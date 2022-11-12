MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL, nadat dit door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. MariaDB is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver, die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben versies 10.9.4, 10.8.6, 10.7.7, 10.6.11, 10.5.18, 10.4.27 en 10.3.37 uitgebracht. De belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die in deze versies zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

MariaDB 10.9.4 Release Notes

MariaDB 10.9 is the current short-term maintenance stable series of MariaDB, maintained until August 2023. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.8 with several entirely new features. MariaDB 10.9.4 is a Stable (GA) release.



Backup Assertion on info.page_size failed in xb_delta_open_matching_space (MDEV-18589)

Mariabackup locks database for minutes (MDEV-28772) InnoDB Adaptive hash index MDEV-27700, MDEV-29384

MVCC and locking (MDEV-29666, MDEV-27927, MDEV-28709, MDEV-29635)

Virtual columns (MDEV-29299, MDEV-29753)

InnoDB crash recovery fixes (MDEV-29559)

Race condition between KILL and transaction commit (MDEV-29368)

Implement CHECK TABLE…EXTENDED for InnoDB (MDEV-24402)

InnoDB persistent statistics fail to update after bulk insert (MDEV-28327)

InnoDB bulk insert bug fixes (MDEV-29570, MDEV-29761) Galera Galera updated to 26.4.13

Galera server crashes after 10.3 > 10.4 upgrade (MDEV-29375)

wsrep_incoming_addresses status variable prints 0 as port number if the port is not mentioned in wsrep_node_incoming_address system variable (MDEV-28868) Replication XA COMMIT is not binlogged when the XA transaction has not updated any transaction engine (MDEV-25616)

Concurrent CREATE TRIGGER statements made to binlog without any mixup (MDEV-25606) Repositories Beginning with the next release (Q1 2023), our Yum, DNF, and Zypper repositories for Red Hat, Fedora, and SUSE will be migrated to being signed with a new GPG key. The key we are migrating to is the same one we already use for our Debian and Ubuntu Repositories. The short Key ID is: 0xC74CD1D8 The long Key ID is: 0xF1656F24C74CD1D8 The full fingerprint of the key is: 177F 4010 FE56 CA33 3630 0305 F165 6F24 C74C D1D8 The key can be imported now in preparation for this change using the following command:

sudo rpm --import https://supplychain.mariadb.com/MariaDB-Server-GPG-KEY

Docker Official Image The number of gpg packages packages has been removed, leaving enough to apt-get update, but dirmngr that would fetch keys has been removed. (inspired by issue #469)

The environment variable LANG=C.UTF-8 has been added for those that exec into containers and copy paste UTF8 characters (fixes issue #468).

Adds OCI labels to image (fixes issue 436 and users need for version)

MariaDB config: skip-host-cache and skip-name-resolve moved to /etc/mysql/mariadb.conf.d/05-skipcache.cnf Changelog

For a complete list of changes made in MariaDB 10.9.4, with links to detailed information on each push, see the changelog.



MariaDB 10.8.6 Release Notes

MariaDB 10.8 is a previous short-term maintenance stable series of MariaDB, maintained until May 2023. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.7 with several entirely new features. MariaDB 10.8.6 is a Stable (GA) release.



Backup Assertion on info.page_size failed in xb_delta_open_matching_space (MDEV-18589)

Mariabackup locks database for minutes (MDEV-28772) InnoDB Adaptive hash index MDEV-27700, MDEV-29384

MVCC and locking (MDEV-29666, MDEV-27927, MDEV-28709, MDEV-29635)

Virtual columns (MDEV-29299, MDEV-29753)

InnoDB crash recovery fixes (MDEV-29559)

Race condition between KILL and transaction commit (MDEV-29368)

Implement CHECK TABLE…EXTENDED for InnoDB (MDEV-24402)

InnoDB persistent statistics fail to update after bulk insert (MDEV-28327)

InnoDB bulk insert bug fixes (MDEV-29570, MDEV-29761) Galera Galera updated to 26.4.13

Galera server crashes after 10.3 > 10.4 upgrade (MDEV-29375)

wsrep_incoming_addresses status variable prints 0 as port number if the port is not mentioned in wsrep_node_incoming_address system variable (MDEV-28868) Replication XA COMMIT is not binlogged when the XA transaction has not updated any transaction engine (MDEV-25616)

Concurrent CREATE TRIGGER statements made to binlog without any mixup (MDEV-25606) MariaDB 10.7.7 Release Notes

MariaDB 10.7 is a previous short-term maintenance stable series of MariaDB, maintained until February 2023. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.6 with several entirely new features. MariaDB 10.7.7 is a Stable (GA) release.



Backup Assertion on info.page_size failed in xb_delta_open_matching_space (MDEV-18589) InnoDB Adaptive hash index MDEV-27700, MDEV-29384

MVCC and locking (MDEV-29666, MDEV-27927, MDEV-28709, MDEV-29635)

Virtual columns (MDEV-29299, MDEV-29753)

InnoDB crash recovery fixes (MDEV-29559)

Race condition between KILL and transaction commit (MDEV-29368)

Implement CHECK TABLE…EXTENDED for InnoDB (MDEV-24402)

InnoDB persistent statistics fail to update after bulk insert (MDEV-28327)

InnoDB bulk insert bug fixes (MDEV-29570, MDEV-29761) Galera Galera updated to 26.4.13

Galera server crashes after 10.3 > 10.4 upgrade (MDEV-29375)

wsrep_incoming_addresses status variable prints 0 as port number if the port is not mentioned in wsrep_node_incoming_address system variable (MDEV-28868) Replication XA COMMIT is not binlogged when the XA transaction has not updated any transaction engine (MDEV-25616)

Concurrent CREATE TRIGGER statements made to binlog without any mixup (MDEV-25606) MariaDB 10.6.11 Release Notes

MariaDB 10.6 is the current long-term maintenance stable series of MariaDB, maintained until July 2026. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.5 with several entirely new features. MariaDB 10.6.11 is a Stable (GA) release.



