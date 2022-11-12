Software-update: MariaDB 10.9.4 / 10.8.6 / 10.7.7 / 10.6.11 / 10.5.18 / 10.4.27 / 10.3.37

MariaDB logo (79 pix)MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL, nadat dit door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. MariaDB is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver, die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben versies 10.9.4, 10.8.6, 10.7.7, 10.6.11, 10.5.18, 10.4.27 en 10.3.37 uitgebracht. De belangrijkste veranderingen en verbeteringen die in deze versies zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

MariaDB 10.9.4 Release Notes
MariaDB 10.9 is the current short-term maintenance stable series of MariaDB, maintained until August 2023. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.8 with several entirely new features. MariaDB 10.9.4 is a Stable (GA) release.

Backup
  • Assertion on info.page_size failed in xb_delta_open_matching_space (MDEV-18589)
  • Mariabackup locks database for minutes (MDEV-28772)
InnoDB
  • Adaptive hash index MDEV-27700, MDEV-29384
  • MVCC and locking (MDEV-29666, MDEV-27927, MDEV-28709, MDEV-29635)
  • Virtual columns (MDEV-29299, MDEV-29753)
  • InnoDB crash recovery fixes (MDEV-29559)
  • Race condition between KILL and transaction commit (MDEV-29368)
  • Implement CHECK TABLE…EXTENDED for InnoDB (MDEV-24402)
  • InnoDB persistent statistics fail to update after bulk insert (MDEV-28327)
  • InnoDB bulk insert bug fixes (MDEV-29570, MDEV-29761)
Galera
  • Galera updated to 26.4.13
  • Galera server crashes after 10.3 > 10.4 upgrade (MDEV-29375)
  • wsrep_incoming_addresses status variable prints 0 as port number if the port is not mentioned in wsrep_node_incoming_address system variable (MDEV-28868)
Replication
  • XA COMMIT is not binlogged when the XA transaction has not updated any transaction engine (MDEV-25616)
  • Concurrent CREATE TRIGGER statements made to binlog without any mixup (MDEV-25606)
Repositories
  • Beginning with the next release (Q1 2023), our Yum, DNF, and Zypper repositories for Red Hat, Fedora, and SUSE will be migrated to being signed with a new GPG key. The key we are migrating to is the same one we already use for our Debian and Ubuntu Repositories.
    • The short Key ID is: 0xC74CD1D8
    • The long Key ID is: 0xF1656F24C74CD1D8
    • The full fingerprint of the key is: 177F 4010 FE56 CA33 3630 0305 F165 6F24 C74C D1D8
    • The key can be imported now in preparation for this change using the following command:
      sudo rpm --import https://supplychain.mariadb.com/MariaDB-Server-GPG-KEY
Docker Official Image
  • The number of gpg packages packages has been removed, leaving enough to apt-get update, but dirmngr that would fetch keys has been removed. (inspired by issue #469)
  • The environment variable LANG=C.UTF-8 has been added for those that exec into containers and copy paste UTF8 characters (fixes issue #468).
  • Adds OCI labels to image (fixes issue 436 and users need for version)
  • MariaDB config: skip-host-cache and skip-name-resolve moved to /etc/mysql/mariadb.conf.d/05-skipcache.cnf
Changelog
For a complete list of changes made in MariaDB 10.9.4, with links to detailed information on each push, see the changelog.

MariaDB 10.8.6 Release Notes
MariaDB 10.8 is a previous short-term maintenance stable series of MariaDB, maintained until May 2023. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.7 with several entirely new features. MariaDB 10.8.6 is a Stable (GA) release.

Backup
  • Assertion on info.page_size failed in xb_delta_open_matching_space (MDEV-18589)
  • Mariabackup locks database for minutes (MDEV-28772)
InnoDB
  • Adaptive hash index MDEV-27700, MDEV-29384
  • MVCC and locking (MDEV-29666, MDEV-27927, MDEV-28709, MDEV-29635)
  • Virtual columns (MDEV-29299, MDEV-29753)
  • InnoDB crash recovery fixes (MDEV-29559)
  • Race condition between KILL and transaction commit (MDEV-29368)
  • Implement CHECK TABLE…EXTENDED for InnoDB (MDEV-24402)
  • InnoDB persistent statistics fail to update after bulk insert (MDEV-28327)
  • InnoDB bulk insert bug fixes (MDEV-29570, MDEV-29761)
Galera
  • Galera updated to 26.4.13
  • Galera server crashes after 10.3 > 10.4 upgrade (MDEV-29375)
  • wsrep_incoming_addresses status variable prints 0 as port number if the port is not mentioned in wsrep_node_incoming_address system variable (MDEV-28868)
Replication
  • XA COMMIT is not binlogged when the XA transaction has not updated any transaction engine (MDEV-25616)
  • Concurrent CREATE TRIGGER statements made to binlog without any mixup (MDEV-25606)
MariaDB 10.7.7 Release Notes
MariaDB 10.7 is a previous short-term maintenance stable series of MariaDB, maintained until February 2023. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.6 with several entirely new features. MariaDB 10.7.7 is a Stable (GA) release.

