Software-update: Media Player Classic - Black Edition 1.6.5

Media Player Classic - Black Edition logo (80 pix) Media Player Classic is een kleine no-nonsense-mediaspeler met het uiterlijk van Windows Media Player 6.4. Nadat Gabest, de originele maker van MPC, de ontwikkeling staakte, zijn verschillende projecten ontstaan op basis van de opensourcecode. Home Cinema en Black Edition zijn daarvan de bekendste. MPC - BE kan overweg met de meestgebruikte mediaformaten, heeft ondersteuning voor hardwareacceleratie en is in meer dan 25 talen te gebruiken. Versie 1.6.5 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Splitters
  • Fixed reading images from ID3v2 tags.
MPCStreamReader
  • The filter will not connect to completed broadcasts.
MpaSplitter
  • Added support for multiple ID3 tags at the beginning of a file or stream.
OggSplitter
  • Added update of metadata while playing radio broadcasts.
MpegSplitter
  • Unsupported G.722.1 audio tracks for Hikvision (IMKH) camera files will be ignored.
  • Added support for AVS3 video codec.
MatroskaSplitter
  • Fixed a crash on some MKVs.
  • Added support for AVS3 video codec.
MP4Splitter
  • Added support for MP4 with multiple headers.
RawVideoSplitter
  • Added support for color range and color location for YUV4MPEG2.
MPCVideoDec
  • Fixed output media type properties for RAW video when MPC Video Converter is used.
  • Fixed angle switching for Stereo 3D.
  • Added support for AVS3 video decoding.
Player
  • Added the ability to specify "User agent". The default is "Mozilla/5.0".
  • Fixed blinking of the preview window.
  • Fixed remembering history when opening BD ISO.
  • The display of the list of player translations has been optimized.
  • Fixed player operation in case of impossibility to change the playback speed.
  • Added the ability to temporarily disable (and re-enable) the preview window for the current file by clicking the middle mouse button.
  • The function to add all files from a folder now ignores playlists.
  • Fixed decoding error for some JPEG files.
  • Fixed update of the "Information" panel for Ogg radio.
  • Fixed detection of file extensions for URLs.
  • Optimized CD/DVD presence detection for some drives.
  • Fixed playback from the webcam after resetting the settings.
  • Various interface fixes.
Updated Hungarian translations
  • Hungarian
  • Turkish
  • German
  • Chinese (Simplified)
  • Dutch
  • Chinese (Traditional)
  • Japanese translation
  • Italian translation
Updated libraries:
  • ffmpeg git-n5.2-dev-1381-g65f96a965a;
  • Little-CMS git-lcms2.14rc1-3-g496293a;
  • MediaInfo git-v22.09-8-gb4863b677.

Media Player Classic - Black Edition

Versienummer 165
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website SourceForge
Download https://github.com/Aleksoid1978/MPC-BE/releases/tag/1.6.5
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 12-11-2022 08:10 16

12-11-2022 • 08:10

16

Bron: SourceForge

Update-historie

17-06 Media Player Classic - Black Edition 1.8.5 3
19-04 Media Player Classic - Black Edition 1.8.4 4
07-02 Media Player Classic - Black Edition 1.8.3 8
07-12 Media Player Classic - Black Edition 1.8.2 10
07-11 Media Player Classic - Black Edition 1.8.1 0
07-10 Media Player Classic - Black Edition 1.8.0 8
08-'24 Media Player Classic - Black Edition 1.7.3 12
06-'24 Media Player Classic - Black Edition 1.7.2 10
05-'24 Media Player Classic - Black Edition 1.7.1 8
04-'24 Media Player Classic - Black Edition 1.7.0 10
Meer historie

Reacties (16)

Jorgen 12 november 2022 09:31
Zijn er voordelen tov MPC Home Cinema, of VLC?


Edit:
@nlscavenger @Henkieschmenkie @Anoniem: 1849202 @Splorky @PeacekeeperNL @jmk @B0KIT0 @secret2000 @tsjarlie Dank voor jullie uitleg! 👍

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jorgen op 22 juli 2024 17:02]

nlscavenger @Jorgen12 november 2022 11:48
Beter beeldkwaliteit t.o.v. VLC want in MPC-BE&HC kan je de madVR renderer gebruiken.

VLC doet het een en ander verkeerd zoals de chroma upsampling (point scaling + gaussian blur). Mogelijk dat VLC 4.0 nightly build wel acceptabel beeldkwaliteit kan leveren via libplacebo output voor Vulkan, maar dan kan je imo net zo goed MPV leren gebruiken want libplacebo is MPV herschreven tot een library.
Henkieschmenkie @nlscavenger12 november 2022 12:50
Ik wil ook audio noemen. De standaarddownmixer van MPC(-HC) is heel veel beter dan die van VLC, klinkt veel natuurlijker
Anoniem: 1849202 @nlscavenger12 november 2022 16:04
MPV is fijn als je absolute controle wilt hebben over hoe je mediaspeler functioneert, maar zou ik niet aanraden voor als je even gauw een filmpje wilt kijken. Je bent namelijk minimaal wel een uur bezig om je configuratie aan te passen en te testen of het allemaal werkt zoals je het wilt zien.

Uiteraard zijn er websites of applicaties waarmee je configuraties kan aanmaken of profielen die je kan downloaden, maar voor een leek moet je ook maar net begrijpen wat allerlei termen inhouden en dit juist afstellen voor de hardware die je beschikt.

