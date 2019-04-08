MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL, nadat dit in 2009-2010 door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. MariaDB is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver, die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 10.3.14 uitgebracht. De eerste stable uit de 10.3.x-tak stamt uit mei 2018 en heeft voor vijf jaar ondersteuning meegekregen. De beknopte aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

MariaDB 10.3.14 Release Notes



MariaDB 10.3 is an evolution of MariaDB 10.2 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL. MariaDB 10.3.14 is a Stable (GA) release. Thanks, and enjoy MariaDB!



Notable Changes Repositories for CentOS 7, RHEL 7 & 8, Fedora 28 & 29, and SLES 12 & 15 now include a src.rpm file that you can use to build MariaDB. Instructions for doing so are found on the Building MariaDB from a Source RPM page

InnoDB corruption fixes: MDEV-14126, MDEV-18272, MDEV-18879, MDEV-18972, MDEV-18981

InnoDB purge performance fixes: MDEV-18878, MDEV-18936

InnoDB ALTER TABLE fixes: MDEV-13818, MDEV-18775, MDEV-18732, MDEV-18749, MDEV-18637, MDEV-18869

Galera fixes: MDEV-9519, MDEV-18577, MDEV-17262

Debug symbols on CentOS 7, RHEL 7, and SLES 12 distributions have been moved into debuginfo packages (MDEV-18893)

The Galera library in the repositories has been updated to version 25.3.26

As per the MariaDB Deprecation Policy, this will be the last release of MariaDB 10.3 for Ubuntu 14.04 Trusty, Debian has also stopped supporting the ppc64el architecture for Debian 8 Jessie and so this is the last release of MariaDB 10.3 on Jessie for that architecture Changelog

For a complete list of changes made in MariaDB 10.3.14, with links to detailed information on each push, see the changelog.