Backup
  • Assertion on info.page_size failed in xb_delta_open_matching_space (MDEV-18589)
InnoDB
  • Adaptive hash index MDEV-27700, MDEV-29384
  • MVCC and locking (MDEV-29666, MDEV-27927, MDEV-28709, MDEV-29635)
  • Virtual columns (MDEV-29299, MDEV-29753)
  • InnoDB crash recovery fixes (MDEV-29559)
  • Race condition between KILL and transaction commit (MDEV-29368)
  • Implement CHECK TABLE…EXTENDED for InnoDB (MDEV-24402)
  • InnoDB persistent statistics fail to update after bulk insert (MDEV-28327)
  • InnoDB bulk insert bug fixes (MDEV-29570, MDEV-29761)
Galera
  • Galera updated to 26.4.13
  • Galera server crashes after 10.3 > 10.4 upgrade (MDEV-29375)
  • wsrep_incoming_addresses status variable prints 0 as port number if the port is not mentioned in wsrep_node_incoming_address system variable (MDEV-28868)
Replication
  • XA COMMIT is not binlogged when the XA transaction has not updated any transaction engine (MDEV-25616)
  • Concurrent CREATE TRIGGER statements made to binlog without any mixup (MDEV-25606)
MariaDB 10.6.11 Release Notes
MariaDB 10.6 is the current long-term maintenance stable series of MariaDB, maintained until July 2026. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.5 with several entirely new features. MariaDB 10.6.11 is a Stable (GA) release.

Backup
  • Assertion on info.page_size failed in xb_delta_open_matching_space (MDEV-18589)
InnoDB
  • Adaptive hash index MDEV-27700, MDEV-29384
  • MVCC and locking (MDEV-29666, MDEV-27927, MDEV-28709, MDEV-29635)
  • Virtual columns (MDEV-29299, MDEV-29753)
  • InnoDB crash recovery fixes (MDEV-29559)
  • Race condition between KILL and transaction commit (MDEV-29368)
  • Implement CHECK TABLE…EXTENDED for InnoDB (MDEV-24402)
  • InnoDB persistent statistics fail to update after bulk insert (MDEV-28327)
Galera
  • Galera updated to 26.4.13
  • Galera server crashes after 10.3 > 10.4 upgrade (MDEV-29375)
  • wsrep_incoming_addresses status variable prints 0 as port number if the port is not mentioned in wsrep_node_incoming_address system variable (MDEV-28868)
Replication
  • XA COMMIT is not binlogged when the XA transaction has not updated any transaction engine (MDEV-25616)
  • Concurrent CREATE TRIGGER statements made to binlog without any mixup (MDEV-25606)
MariaDB 10.5.18 Release Notes
MariaDB 10.5 is a previous stable series of MariaDB, maintained until June 2025. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.4 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL. MariaDB 10.5.18 is a Stable (GA) release.

Backup
  • mariabackup --compress hangs (MDEV-29043)
  • Assertion on info.page_size failed in xb_delta_open_matching_space (MDEV-18589)
InnoDB
  • InnoDB unnecessarily extends data files (MDEV-13013)
  • Adaptive hash index MDEV-27700, MDEV-29384
  • MVCC and locking MDEV-29666, MDEV-27927
  • Virtual columns MDEV-29299, MDEV-29753
  • InnoDB crash recovery fixes (MDEV-29438, MDEV-29475)
  • InnoDB crash recovery fixes (MDEV-29559)
  • MVCC and locking (MDEV-28709)
  • Race condition between KILL and transaction commit (MDEV-29368)
Galera
  • Galera updated to 26.4.13
  • Galera server crashes after 10.3 > 10.4 upgrade (MDEV-29375)
  • wsrep_incoming_addresses status variable prints 0 as port number if the port is not mentioned in wsrep_node_incoming_address system variable (MDEV-28868)
JSON
  • JSON_VALUE() does not parse NULL properties properly (MDEV-27151)
Replication
  • minor correction in unsafe warning message (MDEV-28827)
  • False replication error-stop of REVOKE PRIVILEGES from a non-existing user on primary (MDEV-28530) in combination with a filtering replica is corrected
  • SET DEFAULT ROLE replication is mended on a replica that filters system tables (MDEV-28294)
  • XA COMMIT is not binlogged when the XA transaction has not updated any transaction engine (MDEV-25616)
  • Concurrent CREATE TRIGGER statements made to binlog without any mixup (MDEV-25606)
MariaDB 10.4.27 Release Notes
MariaDB 10.4 is a previous stable series of MariaDB, maintained until June 2024. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.3 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL. MariaDB 10.4.27 is a Stable (GA) release.