Als je bijvoorbeeld naar zo'n configuration generator kijkt zoals:
https://raw.githubusercon...ow/master/images/glow.png

Dan staan er termen tussen waarbij ik niet zo gauw weet wat ik nou precies op mijn machine moet gebruiken, dus dan moet je dat eerst gaan onderzoeken voordat je aan de slag gaat.

Voor MadVR kan je de Settings.bin bestanden van Asmodian gebruiken:
https://forum.doom9.org/showthread.php?p=1709584#post1709584

Zelf heb ik de High Quality settings.bin gepakt en de upscaling op een iets lager niveau gezet zodat mijn videokaart net even wat minder warm wordt en dus minder luid is.

De settings werken prima voor mijn:
Nvidia 2080TI + Intel I9-9900K

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 1849202 op 22 juli 2024 17:02]

Splorky @Jorgen12 november 2022 10:04
Ik weet niet of het nog zo is, maar jaren geleden was het zo dat
VLC alle codecs intern heeft en MPC de codecs gebruikt die in Windows zijn geïnstalleerd.

Zelf vind ik de MPC gui prettiger, en heb VLC als fallback.
Anoniem: 1849202 @Splorky12 november 2022 15:50
De interne filters van MPC-BE zijn over het algemeen afdoende voor zo'n beetje alles wat je wilt afspelen, eventueel kan je LAV-Filters ernaast installeren.

Heb tot dusver eigenlijk weinig tot geen materiaal gevonden wat MPC-BE niet kon afspelen.
Splorky @Anoniem: 184920212 november 2022 15:58
Dat is dan denk veranderd, ik gebruikte het vroeger altijd in combinatie met kassa codec pack
PeacekeeperNL @Jorgen12 november 2022 09:49
Ik ben zelf van mening dat je ze niet als concurrenten moet zien, maar complementair. Ik heb geregeld met videobeelden, bijvoorbeeld een bewakingscamerasysteem, dat VLC er problemen mee heeft, en MPC niet.

VLC blijft vooralsnog mijn voorkeur hebben, omdat ik daaraan gewend ben en dat veelal goed werkt. En als ik dus tegen problemen aanloop met afspelen pak ik MPC HC of BE erbij.

Maar wellicht dat iemand hier nog andere voordelen/verschillen van MPC HC&BE tov VLC weet.
jmk @Jorgen12 november 2022 09:55
MPC-HC(non black) heeft nu ook een Dark Mode en de video preview in de seekbar.
Dat waren de grootste verschillen tussen die twee die nu niet meer van toepassing zijn.

Maar misschien mis ik iets, beide programma's hebben hun fans.

Voornaamste reden dat in bij MPC-HC + MADVR filter blijf is dat er zo enorm veel instellingen zijn dat als het eenmaal goed werkt, ik het ook graag zo wil houden. In de tijd dat je alles (voor de eerste keer) instelt kan je ook 2 afleveringen kijken :)
B0KIT0 @Jorgen12 november 2022 10:10
Kan MPC zeker aanraden. Gebruik het al iets van 10 jaar en het werk uitstekend. Speelt alles netjes af.

Sinds de laatste versie gaat het geluid uit als ik tijdens het afspelen wissel van audio output, maar even de video opnieuw starten en het werkt weer.

Het is vooral super minimalistisch dus als dat je aanspreekt zeker proberen :)
secret2000 12 november 2022 16:17
Ik ken deze niet, maar gebruik Media Player Classic - Home Cinema.
Deze is onderdeel van de K-Lite Mega Codec pack. Als je deze installeert heb je in één keer alles in huis om een heel scala aan mediaformaten te coderen en decoderen. Voor mij is dit een van de eerste dingen die ik installeer op een nieuwe Windows installatie.
tsjarlie 12 november 2022 19:37
Ik gebruik VLC en MPC-BE.
Vroeger enkel VLC, maar die had moeite met doorspoelen van HEVC gecodeerde media.
Daarom gebruik ik nu MPC-BE waar ik heel tevreden over ben.
Enkel voor ondertitels gebruik ik VLC, vermits je daar via weergave, VLSUB deze kunt zoeken.
Bij MPC-BE ben ik er nog niet in geslaagd dit werkende te krijgen.
marco275 12 november 2022 21:03
Deze crasht helaas bij sommige bestanden. Met de vorige versie had ik daar geen last van.
Geen vooruitgang dus.
danoam 12 november 2022 11:02
Gebruik hier al lange tijd mpv, ook cross platform :)
Zodiac @danoam12 november 2022 18:16
MPV is zeker héél mooi, vooral qua efficientie - heel licht qua systeembronnen maar toch een mooi plaatje. Helaas is het out-of-the-box wel heul erg kaal (Geen zoekbalk, geen optiemenu etc), maar het werkt wel.

MPV is ook cross-platform beschikbaar (Op al mn Android-spul gebruik ik het, waar het juist extreem goed werkt).
Mark de Vaal 22 november 2022 20:02
Ik heb jaren MPC-HC/BE als mediaplayers gebruikt. Na veel problemen gehad te hebben met de configuraties hiervan ben ik terug K-Lite met MPC. Wat ik probeerde, ik had last van stuttering, uitvallen van media en/of vastlopen hiervan, niet sync lopen van beeld en geluid etc. Uiteindelijk K-Lite codec pack via Chocolaty erop geknald en alle problemen zijn met de noorderzon verdwenen.

Nu ben ik een jaar lang verder zonder problemen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

