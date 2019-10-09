Versie 4.4.0 van Zabbix is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan de status van netwerkservices, servers en andere netwerkapparatuur in de gaten worden gehouden. Hoewel het programma alleen simpele informatie kan weergeven, kan door het installeren van een zogeheten agent op de server ook gedetailleerdere info worden verkregen. Meer informatie over Zabbix kan op deze pagina worden gevonden en hier staan enkele screenshots. De changelog voor voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien::

New Features and Improvements ZBXNEXT-5485: Removed timescaledb experimental status

ZBXNEXT-5386: Added support of the webhook media type

ZBXNEXT-5482: Implemented option to show opdata with problem name

ZBXNEXT-4746: Added "template server cisco ucs snmpv2" template

ZBXNEXT-5372: Added support of xml import/export for media types

ZBXNEXT-5480: Removed linux, windows, zabbix-agent and mysql 'classic' templates from xml and tmpl files, updated conf/zabbix_agentd/userparameter_mysql.conf to match new mysql template

ZBXNEXT-5404: Added trigger description to event details and as icon to monitoring->problems

ZBXNEXT-3391: Added item description icon to monitoring->latest data

ZBXNEXT-3970: Added csv to json preprocessing option

ZBXNEXT-5228: Simplified import/export by removing required from xml / json tags

ZBXNEXT-5425: Added aggregation functions for graphs

ZBXNEXT-4166: Added user macro and host macro description

ZBXNEXT-5326: Added new windows templates

ZBXNEXT-5143: Added new linux templates

ZBXNEXT-5388: Added "template db rabbitmq"

ZBXNEXT-5433: Added host name to real time export files

ZBXNEXT-4831: Added value type to real time export files

ZBXNEXT-5422: Quoted numbers are now accepted by jsonpath aggregate functions

ZBXNEXT-5402: Implemented remembering last selected widget as default

ZBXNEXT-5407: Normalized widget hidden headers behavior in dashboard view and edit modes

ZBXNEXT-5434: Added support of {event.id} macro in trigger url

ZBXNEXT-5197: Increased maximum dependent item count to 29999

ZBXNEXT-2946: Added new key "wmi.getall" to collect all required wmi properties in a json document

ZBX-7341: Reworked template linking interface

ZBXNEXT-5330: Added new filtering option in "host availability" widget

ZBXNEXT-1287: Added support for english performance counters on windows

ZBXNEXT-5406: Updated widgets on default dashboards

ZBXNEXT-4209: Added jmx.get[<discovery mode>,<object name pattern>] key for jmx lld

ZBXNEXT-5453: Added zabbix agent 2

ZBXNEXT-4033: Added possibility to return multiple columns (and rows) from sql odbc

ZBXNEXT-5426: Renamed media type field "description" to "name"

ZBXNEXT-5416: Dropped support of "jabber" and "ez texting" media types

ZBXNEXT-5252: Added new dashboard widget "graph prototype"

ZBXNEXT-5291: Added support of psk-based encryption in autoregistration

ZBXNEXT-5328: Replaced graph widget hosts and items selector

ZBX-16511: Added source ip address to unknown request log warning message

ZBXNEXT-5141: Added "template app apache"

ZBXNEXT-854: Added support of bar graphs

ZBX-3783: Added strict validation of input parameters in valuemap.get() method

ZBXNEXT-5142: Added "template app nginx"

ZBXNEXT-1657: Split proxy and host names in separate columns in configuration->hosts list, configuration->discovery rules list and administration->queue pages

ZBXNEXT-4920: Increased received packet size to 1gb

ZBXNEXT-4942: Implemented support of displaying operational data in the list of problems

ZBXNEXT-5343: Extended custom error handling to support more preprocessing rules

ZBXNEXT-5344: Extended lld preprocessing to support xml related preprocessing operations

ZBXNEXT-5257: Added "template db postgresql"

ZBXNEXT-5258: Added "template db mysql"

ZBXNEXT-5281: Added visibility option for the widget header

ZBX-9522: Improved frontend messaging usage across multiple browser tabs

ZBXNEXT-1740: Added way to specify "connect to dns" for auto registered agents and discovered hosts

ZBXNEXT-5236: Updated dashboard for 24 columns grid supporting

ZBX-11280: Implemented auto-resizing of macro and tag fields on user input

ZBXNEXT-5251: Extended widget "problems by severity" with aggregated view

ZBX-11299: Changed font for fields of trigger expressions and scripts to monospaced

ZBX-16157: Moved adminitration->users pages to mvc framework

ZBXNEXT-5250: Dropped support of screen element 'screen'

ZBXNEXT-5249: Added new dashboard widget "host availability"

ZBXNEXT-5238: Added edit control for the widget in dashboard view mode

ZBXNEXT-5183: Implemented support of simple triggers under items in export files

ZBXNEXT-5219: Moved item real-time data to a new, seperate table in database

ZBXNEXT-1856,

ZBXNEXT-5223: Added web scenario and http agent with kerberos authentication delegation