Backup
  • mariabackup --compress hangs (MDEV-29043)
  • Assertion on info.page_size failed in xb_delta_open_matching_space (MDEV-18589)
InnoDB
  • InnoDB unnecessarily extends data files (MDEV-13013)
  • Adaptive hash index MDEV-27700, MDEV-29384
  • MVCC and locking MDEV-29666, MDEV-27927
  • Virtual columns MDEV-29299, MDEV-29753
Galera
  • Galera updated to 26.4.13
  • Galera server crashes after 10.3 > 10.4 upgrade (MDEV-29375)
  • wsrep_incoming_addresses status variable prints 0 as port number if the port is not mentioned in wsrep_node_incoming_address system variable (MDEV-28868)
JSON
  • JSON_VALUE() does not parse NULL properties properly (MDEV-27151)
Replication
  • minor correction in unsafe warning message (MDEV-28827)
  • False replication error-stop of REVOKE PRIVILEGES from a non-existing user on primary (MDEV-28530) in combination with a filtering replica is corrected
  • SET DEFAULT ROLE replication is mended on a replica that filters system tables (MDEV-28294)
MariaDB 10.3.37 Release Notes
MariaDB 10.3 is a previous stable series of MariaDB, maintained until May 2023, and an evolution of MariaDB 10.2 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL. MariaDB 10.3.37 is a Stable (GA) release.

Backup
  • mariabackup --compress hangs (MDEV-29043)
InnoDB
  • InnoDB unnecessarily extends data files (MDEV-13013)
  • Adaptive hash index MDEV-27700, MDEV-29384
  • MVCC and locking MDEV-29666, MDEV-27927
  • Virtual columns MDEV-29299, MDEV-29753
JSON
  • JSON_VALUE() does not parse NULL properties properly (MDEV-27151)
Replication
  • minor correction in unsafe warning message (MDEV-28827)
  • False replication error-stop of REVOKE PRIVILEGES from a non-existing user on primary (MDEV-28530) in combination with a filtering replica is corrected
  • SET DEFAULT ROLE replication is mended on a replica that filters system tables (MDEV-28294)

MariaDB foundation

Versienummer 10.9.4 / 10.8.6 / 10.7.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows Server 2012, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website MariaDB
Download https://downloads.mariadb.org/mariadb
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
6
6
5
1
0
0
Wijzig sortering
Sando 12 november 2022 01:58
Bij veel projecten en containers kan je kiezen tussen MariaDB en PostgreSQL. PostgreSQL schijnt sneller te zijn; MariaDB schijnt lichter te zijn. Ik weet nooit welke ik moet kiezen.
Monzo @Sando12 november 2022 07:06
Het verschil zit hem vooral in eigenschappen.

Kleine disclaimer, ik werk vooral met Oracle db in enterprise omgevingen, ervaring met MariaDB/mysql/Postgresql is heden ten dage vooral in over verschillen lezen. snelheid is geen relevante metric als zodanig.

Met postgresql kun je veel meer in de database (of eigenlijk schema in de RDBMS) oplossen en hoef je minder te programmeren.

Als je software van de plank neemt (bijv. CMS of boekhoudsoftware of andere OSS-/ commerciële software) die geacht wordt op meerdere databases te werken wordt het voordeel van een RDBMS vaak (deels) teniet gedaan voor compatibiliteit door een abstractielaag in te programmeren.
Vanaf dat moment is de onderliggende db gereduceerd tot een bak tabellen met al dan niet alleen wat referentiële integriteit en ligt het aan de softwaremakers wat ‘sneller’ werkt: YMMV.
Anoniem: 80910 @Monzo12 november 2022 22:20
Je hebt doctrine, dat kan met heel veel databases praten
Yzord @Sando12 november 2022 02:22
Ik hou het altijd op MariaDB. Ik heb nooit echt zitten benchen wat sneller is van elkaar, maar als je gewoon een website of iets dergelijks draait dan is MariaDB rete stabiel. Ga je richting enterprise databases enzo dan is het misschien leuk om eens te kijken naar wat sneller is, maar voor de meeste mensen is het om het even.
Cyb @Sando12 november 2022 10:53
PostgreSQL wordt toch wel gezien als rijker in features, maar MySQL is populairder. Het is me onduidelijk waarom MySQL zo'n voorsprong heeft in populariteit, ondanks dat ze al beiden al decennia bestaan.

De naam MySQL is in ieder geval sowieso beter dan PostgreSQL, namelijk gemakkelijker te onthouden en éénduidiger (op de uitspraak na). Bij PostgreSQL is het al snel: "Postgres" of "PostgreSQL", en als je even niet oplet "PostgresSQL" of "PG" or "PostGreSQL", terwijl MySQL gewoon altijd "MySQL" is. En wat betekent het woord "postgres" uberhaupt?

Als je bijv. kijkt naar functional indexes, wat recent aan MySQL is toegevoegd, dan zie je:
-PostgreSQL: ondersteunt het al meer dan 20 jaar!
-MySQL: support sinds dit jaar.
-MariaDB: unsupported.

Qua performance zie je dat ondanks dat PostgreSQL meer features heeft, het niet echt traag is. Sommige benchmarks zeggen dat PostgreSQL beduidend sneller is. (Benchmarks blijven zelf ook altijd appels met peren vergelijken indien de performance en resource instellingen niet worden afgestemd.)
delphium 13 november 2022 09:55
En wat betekent het woord "postgres" uberhaupt?
Post IngeSQL. De database waar het van is afgeleid ;-)

[Reactie gewijzigd door delphium op 24 juli 2024 02:39]

