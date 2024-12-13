De tweede release candidate van Total Commander versie 11.50 is verschenen. Dit programma kan als vervanging voor Windows Verkenner worden gebruikt. Doordat het beeld in tweeën is gesplitst, is het eenvoudig om bestanden te kopiëren, maar het programma kan veel meer. Zo zijn er diverse manieren om bestanden aan te passen, zijn een ingebouwde FTP-client en een multirenametool aanwezig, en is er ondersteuning voor een groot aantal compressieformaten. Verder kan de functionaliteit met plug-ins worden uitgebreid. De complete changelog voor de 11.50-serie is op deze pagina in te zien. De belangrijkste veranderingen die we in versie 11.50 aantreffen, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

General: File lists: Option to show seconds in the date/time field

File lists: Shorten date/time with "..." when the value is too long for the available space

Folder tabs: Always scroll current tab into view when resizing main window

Always load icons from .ico files directly instead of associated program

Drive list (cm_OpenDrives): Show volume labels/descriptions behind drive letters

Recycle bin (cm_OpenRecycled): Show original location of deleted files in comment view

Thumbnails view: Show thumbnails of link (.lnk file) targets instead of link files themselves, e.g. links to photos

Menu "Start": Use icon defined in em_command, but only from wcmicons.dll or .ico files, for speed reasons (virus scanners)

Configure button bar/single button or configure internal command: New button "->.ico" to extract single icon from .exe/.dll/.icl

Everything: Support network drives when getting folder sizes with option "Automatic, only with 'Everything'"

Change directory via "cd" command: Append \: to go to the parent and place cursor on directory or archive

OPENBARMENU now also works when there is no main button bar

FTP connect dialog ( Ctrl + F ): File system plugins can now also be entered in the form \\\Pluginname\Path, or any directories (with drive letter or UNC path).

+ ): File system plugins can now also be entered in the form \\\Pluginname\Path, or any directories (with drive letter or UNC path). New pseudo environment variables %$CLIPBOARD% and %$CLIPNAME% to access clipboard content, e.g. in button commands File operations: Internal 7zip compression via 7zip dll (included)

Wildcards to rename files when copying files with F5 : Options to put text in front of name, or append text after name

: Options to put text in front of name, or append text after name Packer about box ( Alt + Enter on file in archive): Show which plugin opened the archive in the "Packer" field

+ on file in archive): Show which plugin opened the archive in the "Packer" field Open the Photos app with new command to enable previous/next buttons

Files - Associate With: New button "Delete" sets association to "(none)"

Synchronize dirs: Time stamps can now be copied also to file system plugins and FTP servers

Delete files by Drag&Drop to button 'F8 Delete': Confirmation can now be turned off separately from copy confirmation Verify checksums: New checkbox "Only errors" to only show lines with errors and the summary

When verifying a checksum from the file name or clipboard, let the user choose a different checksum method if there are multiple with the same checksum size

verifying a checksum from the file name or clipboard, let the user choose a different checksum method if there are multiple with the same checksum size Ctrl + A now selects the entire list when the focus is in the list

+ now selects the entire list when the focus is in the list Verify checksums from clipboard: Support also SHA224 and SSH384 Search: Search for *.ext \test1\test2\ will find files in current directory plus subdirectory \test1\test2\ although test1 isn't searched

Search for *.ext test1\test2\ will find files in current directory plus in subdirectories containing directories test1\test2\ anywhere in the path

Standalone search started via /S=F: Extra parameter S* tells search to get the sort order from a currently running Total Commander

Plugins tab: Entries can now be sorted manually with Ctrl cursor up/down or via sort buttons List of open tabs ( Ctrl + Shift + A ): Option to show last visited tabs first, hotkey Ctrl + L

+ Shift + Enter on recently closed tab now restores the tab, but doesn't focus it

+ on recently closed tab now restores the tab, but doesn't focus it Configuration - Options - Folder tabs: New options " Ctrl + Tab opens as list" and "Last visited first"

+ opens as list" and "Last visited first" Configuration - Options - Folder tabs: New option to jump to last opened tab with

Ctrl + Tab . Lister: Ctrl +Mouse wheel and Ctrl + + / - now also zooms in all text modes (control via [Lister] ZoomFont=1/0)

+Mouse wheel and + / now also zooms in all text modes (control via [Lister] ZoomFont=1/0) Right click on URL starting with http://, https://, www. or alphanumeric text with at least one dot before the end selects it and shows context menu item 'Open in default browser'

Right click on URL starting with http://, https://, www. or alphanumeric text with at least one dot before the end selects it and shows context menu item 'Open in default browser' Internal commands: OPENBAR, OPENBAR1, OPENBAR2, OPENBARMENU: New parameter * opens default bar defined for the main bar/vertical bar

Add 4 to parameter of the following commands to not save the change to wincmd.ini: cm_SwitchLongNames, cm_SwitchHidSys, cm_SwitchHid, cm_SwitchSys, cm_Switch83Names, cm_SwitchDirSort, cm_SwitchOverlayIcons, cm_SwitchIgnoreList, cm_SwitchX64Redirection, cm_SwitchFileTipWindows, cm_SwitchColorsByFileType, cm_ToggleAutoViewModeSwitch, cm_Vis* Button bar/Start menu parameters: Parameters %S, %R, %P%S and %T%R in double quotes now support prefix/suffix text for each file Multi-rename tool: Field [T4] followed by any date/time fields like [YMD] now gets EXIF date also from HEIC image files, and recording date from MP4 videos

Placeholder [T4] now also works when creating directories ( F7 ) or text files ( Shift + F4 )

) or text files ( + ) Load names from file now supports Unix line breaks New wincmd.ini options: [Configuration] OldStyleHistory=1 gets back old style history as a dropdown menu without frequently used directories

[Configuration] CopyStayOnFile=1 keeps cursor on currently active file after creating new file with Shift + F4

+ [Configuration] BriefViewWidthLimitMin=0 sets minimum column width for brief view Total Commander 11.50 beta RC2 specific:

Fixed: Internal 7-Zip unpacker, multi-volume archive: Support more than 999 parts

Internal 7-Zip packer, multi-volume archive: Only keep one part open at a time to not run out of file handles

Synchronize dirs: Show 3 dots at end of left file name when the name is too long for the available space

Synchronize dirs, compare by content: Set icon in title bar correctly when using external icon library

%$CLIPNAMEQ: allow to always surround name with quotes by using lowercase 'q'

Internal 7-Zip packer: Overwriting a file when packing to a subfolder would put the file in the wrong directory folder\folder\file

Find files, search in separate process: Set icon in title bar correctly when using external icon library

Button bar, em_command: Prefer tooltip from wcmd_.ini and not usercmd.ini if the same em_command exists in both, and the command is the same or empty in one of the files

Crash in Powertoys SVG thumbnail provider when using non-square thumbnails

Internal 7-Zip packer: Catch exception from tcbit7z dll when a file can't be found (invalid path, e.g. non-existing target directory)

Internal 7-Zip packer: Support parameter -v with multipliers for Bytes, kBytes, MBytes, and GBytes, e.g. -v1M

Configuration - Options - 7-Zip packer: Always round up estimated RAM for packing and unpacking to get the same values as 7zfm.exe

Button bar, em_command: When reading the tooltip from em_command definition, | characters were not converted to line breaks

Scrollbar controls were always clickable even when initially disabled