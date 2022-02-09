MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL, nadat dit door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. MariaDB is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver, die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 10.6.6 uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen die daarin zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

--skip-symbolic-links does not disallow .isl file creation (MDEV-26870)

does not disallow file creation (MDEV-26870) Indexed CHAR columns are broken with NO_PAD collations (MDEV-25440)

insert-intention lock conflicts with waiting ORDINARY lock (MDEV-27025)

Crash recovery improvements (MDEV-26784, MDEV-27022, MDEV-27183, MDEV-27610)

mariabackup skips valid .ibd file (MDEV-26326)

Allow seamless upgrade despite ROW_FORMAT=COMPRESSED (MDEV-27736)

Galera updated to 26.4.11

Galera SST scripts should use ssl_capath (not ssl_ca) for CA directory (MDEV-27181)

Alter Sequence do not replicate to another nodes with in Galera Cluster (MDEV-19353)

Galera crash - Assertion. Possible parallel writeset problem (MDEV-26803)

CREATE TABLE with FOREIGN KEY constraint fails to apply in parallel (MDEV-27276)

Galera cluster node consider old server_id value even after modification of server_id [wsrep_gtid_mode=ON] (MDEV-26223)

Seconds behind master corrected from artificial spikes at relay-log rotation (MDEV-16091)

Statement rollback in binlog when transaction creates or drop temporary table is set right (MDEV-26833)

CREATE-or-REPLACE SEQUENCE is made to binlog with the DDL flag to stabilize its parallel execution on slave (MDEV-27365)

prohibition running two upgrades in parallel (MDEV-27068, MDEV-27107, MDEV-27279)

As per the MariaDB Deprecation Policy, this will be the last release of MariaDB 10.6 for Ubuntu 21.04 Hirsute, CentOS 8, and Fedora 33

mariadb_repo_setup script updated to version 2022-02-08, with the following fixes and enhancements: Default location of the script has been moved to: https://r.mariadb.com/downloads/mariadb_repo_setup (old location is deprecated, but still works) The GPG keyring file, used with Debian and Ubuntu repositories, has moved to: https://supplychain.mariadb.com/mariadb-keyring-2019.gpg and the checksum for the file can be found at: https://supplychain.mariadb.com/mariadb-keyring-2019.gpg.sha256 Support for RHEL and SLES aarch64 repositories added New function added to verify that the MariaDB Server version, if specified on the command line, follows the correct naming and that a corresponding repository actually exists. Fixed repository pinning for Ubuntu and Debian repositories MariaDB Server 10.7 is now the default server version



Faster initialization by disabling binary logging during initialization (MDEV-27074)

mysql_upgrade can be run if needed using the environment variable MARIADB_AUTO_UPGRADE=1 (MDEV-25670)

A healthcheck script /usr/local/bin/healthcheck.sh is installed in the container with various checking options (MDEV-25434)

mysql@localhost user is created with the environment variable MARIADB_MYSQL_LOCALHOST_USER=1 and additional grants (beyond USAGE) with MARIADB_MYSQL_LOCALHOST_GRANTS={global grant list} (MDEV-27732)

skip innodb buffer pool loads/dumps on temporary startup/shutdown for faster startup/initialization, and accurate "healthcheck.sh --innodb_buffer_pool_loaded"

change group ownership on datadir/socket dir (issue #401)

log note about note on Securing system users, mysql_secure_installation not required (reddit suggestion)

speed up Docker Library initialization of timezones (MDEV-27608, MDEV-23326)

MariaDB names of executable programs and scripts used instead of historical mysql ones

For a complete list of changes and bugfixes made in MariaDB 10.6.6, with links to detailed information on each push, see the changelog.