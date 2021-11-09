Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: MariaDB 10.6.5

MariaDB logo (79 pix)MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL, nadat dit door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. MariaDB is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver, die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 10.6.5 uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

InnoDB Replication
  • Memory hogging on slave by ROW event applier is eliminated (MDEV-26712)
  • mysql --binary-mode now properly handles \\0 in data (MDEV-25444)
  • Fixes race condition between SHOW BINARY LOGS and RESET MASTER (MDEV-20215)
Packaging & Misc
  • Session tracking flag in OK_PACKET (MDEV-26868)
  • Some views force server (and mysqldump) to generate invalid SQL for their definitions (MDEV-26299)
Changelog

For a complete list of changes and bugfixes made in MariaDB 10.6.5, with links to detailed information on each push, see the changelog.

Versienummer 10.6.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website MariaDB
Download https://downloads.mariadb.org/mariadb
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 09-11-2021 16:37
0 • submitter: foxgamer2019

09-11-2021 • 16:37

0 Linkedin

Submitter: foxgamer2019

Bron: MariaDB

Update-historie

21-05 MariaDB 10.5.16 / 10.6.8 / 10.7.4 / 10.8.3 / 10.9.1RC 1
14-02 MariaDB 10.6.7 6
09-02 MariaDB 10.6.6 22
09-11 MariaDB 10.6.5 0
08-'21 MariaDB 10.6.4 5
06-'21 MariaDB 10.6.2 / 10.5.11 / 10.4.20 / 10.3.30 / 10.2.39 0
05-'21 MariaDB 10.6.1 0
02-'21 MariaDB 10.5.9 / 10.4.18 / 10.3.28 / 10.2.37 1
11-'20 MariaDB 10.5.8 / 10.4.17 / 10.3.27 / 10.2.36 8
06-'20 MariaDB 10.5.4 3
Meer historie

Lees meer

MariaDB

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True