MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL, nadat dit door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. MariaDB is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver, die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 10.6.5 uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Linux after kernel version 5.10 has a io-uring regression causing a write to storage to be lost, or not acknowledged. As such innodb_use_native_aio will default to 0 (off) until 5.16. If innodb_use_native_aio is enabled in your configuration, a warning will be logged, however it will continue with the io-uring enabled, potentially resulting in a hang, or an assertion later. The long term support kernel 5.14.14 we haven't observed failures, and 5.15.0-rc7 failures have been observed, though less frequently. If you have innodb_use_native_aio explicitly enabled, and are using watch out for a lack of InnoDB updates followed by a 10 minute timeout. See MDEV-26674 for details.

ALTER TABLE…IMPORT TABLESPACE fixes (MDEV-18543, MDEV-20931, MDEV-26131, MDEV-26621)

fixes (MDEV-18543, MDEV-20931, MDEV-26131, MDEV-26621) innodb_undo_log_truncate fixes (MDEV-26445, MDEV-26450, MDEV-26672, MDEV-26864)

fixes (MDEV-26445, MDEV-26450, MDEV-26672, MDEV-26864) Page I/O performance fixes (MDEV-25215, MDEV-26547, MDEV-26626, MDEV-26819)

Replication timeouts with XA PREPARE (MDEV-26682)

(MDEV-26682) Improved DDL and data dictionary (MDEV-25919)

Performance fixes (MDEV-26356, MDEV-26467, MDEV-26826)

Memory hogging on slave by ROW event applier is eliminated (MDEV-26712)

mysql --binary-mode now properly handles \\0 in data (MDEV-25444)

now properly handles in data (MDEV-25444) Fixes race condition between SHOW BINARY LOGS and RESET MASTER (MDEV-20215)

Session tracking flag in OK_PACKET (MDEV-26868)

Some views force server (and mysqldump) to generate invalid SQL for their definitions (MDEV-26299)

For a complete list of changes and bugfixes made in MariaDB 10.6.5, with links to detailed information on each push, see the changelog.