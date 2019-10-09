Resolume is een applicatie die speciaal voor live video is ontwikkeld en bijvoorbeeld kan worden gebruikt door vj's die een live videoperformance geven. Door gebruik te maken van verschillende toetsen op het keyboard of midiapparaat kun je beelden afwisselen, over elkaar afspelen en bewerken. Er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor de gangbare beeldbestandstypen, waaronder avi, mov, mpg, swf, gif, jpg, bmp, en psd. Daarnaast kan een capture device, zoals een camera, webcam of tv-tuner, worden gebruikt. De ontwikkelaars hebben Resolume Arena en Avenue 7.0.3 en 6.1.4 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aankondiging:

Resolume Maintenance: 7.0.3 & 6.1.4 Released



We're in full on maintenance mode here at Resolume HQ to make sure v7 becomes just as stable as v6 as soon as possible. Unfortunately a new major release (like 6.0.0 and 7.0.0) usually comes with a few bugs because they contain a lot of new code and have not yet been road-tested as much. Please keep sending us your feedback on mail@resolume.com and send in crash reports so we can fix them as soon as possible. This is our top priority right now.



Resolume 7.0.3

Resolume 7.0.3 fixes a lot of bugs and some crashes that were occurring, especially when switching decks. Denon StageLinQ network connection is now much more robust and compatible with the Prime 4. This version is compatible with FFGL 2.1 plugins which has a few improvements so plugins can be made more user friendly. All our macOS installers are now notarised by Apple to ensure a smooth installation on macOS 10.15 Catalina.



Resolume 6.1.4

While working on bug fixes for v7 some bug fixes were easy to transfer to v6. So here is an even better version of good old v6: 6.1.4