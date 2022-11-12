Media Player Classic is een kleine no-nonsense-mediaspeler met het uiterlijk van Windows Media Player 6.4. Nadat Gabest, de originele maker van MPC, de ontwikkeling staakte, zijn verschillende projecten ontstaan op basis van de opensourcecode. Home Cinema en Black Edition zijn daarvan de bekendste. MPC - BE kan overweg met de meestgebruikte mediaformaten, heeft ondersteuning voor hardwareacceleratie en is in meer dan 25 talen te gebruiken. Versie 1.6.5 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Splitters Fixed reading images from ID3v2 tags. MPCStreamReader The filter will not connect to completed broadcasts. MpaSplitter Added support for multiple ID3 tags at the beginning of a file or stream. OggSplitter Added update of metadata while playing radio broadcasts. MpegSplitter Unsupported G.722.1 audio tracks for Hikvision (IMKH) camera files will be ignored.

Added support for AVS3 video codec. MatroskaSplitter Fixed a crash on some MKVs.

Added support for AVS3 video codec. MP4Splitter Added support for MP4 with multiple headers. RawVideoSplitter Added support for color range and color location for YUV4MPEG2. MPCVideoDec Fixed output media type properties for RAW video when MPC Video Converter is used.

Fixed angle switching for Stereo 3D.

Added support for AVS3 video decoding. Player Added the ability to specify "User agent". The default is "Mozilla/5.0".

Fixed blinking of the preview window.

Fixed remembering history when opening BD ISO.

The display of the list of player translations has been optimized.

Fixed player operation in case of impossibility to change the playback speed.

Added the ability to temporarily disable (and re-enable) the preview window for the current file by clicking the middle mouse button.

The function to add all files from a folder now ignores playlists.

Fixed decoding error for some JPEG files.

Fixed update of the "Information" panel for Ogg radio.

Fixed detection of file extensions for URLs.

Optimized CD/DVD presence detection for some drives.

Fixed playback from the webcam after resetting the settings.

Various interface fixes. Updated Hungarian translations Hungarian

Turkish

German

Chinese (Simplified)

Dutch

Chinese (Traditional)

Japanese translation

Italian translation Updated libraries: ffmpeg git-n5.2-dev-1381-g65f96a965a;

Little-CMS git-lcms2.14rc1-3-g496293a;

MediaInfo git-v22.09-8-gb4863b677.