Versies 4.2.7 en 4.0.13 van Zabbix zijn uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan de status van netwerkservices, servers en andere netwerkapparatuur in de gaten worden gehouden. Hoewel het programma alleen simpele informatie kan weergeven, kan door het installeren van een zogeheten agent op de server ook gedetailleerdere info worden verkregen. Meer informatie over Zabbix kan op deze pagina worden gevonden en hier staan enkele screenshots. De changelog voor versie 4.0.13 is hier te vinden, dit zijn de veranderingen die in 4.2.7 zijn aangebracht:

New Features and Improvements ZBXNEXT-1287: Added support for english performance counters on windows

ZBX-16511: Added source ip address to unknown request log warning message

ZBX-3783: Added strict validation of input parameters in valuemap.get() method

ZBXNEXT-4920: Increased received packet size to 1gb Bug Fixes ZBX-13266: Fixed performance of sql query with lots of items

ZBX-16089: Fixed windows socket initialization in windows sender sample application

ZBX-16228: Increased max length to 2000 characters for values of the headers of the http agents

ZBX-16480: Fixed error in graphs after page refresh if period was set to future

ZBX-16546: Fixed broken items mass update form preprocessing tab checkbox markup in firefox

ZBX-16452: Fixed inconsistency in show legend, working time and triggers for graphs in screens and dashboard

ZBX-16565: Fixed incorrect sorting of triggers in "trigger overview" widget

ZBX-16530: Fixed color for blinked elements

ZBX-7798: Improved performance of icmpping* for fping v4.0 and more

ZBX-16522: Fixed undefined index "type" in pie and exploded graph creation

ZBX-16545: Fixed shell script execution timeout log message

ZBX-16467: Removed tables without auto-increment from dbget_maxid_num function

ZBX-16538: Fixed color for the multiselect selected items

ZBX-16445: Fixed possible duplicate key insertion during lld

ZBX-16539: Fixed "template net juniper snmpv2"

ZBX-16349: Fixed "delete missing" checkbox does not work when importing template without checking "update existing"

ZBX-16279: Fixed trailing spaces handling in value mapping when using mysql

ZBX-16230: Fixed unreachable host next check calculation uses both unreachable settings and flexible item interval

ZBX-16460: Fixed zabbix daemon termination on freebsd

ZBX-16449: Fixed wrong order of the displayed latest values in problems

ZBX-16435: Fixed zabbix graph spinning in preview tab in ie11

ZBX-15766: Fixed the ability to add an unlimited number of widgets in the dashboard

ZBX-16398: Fixed selection of discovered services by dservice.get "dcheckids" property

ZBX-16370: Fixed link indicator coloring in network maps