manager maakt het mogelijk om afspraken bij te houden, een adresboek te beheren en e-mails te versturen en ontvangen. Het programma is in diverse talen, waaronder het Nederlands, te gebruiken. EssentialPIM is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering. De eerste is gratis, maar heeft minder functies. Zo kan er niet met de clouddiensten van bijvoorbeeld Microsoft, Google, Apple of Dropbox worden gesynchroniseerd. Een compleet overzicht van de onderlinge verschillen is op deze pagina te vinden. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in EssentialPIM version 11.6.5: The Letter Bar in Contacts and Passwords has been moved to the left, allowing for more natural navigation.

When creating new tasks via the "Add a task" method, you can now switch to and fill nearby fields quickly using the TAB key.

The "Find previous" option is now available in the Find dialog for notes.

Notes will automatically be exported into DOCX format when using drag&drop.

You can now import EML files into EPIM via drag&drop.

A new option has been added to enable hierarchy lines for contact groups.

Selected colored calendars/lists are now visually indicated better.

An issue preventing EPIM from being assigned as the default app for opening iCal (ICS) and EML files has been resolved.

Improved synchronization of notes with EssentialPIM for Android and EPIM Cloud.

Enhanced export of recurring events into EPIM files.

Stability improvements, along with various minor fixes and enhancements.