Versie 7.2 van Zabbix is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan de status van netwerkservices, servers en andere netwerkapparatuur in de gaten worden gehouden. Hoewel het programma alleen simpele informatie kan weergeven, kan door het installeren van een zogeheten agent op de server ook gedetailleerdere info worden verkregen. Meer informatie over Zabbix kan op deze pagina worden gevonden en hier staan enkele screenshots. Uitgebreide informatie over de veranderingen in deze uitgave staan hier, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste:

Get a comprehensive overview of your metrics with the new Top items widget

Data overview widget has been converted to Top items widget

Using item patterns enables a fine-grained selection of items

Utilize bars, indicators, and sparklines to visualize your data

Define value thresholds to dynamically visualize the state of your items

Deploy Zabbix agent 2 and start monitoring your Nvidia GPUs

Supported on Linux and Windows environments

Automatically discover Nvidia GPUs

Monitor metrics like GPU utilization, power usage, temperature, and more

It is now possible to invoke remote commands by using SSH subsystems, which extends monitoring to subsystems such as NETCONF and SFTP

SSH items now support a subsystem parameter

Collect data using various subsystems such as SFTP or NETCONF

Improved monitoring of network devices limited to NETCONF subsystem

Provide additional context for your data by visualizing it in sparkline charts

Get additional contextual information in existing Zabbix widgets

Supported by Top hosts, Top items, and Item value widgets

Use the Host card widget to display detailed information about your hosts, their status, and resources

Display host problem counts, interface status, inventory data, and more

Customize field visibility and order

Dynamically update the displayed host by linking the Host card widget to Host navigator widgets

With the ability to specify Zabbix configuration parameters in environment variables, deploying Zabbix components via automation workflows or containers is now easier than ever