Versie 5.2.0 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van PHP en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Matomo 5.2.0, our latest minor release, brings improvements to security, privacy, and efficiency, and addresses several bug fixes. Updates include a timestamp mechanism for secure On-Premise installations, PHP 8.4 compatibility, enhanced account security with password controls and login alerts, and a new Exclude Global List to filter sensitive Query URL parameters. Matomo Tag Manager now also supports CMP tags and lets you copy containers, tags, and triggers for faster setup.

A significant security improvement was added to the on-premise installation process to ensure your setup remains secure. To enhance security and prevent unauthorised access, the installer now records a timestamp upon first access, creating a time-limited installation window of 72 hours. For flexibility, authorised users can manually reset this window if needed by following the instructions in the guide on how to manage secure access to the Matomo Installer.

Matomo has been updated to ensure seamless compatibility with PHP 8.4, bringing enhancements that improve functionality, address deprecation warnings, and align with modern PHP standards. These updates ensure a smoother experience for users running the latest PHP version.

Matomo now includes a This Wasn’t Me link in password reset emails, providing users with an added layer of security and control. If a password reset request is accidental or unauthorised, users can cancel it instantly by invalidating the reset link. This enhancement strengthens account protection by ensuring that only legitimate password changes are processed.

An additional layer of security is added to automatically send email notifications to users whenever a login is detected from a country different from their previous login location. This feature helps users stay informed about potentially suspicious activity on their accounts. If the login is unauthorised, users are prompted to take immediate action, such as changing their password or contacting their administrator to secure their account.

In Measurables > Settings, the options for the Global list of Query URL parameters to exclude lets you refine your tracking and reporting by excluding unnecessary or sensitive parameters. With this feature, you can choose to exclude common session parameters, Matomo-recommended personally identifiable information (PII), or define custom exclusions.

Matomo Tag Manager now includes new tags for Consent Management Platforms (CMPs), such as CookieYes, OneTrust, and Axeptio, making it easier to integrate and manage consent tracking. These CMP-specific tags help streamline compliance workflows by reducing manual configuration, ensuring accurate data tracking aligned with user consent preferences.

A new copy feature in Matomo Tag Manager allows users to effortlessly duplicate containers, tags, triggers, and variables, significantly speeding up configuration and setup. This feature is especially useful for users managing multiple websites or projects with similar tracking needs, as it eliminates repetitive manual work. By reusing pre-configured components, users can maintain consistency across implementations, reduce the risk of errors, and save valuable time.