ZBXNEXT-5223: Added web scenario and http agent with kerberos authentication delegation

ZBXNEXT-5211: Increased the maximum hosts name character length from 64 to 128 for autoregistration and lld

ZBXNEXT-1302: Added low-level discovery of block devices

ZBX-10574: Automated documentation link update upon release of new major version Bug Fixes

ZBX-15897: Fixed overall health check in template hp ilo snmpv2

ZBX-16465: Fixed zabbix database upgrade failure on mariadb

ZBX-16465: Fixed zabbix database schema creation failure on mariadb

ZBX-16654: Fixed undefined index error in discovered host update form

ZBX-16645: Fixed suggested selection font weight for new item

ZBX-13266: Fixed performance of sql query with lots of items

ZBX-16089: Fixed windows socket initialization in windows sender sample application

ZBX-16228: Increased max length to 2000 characters for values of the headers of the http agents

ZBX-16480: Fixed error in graphs after page refresh if period was set to future

ZBXNEXT-5219: Fixed possibility to create items and item prototypes with values in real time fields

ZBX-16546: Fixed broken items mass update form preprocessing tab checkbox markup in firefox

ZBX-16452: Fixed inconsistency in show legend, working time and triggers for graphs in screens and dashboard

ZBX-16565: Fixed incorrect sorting of triggers in "trigger overview" widget

ZBX-16530: Fixed color for blinked elements

ZBX-7798: Improved performance of icmpping* for fping v4.0 and more

ZBX-16522: Fixed undefined index "type" in pie and exploded graph creation

ZBX-16545: Fixed shell script execution timeout log message

ZBX-16467: Removed tables without auto-increment from dbget_maxid_num function

ZBX-16538: Fixed color for the multiselect selected items

ZBX-16445: Fixed possible duplicate key insertion during lld

ZBX-16550: Fixed web monitoring items has no real-time data entry in "item_rtdata"

ZBX-16539: Fixed "template net juniper snmpv2"

ZBX-16349: Fixed "delete missing" checkbox does not work when importing template without checking "update existing"

ZBX-16279: Fixed trailing spaces handling in value mapping when using mysql

ZBX-16230: Fixed unreachable host next check calculation uses both unreachable settings and flexible item interval

ZBX-16460: Fixed zabbix daemon termination on freebsd

ZBX-16449: Fixed wrong order of the displayed latest values in problems

ZBX-16435: Fixed zabbix graph spinning in preview tab in ie11

ZBX-15766: Fixed the ability to add an unlimited number of widgets in the dashboard

ZBX-16398: Fixed selection of discovered services by dservice.get "dcheckids" property

ZBX-16370: Fixed link indicator coloring in network maps

ZBX-16502: Fixed user edit form having a disabled and hidden fields when alias is the same as guest user

ZBX-16507: Fixed vertical scrollbar in kiosk mode when focusinig widgets with hidden headers

ZBX-16524: Fixed failed query error when aggregate checks are used

ZBX-16501: Fixed log out form being resubmitted when user is already logged back in another tab

ZBX-16468: Fixed undefined index "state" in item prototype selection popup

ZBX-16072: Added more strict validation of host, template and proxy names to prohibit leading and trailing spaces

ZBX-16128: Fixed incorrect action id in audit log

ZBX-16354: Fixed incorrect sorting by name with capital letters

ZBX-16471: For consistency reason changed translation string 'resolved by user.' to 'resolved by inaccessible user.'

ZBX-16469: Fixed problem that caused impossibility to edit trigger description in problems screen

ZBX-16362: Fixed keyboard event handling in graph widget hintbox

ZBX-16474: Fixed 'request-uri too long' error in problems mass update page

ZBX-16473: Fixed server-proxy synchronization and pre-preprocessing issues with items that are monitored by server even when their hosts are monitored by proxies

ZBX-16184: Updated zabbix sender man page

ZBX-16462: Fixed syntax error in sql query used to calculate sla in monitoring->services

ZBX-16031: Reworked event update controller, making partly closed set of events closable

ZBX-16283: Fixed read-only shared dashboard without widgets missing placeholder label

ZBX-16316: Fixed dashboard widget and slideshow menu popup not updating current refresh rate and fixed a js error in slideshows

ZBX-16346: Fixed compilation for oracle instant client v18.5 and higher

ZBX-16146: Added missing mandatory tag "<tags/>" into templates/classic/template_app_zabbix_server.xml

ZBX-16424: Fixed unable to create/update web scenario from internet explorer/edge

ZBX-15954: Fixed functional macros resolving in maps

ZBX-15905: Reverted changes that introduced error with write permissions in assets directory

ZBX-15804: Fixed links for discovered hosts, items, triggers and graphs

ZBX-10786: Added placeholder for "required string" field in web monitoring

ZBX-16153: Fixed 500 internal server error when trying to preview pie/exploded graph without items

ZBX-16204: Fixed undefined offset in ccontrollerwidgetproblemhostsview