Media Player Classic is een kleine no-nonsensemediaspeler met het uiterlijk van Windows Media Player 6.4. Nadat Gabest, de originele maker van MPC, de ontwikkeling staakte, zijn verschillende projecten ontstaan op basis van de opensourcecode. Home Cinema en Black Edition zijn daarvan de bekendste. MPC - BE kan overweg met de meestgebruikte mediaformaten, heeft ondersteuning voor hardwareacceleratie en is in meer dan 25 talen te gebruiken. Versie 1.7.0 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General Build in Visual Studio 2017 is no longer supported.

The names of methods in the IExFilterConfig interface have been changed without losing compatibility. MpegSplitter Added support for VVC(H.266) video. MP4Splitter Added support for VVC(H.266) video.

Improved file search for some audio tracks.

Fixed hang on corrupted Vorbis streams. OggSplitter Improved file search. RawVideoSplitter Added support for VVC(H.266) video. MpaDecFilter Added support for USAC / xHE-AAC. MPCVideoDec Added support for D3D12 copy back mode.

Added support for VVC(H.266) video decoding.

Added AVS3 support for external filter.

Expanded support for hardware decoding for full range video and H.264 Baseline profile.

Added support for additional HEVC Intel decoders for D3D11 copy back mode.

Fixed "Skip B-frames" setting for H.264 and HEVC. YouTube Improved YouTube support in the built-in parser.

Fixed work with youtube-dl.

Audio tracks with DRC will now be ignored. Player Added the ability to open the folder of the currently playing file using a hotkey.

Do not show zero hours when displaying time.

Changed the logic of frame offset relative to the center of the window.

Improvements to opening long paths and paths starting with "\?".

Fixed the operation of the "On Top" setting.

The ability to add supported video renderers to the list of external filters has been removed. Supported video renderers are selected in the Video settings panel.

Checking for updates now uses the GitHub API.

Improved display of external audio tracks in subfolders.

Added the ability to enable video preview for URLs.

Fixed priority of HTTP filters for Ace Stream.

"MPC Audio Renderer" is now the default audio renderer.

The "Global Media Keys" setting is disabled by default.

The operation of global multimedia keys has been fixed.

Various interface fixes. Installer MPC Video Renderer 0.7.3 is included in the installer.

New installations will not have "x64" appended to the folder name. Updated French translation (by rhahgleuhargh). Updated Italian translation (by mapi68).

Updated Korean translation (by Hackjjang).

Updated Chinese (Simplified) translation (by wushantao and WanderMax).

Updated Spanish translation (by IPeluchito).

Updated Turkish translation (by cmhrky).

Updated Japanese translation (by tsubasanouta).

Updated Hungarian translation (by mickey).

Updated German translation (by Klaus1189).

Updated Dutch and Chinese (Traditional) translation (by beter).

Updated Romanian translation (by Andrei Miloiu) Updated libraries: dav1d git-1.4.1-14-ge27b451

fdk-aac git-v2.0.3

ffmpeg git-n7.1-dev-220-gd307aca184

Little-CMS git-lcms2.16-43-g4635588

MediaInfo git-v24.03-g83b52779

nanosvg git-93ce879

Speex-1.2.1-20-g3693431

rapidjson git-v1.1.0-748-g3f73edae

ZenLib git-v0.4.41-12-g26b4aa1

zlib 1.3.1.