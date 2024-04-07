Software-update: Media Player Classic - Black Edition 1.7.0

Media Player Classic - Black Edition logo (80 pix) Media Player Classic is een kleine no-nonsensemediaspeler met het uiterlijk van Windows Media Player 6.4. Nadat Gabest, de originele maker van MPC, de ontwikkeling staakte, zijn verschillende projecten ontstaan op basis van de opensourcecode. Home Cinema en Black Edition zijn daarvan de bekendste. MPC - BE kan overweg met de meestgebruikte mediaformaten, heeft ondersteuning voor hardwareacceleratie en is in meer dan 25 talen te gebruiken. Versie 1.7.0 is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

General
  • Build in Visual Studio 2017 is no longer supported.
  • The names of methods in the IExFilterConfig interface have been changed without losing compatibility.
MpegSplitter
  • Added support for VVC(H.266) video.
MP4Splitter
  • Added support for VVC(H.266) video.
  • Improved file search for some audio tracks.
  • Fixed hang on corrupted Vorbis streams.
OggSplitter
  • Improved file search.
RawVideoSplitter
  • Added support for VVC(H.266) video.
MpaDecFilter
  • Added support for USAC / xHE-AAC.
MPCVideoDec
  • Added support for D3D12 copy back mode.
  • Added support for VVC(H.266) video decoding.
  • Added AVS3 support for external filter.
  • Expanded support for hardware decoding for full range video and H.264 Baseline profile.
  • Added support for additional HEVC Intel decoders for D3D11 copy back mode.
  • Fixed "Skip B-frames" setting for H.264 and HEVC.
YouTube
  • Improved YouTube support in the built-in parser.
  • Fixed work with youtube-dl.
  • Audio tracks with DRC will now be ignored.
Player
  • Added the ability to open the folder of the currently playing file using a hotkey.
  • Do not show zero hours when displaying time.
  • Changed the logic of frame offset relative to the center of the window.
  • Improvements to opening long paths and paths starting with "\?".
  • Fixed the operation of the "On Top" setting.
  • The ability to add supported video renderers to the list of external filters has been removed. Supported video renderers are selected in the Video settings panel.
  • Checking for updates now uses the GitHub API.
  • Improved display of external audio tracks in subfolders.
  • Added the ability to enable video preview for URLs.
  • Fixed priority of HTTP filters for Ace Stream.
  • "MPC Audio Renderer" is now the default audio renderer.
  • The "Global Media Keys" setting is disabled by default.
  • The operation of global multimedia keys has been fixed.
  • Various interface fixes.
Installer
  • MPC Video Renderer 0.7.3 is included in the installer.
  • New installations will not have "x64" appended to the folder name.
Updated French translation (by rhahgleuhargh).
  • Updated Italian translation (by mapi68).
  • Updated Korean translation (by Hackjjang).
  • Updated Chinese (Simplified) translation (by wushantao and WanderMax).
  • Updated Spanish translation (by IPeluchito).
  • Updated Turkish translation (by cmhrky).
  • Updated Japanese translation (by tsubasanouta).
  • Updated Hungarian translation (by mickey).
  • Updated German translation (by Klaus1189).
  • Updated Dutch and Chinese (Traditional) translation (by beter).
  • Updated Romanian translation (by Andrei Miloiu)
Updated libraries:
  • dav1d git-1.4.1-14-ge27b451
  • fdk-aac git-v2.0.3
  • ffmpeg git-n7.1-dev-220-gd307aca184
  • Little-CMS git-lcms2.16-43-g4635588
  • MediaInfo git-v24.03-g83b52779
  • nanosvg git-93ce879
  • Speex-1.2.1-20-g3693431
  • rapidjson git-v1.1.0-748-g3f73edae
  • ZenLib git-v0.4.41-12-g26b4aa1
  • zlib 1.3.1.

