Versies 4.2.7 en 4.0.13 van Zabbix zijn uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan de status van netwerkservices, servers en andere netwerkapparatuur in de gaten worden gehouden. Hoewel het programma alleen simpele informatie kan weergeven, kan door het installeren van een zogeheten agent op de server ook gedetailleerdere info worden verkregen. Meer informatie over Zabbix kan op deze pagina worden gevonden en hier staan enkele screenshots. De changelog voor versie 4.0.13 is hier te vinden, dit zijn de veranderingen die in 4.2.7 zijn aangebracht:
New Features and Improvements
Bug Fixes
- ZBXNEXT-1287: Added support for english performance counters on windows
- ZBX-16511: Added source ip address to unknown request log warning message
- ZBX-3783: Added strict validation of input parameters in valuemap.get() method
- ZBXNEXT-4920: Increased received packet size to 1gb
- ZBX-13266: Fixed performance of sql query with lots of items
- ZBX-16089: Fixed windows socket initialization in windows sender sample application
- ZBX-16228: Increased max length to 2000 characters for values of the headers of the http agents
- ZBX-16480: Fixed error in graphs after page refresh if period was set to future
- ZBX-16546: Fixed broken items mass update form preprocessing tab checkbox markup in firefox
- ZBX-16452: Fixed inconsistency in show legend, working time and triggers for graphs in screens and dashboard
- ZBX-16565: Fixed incorrect sorting of triggers in "trigger overview" widget
- ZBX-16530: Fixed color for blinked elements
- ZBX-7798: Improved performance of icmpping* for fping v4.0 and more
- ZBX-16522: Fixed undefined index "type" in pie and exploded graph creation
- ZBX-16545: Fixed shell script execution timeout log message
- ZBX-16467: Removed tables without auto-increment from dbget_maxid_num function
- ZBX-16538: Fixed color for the multiselect selected items
- ZBX-16445: Fixed possible duplicate key insertion during lld
- ZBX-16539: Fixed "template net juniper snmpv2"
- ZBX-16349: Fixed "delete missing" checkbox does not work when importing template without checking "update existing"
- ZBX-16279: Fixed trailing spaces handling in value mapping when using mysql
- ZBX-16230: Fixed unreachable host next check calculation uses both unreachable settings and flexible item interval
- ZBX-16460: Fixed zabbix daemon termination on freebsd
- ZBX-16449: Fixed wrong order of the displayed latest values in problems
- ZBX-16435: Fixed zabbix graph spinning in preview tab in ie11
- ZBX-15766: Fixed the ability to add an unlimited number of widgets in the dashboard
- ZBX-16398: Fixed selection of discovered services by dservice.get "dcheckids" property
- ZBX-16370: Fixed link indicator coloring in network maps