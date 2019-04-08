Resolume is een applicatie die speciaal voor live video is ontwikkeld en kan bijvoorbeeld worden gebruikt door vj's die een live videoperformance geven. Door gebruik te maken van verschillende toetsen op het keyboard of midi-apparaat kun je beelden afwisselen, over elkaar afspelen en bewerken. Er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor de gangbare beeldbestandstypen, waaronder avi, mov, mpg, swf, gif, jpg, bmp, en psd. Daarnaast kan een 'capture device', zoals een camera, webcam of tv-tuner, gebruikt worden. De ontwikkelaars hebben Resolume Arena en Avenue 6.1.3 uitgebracht, voorzien van de volgende aankondiging:

Resolume 6.1.3: The Enchanted Princess



The 6.1.3 update has enchantment galore. We worked on stability and ease of use, but above all, we used our magic powers to make Resolume more beautiful, more elegant and more enchanting. She now feels like the princess she deserves to be, and we're sure you will too.



Cinderella Decklink

Blackmagic devices are the princesses of video. So much so, that after dancing at the ball for more than 24 hours, the output would freeze and need to be reset. We now make sure that Cinderella doesn't turn into a pumpkin and is home in time to do her chores.



Out of the Dark (Into the Light)

Alley would start up with a completely black interface on laptops with both an integrated and dedicated GPU, unless you explicitly told it to use the dedicated GPU. Not a showstopper, but definitely annoying, so we now set the GPU for you.



Radial and Linear Cloner effects

These were two very popular plugins by Hive8 back in the Resolume 5 days and a lot of you were requesting 64 bit updates for Resolume 6. So we took their basic premise, very literally added our own twist and made them native Resolume effects. Thanks very much to Anton Hive8 for letting us use his idea and to STV in Motion for the moral support and preset making.



今日のVJブース

Just like the manual, the Resolume GUI and Help are now also available in Japanese. すごい!



Now go fit your glass slipper on that download or check the full fix list below. 10508 Possible crash crash resizing GUI

11066 Load capture sources with a sensible resolution

11334 Launching selected clips with Enter works only once

11970 Alley UI is black on some laptops

12021 WMV files rendered semi transparent in Alley

12054 Text animator Rotation is displayed as radians

12059 NDI output is black when composition is bypassed

12068 Crash when opening Avermedia cn311-h capture source

12083 Update to NDI 3.8

12109 28.77 FPS DXV2 file shows and plays as 6000FPS

12111 Avi with RAW UYVY codec plays in Alley with a wrong duration

12127 Text animator doesn't show whitespace at start of a line

12139 Fit/Fill/Stretch is not part of preset in Alley

12147 Shift RGB no worky when animated in Zoom mode

12153 Alley crashes when Startup Screen is visible and nudge shortcuts are used

12168 Radial and Linear Cloner effects

12186 Crash selecting audio input device, when the previous device had more channels

12251 Japanese GUI & Help Translation

12331 Transform Position Y Start Stop range doesn't follow composition size

12374 Decklink outputs freeze after 24 hours

12376 Crash in Advanced Screen setup doing undo-redo