Media Player Classic - Black Edition

Versienummer 1.7.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website SourceForge
Download https://github.com/Aleksoid1978/MPC-BE/releases/tag/1.7.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 07-04-2024 07:47 10

07-04-2024 • 07:47

10

Bron: SourceForge

Update-historie

08-08 Media Player Classic - Black Edition 1.9.1 26
27-06 Media Player Classic - Black Edition 1.9.0 11
30-12 Media Player Classic - Black Edition 1.8.9 9
10-'25 Media Player Classic - Black Edition 1.8.8 6
09-'25 Media Player Classic - Black Edition 1.8.7 0
08-'25 Media Player Classic - Black Edition 1.8.6 1
06-'25 Media Player Classic - Black Edition 1.8.5 3
04-'25 Media Player Classic - Black Edition 1.8.4 4
02-'25 Media Player Classic - Black Edition 1.8.3 8
12-'24 Media Player Classic - Black Edition 1.8.2 10
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Reacties (10)

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RaJitsu 7 april 2024 11:36
Blijft een prima speler, hoewel de propositie achter de verschillende versies wat onduidelijk is. Moeten ze op een gegeven moment niet gewoon met een eigen, heel andere naam komen, en wellicht ook de optie voor een andere skin? MPC werd populair in een tijd dat wat op dat moment de standaard speler van Windows was, zwaar was en vol zat met onzin die je niet hoefde terwijl de moderne skin er ook niet uit zag. Maar in deze tijd heb ik liever iets met een moderne UI dat daarnaast ook ligt aanvoelt en alle ondersteuning heeft qua beeld en geluid (en als het even kan nog wat ondersteuning heeft voor dingen af te spelen via netwerkprotocollen, maar ik weet niet hoeveel mensen dit nog gebruiken).
Xfade @RaJitsu7 april 2024 19:56
Is VLC dan niet interessanter? Die heeft skins en speelt netwerk dingen af.
RaJitsu @Xfade7 april 2024 20:56
Ik bedoel meer vanuit het perspectief van de mensen die tijd steken in het ontwikkelen van een eigen versie van MPC.

Ik gebruik persoonlijk gewoon de standaard mediaspeler van Windows om via DLNA mijn muziek te streamen vanuit Windows naar mijn draadloze speakers. Die ziet er beter uit dan VLC en dingen als afspeellijsten vind ik ook prettiger geregeld.
svideo @RaJitsu8 april 2024 06:42
Waarom gebruik je geen foobar? Die heeft maar 1 nadeel en dat is dat hij alles omzet naar lpcm. Dat vind ik niet fijn voor mijn dsf files.

Ik speel alleen atmos muziek albums af in vlc.
Video speel ik af op de oppo 203
ciekee 7 april 2024 09:26
Microsoft vindt bedreigingen en de downloads mislukken. Weet even niet wat ik daarvan moet denken.
m2dekker @ciekee7 april 2024 11:09
Microsoft Defender vindt dat "Trojan:Script/Wacatac.B!ml" is gevonden en Google Chrome vertrouwt het ook niet, maar een scan naar de installer via virustotal geeft weer helemaal niets terug...

Ik sla hem iig over...
Tweaker1958 @ciekee9 april 2024 13:55
Yep, hetzelfde met Google Chrome.
svideo 7 april 2024 09:49
Mooi man. Maar ik krijg er geen atmos uit.
Dan maar vlc blijven gebruiken

Wat een bende! Versie 2.1.7.2 geeft wel atmos.
Die heeft nu de looks van de BE versie?!

Hoeveel mpc's worden er nu onder houden en hoe hou je ze uit elkaar?

[Reactie gewijzigd door svideo op 22 juli 2024 16:03]

Xfade @svideo7 april 2024 19:59
MPC HC en MPC BE zijn de populairste. Er zijn veel sites die de verschillen naast elkaar leggen.
Volgens mij was HC beter voor HDR spul vanwege codecs. Ik gebruik HC in ieder geval, gewenning. BE ook geprobeerd maar HC voelde qua gebruik toch beter.
svideo @Xfade8 april 2024 06:47
Als windows ze niet uit eklaar kan houden dan wordt het een puin hoop.
De be lijkt opgeruimder. Maar doet bij mij geen atmos. En dat is de enige reden waarom ik het zou willen gebruiken.
BE zet keurig de windows settings om maar naar 7.1 ipv atmos? Vreemd

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