Backup Assertion on info.page_size failed in xb_delta_open_matching_space (MDEV-18589) InnoDB Adaptive hash index MDEV-27700, MDEV-29384

MVCC and locking (MDEV-29666, MDEV-27927, MDEV-28709, MDEV-29635)

Virtual columns (MDEV-29299, MDEV-29753)

InnoDB crash recovery fixes (MDEV-29559)

Race condition between KILL and transaction commit (MDEV-29368)

Implement CHECK TABLE…EXTENDED for InnoDB (MDEV-24402)

InnoDB persistent statistics fail to update after bulk insert (MDEV-28327) Galera Galera updated to 26.4.13

Galera server crashes after 10.3 > 10.4 upgrade (MDEV-29375)

wsrep_incoming_addresses status variable prints 0 as port number if the port is not mentioned in wsrep_node_incoming_address system variable (MDEV-28868) Replication XA COMMIT is not binlogged when the XA transaction has not updated any transaction engine (MDEV-25616)

Concurrent CREATE TRIGGER statements made to binlog without any mixup (MDEV-25606) MariaDB 10.5.18 Release Notes

MariaDB 10.5 is a previous stable series of MariaDB, maintained until June 2025. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.4 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL. MariaDB 10.5.18 is a Stable (GA) release.



Backup mariabackup --compress hangs (MDEV-29043)

Assertion on info.page_size failed in xb_delta_open_matching_space (MDEV-18589) InnoDB InnoDB unnecessarily extends data files (MDEV-13013)

Adaptive hash index MDEV-27700, MDEV-29384

MVCC and locking MDEV-29666, MDEV-27927

Virtual columns MDEV-29299, MDEV-29753

InnoDB crash recovery fixes (MDEV-29438, MDEV-29475)

InnoDB crash recovery fixes (MDEV-29559)

MVCC and locking (MDEV-28709)

Race condition between KILL and transaction commit (MDEV-29368) Galera Galera updated to 26.4.13

Galera server crashes after 10.3 > 10.4 upgrade (MDEV-29375)

wsrep_incoming_addresses status variable prints 0 as port number if the port is not mentioned in wsrep_node_incoming_address system variable (MDEV-28868) JSON JSON_VALUE() does not parse NULL properties properly (MDEV-27151) Replication minor correction in unsafe warning message (MDEV-28827)

False replication error-stop of REVOKE PRIVILEGES from a non-existing user on primary (MDEV-28530) in combination with a filtering replica is corrected

SET DEFAULT ROLE replication is mended on a replica that filters system tables (MDEV-28294)

XA COMMIT is not binlogged when the XA transaction has not updated any transaction engine (MDEV-25616)

Concurrent CREATE TRIGGER statements made to binlog without any mixup (MDEV-25606) MariaDB 10.4.27 Release Notes

MariaDB 10.4 is a previous stable series of MariaDB, maintained until June 2024. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.3 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL. MariaDB 10.4.27 is a Stable (GA) release.



Backup mariabackup --compress hangs (MDEV-29043)

Assertion on info.page_size failed in xb_delta_open_matching_space (MDEV-18589) InnoDB InnoDB unnecessarily extends data files (MDEV-13013)

Adaptive hash index MDEV-27700, MDEV-29384

MVCC and locking MDEV-29666, MDEV-27927

Virtual columns MDEV-29299, MDEV-29753 Galera Galera updated to 26.4.13

Galera server crashes after 10.3 > 10.4 upgrade (MDEV-29375)

wsrep_incoming_addresses status variable prints 0 as port number if the port is not mentioned in wsrep_node_incoming_address system variable (MDEV-28868) JSON JSON_VALUE() does not parse NULL properties properly (MDEV-27151) Replication minor correction in unsafe warning message (MDEV-28827)

False replication error-stop of REVOKE PRIVILEGES from a non-existing user on primary (MDEV-28530) in combination with a filtering replica is corrected

SET DEFAULT ROLE replication is mended on a replica that filters system tables (MDEV-28294) MariaDB 10.3.37 Release Notes

MariaDB 10.3 is a previous stable series of MariaDB, maintained until May 2023, and an evolution of MariaDB 10.2 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL. MariaDB 10.3.37 is a Stable (GA) release.



Backup mariabackup --compress hangs (MDEV-29043) InnoDB InnoDB unnecessarily extends data files (MDEV-13013)

Adaptive hash index MDEV-27700, MDEV-29384

MVCC and locking MDEV-29666, MDEV-27927

Virtual columns MDEV-29299, MDEV-29753 JSON JSON_VALUE() does not parse NULL properties properly (MDEV-27151) Replication minor correction in unsafe warning message (MDEV-28827)

False replication error-stop of REVOKE PRIVILEGES from a non-existing user on primary (MDEV-28530) in combination with a filtering replica is corrected

SET DEFAULT ROLE replication is mended on a replica that filters system tables (MDEV-28294)