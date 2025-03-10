Software-update: ShanaEncoder 7.4

ShanaEncoder logo (79 pix)ShanaEncoder is een opensource video-encoder voor Windows. Het kan bestanden naar een ander formaat converteren, maar bijvoorbeeld ook het beeld roteren, ondertiteling toevoegen, het geluid aanpassen en een watermerk toevoegen. Het programma is van Zuid-Koreaanse bodem en wordt actief ontwikkeld. Het heeft voldoende opties om ervaren gebruikers tevreden te stellen, maar is eenvoudig genoeg om ook door beginners te worden gebruikt. Versie 7.4 is uitgekomen en hier zijn de volgende verbeteringen in aangebracht:

Library Update
  • FFmpeg Shana 2025.02.02.203
Improvements
  • Integrate language files that were separated into multiple files into the Shanaincoder executable file.
  • Added a feature to output RSS feeds displayed at the bottom of Shanaincoder in the form of a bulletin board in a separate encoding window that opens.
  • Added ability to encode overlayed image-based subtitles with dvb_teletext subtitle codec
  • Fix encoding error that occurs when encoding some files whose original source is HEVC codec. Note
  • Modified the bitrate graph displayed in the encoding window to only update when the bitrate value changes
  • Changed the user-selected video and audio streams to be applied when playing the original file.
  • In addition to preview, change to output the selected subtitle stream when playing the original file or setting the section. However, only image-based subtitles (dvb_subtitle, dvb_teletext, dvd_subtitle, hdmv_pgs_subtitle, xsub) are supported, and text-based subtitles such as SMI and ASS can be output only in preview.

ShanaEncoder

Versienummer 7.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website ShanaEncoder
Download https://sourceforge.net/projects/shanaencoder/files/ShanaEncoder7.4.exe/download
Licentietype Freeware

Bart van Klaveren

10-03-2025 • 15:45

10-03-2025 • 15:45

0

Bron: ShanaEncoder

ShanaEncoder

