Versie 7.2 van Zabbix is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan de status van netwerkservices, servers en andere netwerkapparatuur in de gaten worden gehouden. Hoewel het programma alleen simpele informatie kan weergeven, kan door het installeren van een zogeheten agent op de server ook gedetailleerdere info worden verkregen. Meer informatie over Zabbix kan op deze pagina worden gevonden en hier staan enkele screenshots. Uitgebreide informatie over de veranderingen in deze uitgave staan hier, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste:

New way to visualize, group, and order your data

Get a comprehensive overview of your metrics with the new Top items widget

  • Data overview widget has been converted to Top items widget
  • Using item patterns enables a fine-grained selection of items
  • Utilize bars, indicators, and sparklines to visualize your data
  • Define value thresholds to dynamically visualize the state of your items
NVIDIA GPU monitoring (Available on Zabbix release 7.2.1)

Deploy Zabbix agent 2 and start monitoring your Nvidia GPUs

  • Supported on Linux and Windows environments
  • Automatically discover Nvidia GPUs
  • Monitor metrics like GPU utilization, power usage, temperature, and more
NETCONF monitoring of network devices via SSH subsystem support

It is now possible to invoke remote commands by using SSH subsystems, which extends monitoring to subsystems such as NETCONF and SFTP

  • SSH items now support a subsystem parameter
  • Collect data using various subsystems such as SFTP or NETCONF
  • Improved monitoring of network devices limited to NETCONF subsystem
Sparkline chart

Provide additional context for your data by visualizing it in sparkline charts

  • Get additional contextual information in existing Zabbix widgets
  • Supported by Top hosts, Top items, and Item value widgets
Display detailed host information on your dashboards

Use the Host card widget to display detailed information about your hosts, their status, and resources

  • Display host problem counts, interface status, inventory data, and more
  • Customize field visibility and order
  • Dynamically update the displayed host by linking the Host card widget to Host navigator widgets
Simplified automated Zabbix component deployment

With the ability to specify Zabbix configuration parameters in environment variables, deploying Zabbix components via automation workflows or containers is now easier than ever

  • Streamline your Zabbix component CI/CD workflows by passing environment variables to Zabbix configuration files
  • Simplify Zabbix container deployments by utilizing environment variables

Zabbix dashboard

Versienummer 7.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Zabbix
Download https://www.zabbix.com/download.php
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Zabbix

Update-historie

06-'24 Zabbix 7.0 LTS 11
02-'22 Zabbix 6.0 LTS 2
05-'20 Zabbix 5.0 LTS 25
10-'19 Zabbix 4.4.0 4
10-'19 Zabbix 4.2.7 / 4.0.13 3
06-'19 Zabbix 4.2.2 / 4.0.8 / 3.0.28 1
04-'19 Zabbix 4.2.1 0
10-'18 Zabbix 4.0.0 LTS 16
01-'18 Zabbix 3.4.6 2
Meer historie

Reacties (6)

pOZOR jED 13 december 2024 08:24
Pas op, bij 7.2 is het voor de RPM repo niet alleen het getal aanpassen, er moet achter de 7.2 ook 'stable' worden toegevoegd.
GeroldM 14 december 2024 04:17
Maakte kennis met Zabbix 6.0 en dat beviel op zich goed. Agenten van die versie op al mijn Windows en Linux machines geinstalleerd, firewall poort opengezet voor communicatie met de Zabbix server.

En ik moet zeggen dat het best goed werkt. Dat wil zeggen, mijn Windows computers communiceren met de Zabbix server zonder problemen. Nu ben ik ervan overtuigd dat dit een mij-probleem is en niet dat de software in gebreke is.

Maar wat het probleem is, ik heb geen idee. Heb zelfs op verschillende Linux computers zelfs (tijdelijk) de gehele firewall uitgeschakeld, om te zien of dat hielp. Logging word niet geproduveerd, in systeemlogs kan ik terugzien dat de Zabbix agent correct is gestart.

Al enkele uren met zoekmachines en LLMs van TabbyML, ChatGPT, Phind en Gemeni doorgebracht voor een oplossing. Tot op heden rapporteren al mijn linux computers niets. Allen gebruiken Ubuntu Server LTS (20.04.6, 22.04.5 en 24.04.1).

Ben zelfs al bezig geweest met een alternatief: Observium. Deze doet amper tot niet onder voor Zabbix qua rapportage/logging-functionaliteit, maar de installatie en gebruikersinterface zijn, hoe zeg ik het vriendelijk: Spartaans, minder "gelikt" en gebaseerd op SNMP (een niet zo heel vriendelijk protocol, wat Microsoft aan het uitfaseren is, voor zover ik had begrepen).

Observium detecteert de Linux computers wel, maar ik zou (veel) liever doorgaan met Zabbix.
RedShift @GeroldM14 december 2024 11:26
Gebruik je active of passive polling?
L0g0ff @GeroldM15 december 2024 20:31
Microsoft heeft wmi verzonnen als antwoord op snmp. Daarom hebben ze nooit SNMPv3 uitgebracht.

Maar tot zover ik weet zijn er geen plannen om SNMPv2 uit te faseren.

Fijne van snmp is dat je geen agents nodig hebt. Zou voor jou nu een hoop oplossen :+

Ik zou tcpdump even starten om te kijken wat er gebeurt. Zowel op je zabbix host als op een linux endpoint.

Daar moet je antwoord te vinden zijn.
EverLast2002 @GeroldM17 december 2024 12:19
Open op de linux server het bestand zabbix_agent.conf (of zabbix_agent2.conf, ligt eraan welke je hebt gekozen met installeren).
in die conf file moet je 3 dingen wijzigen:
Server=127.0.0.1 > vul hier jouw Zabbix server ip adres in
ServerActive=127.0.0.1 > vul hier jouw Zabbix server ip adres in
Hostname=Zabbix server > verander dit in de exacte hostname van je Linux host (dus niet je Zabbix server maar de hostnaam vd Linux client waarop de agent draait).
Zorg ervoor dat die Linux hostnaam gelijk is in de conf file EN op je Zabbix server!
Herstart de Zabbix agent op de Linux client en je zou data moeten gaan binnenkrijgen in Zabbix.
LJAB 14 december 2024 14:08
Even opletten dat API gewijzigd is in deze release, gebruik je bijvoorbeeld Grafana i.c.m. Zabbix zal je nog even een weekje moeten wachten op de update van de plugin van Grafana

