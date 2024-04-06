Software-update: Kodi 21.0

Kodi logoVersie 21.0 van Kodi is uitgekomen. Deze crossplatform mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 21.0, die de codenaam Omega draagt, wordt nu van de upstream-ffmpeg 6.0 gebruikgemaakt, wat het bijwerken van ffmpeg in de toekomst eenvoudiger maakt. Verder is er ondersteuning voor NFS versie 4 en zijn in bijna alle onderdelen verbeteringen aangebracht. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:

Kodi 21.0 "Omega" - Release

We are very pleased to present the latest and greatest release of Kodi, v21.0 "Omega". With this release we have seen over 3,750 commits since v20.0 "Nexus" was available to the world on January 15th, 2023. As always, this has been a huge effort from many contributors, testers and supporters. Thanks go out to our team members, plus everyone in our community who sent in a pull request, tested and gave feedback, or provided support to users on the forum. We always appreciate your contribution to making Kodi better. Let's review some of the changes you can expect:

FFmpeg 6

Kodi relies significantly on FFmpeg to do a lot of heavy lifting for us. Many developers have contributed to upgrading the project to make use the the newer FFmpeg releases over the past 15 months, initially starting with targeting FFmpeg 5, but later updating to FFmpeg 6. We are always greatly appreciative of the work of all of the Open Source software projects that we rely on on our journey to bring you Kodi.

DolbyVision On-the-Fly Profile Conversion

For our Android users, a fantastic contribution from quietvoid allows users to convert some less-well supported DV profile types to more well-supported profiles.

macOS Now Uses "Native" Windowing

Another change that has been years in the making. This was started by some amazing developers many years ago, and we have now been able to finally remove the last remnants of SDL library usage in Kodi. We now use native implementations for window displays on the Apple macOS platform.

A New Platform: webOS

A new platform can now run Kodi natively: a port to LG webOS TVs has been worked out by some amazing developers who have reverse engineered huge amounts of the webOS media pipelines. One of our newest team members, sundermann, has helped shepherd our newest supported platform, to extend the reach of Kodi to even more devices.

In-game Player Viewer

Controller configuration for games gets a little better in v21: a window has been added in-game to view which game port each player's controller is currently connected to.

Behind the Scenes

A large majority of changes are "under the hood" and invisible to users but improve the stability, performance, and safety of Kodi: API changes have been made to evolve Python and binary add-ons and bring new skinning features; there are updates to Kodi dependencies on most if not all Kodi platforms; fixes from regular use of code static-analysis tools, database migration fixes for a smoother update ... and lots more.

There are too many individual changes to detail everything. If you would like to know more, please look back through the Omega Alpha to RC2 release announcements and review the GitHub changelog here. Time doesn't stand still, and we have already branched Kodi v22 "P*" for development.

Kodi "Omega"

Versienummer 21.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Kodi
Download https://kodi.tv/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 06-04-2024 19:30 69

06-04-2024 • 19:30

69

Bron: Kodi

Update-historie

01-'25 Kodi 21.2 21
09-'24 Kodi 21.1 24
04-'24 Kodi 21.0 69
03-'24 Kodi 20.5 6
03-'24 Kodi 21.0 bèta 3 1
02-'24 Kodi 20.4 34
01-'24 Kodi 20.3 11
12-'23 Kodi 21.0 bèta 2 4
10-'23 Kodi 21.0 bèta 1 35
07-'23 Kodi 20.2 8
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ajbu 6 april 2024 19:54
Kodi is (nog?) niet beschikbaar in de LG Content store maar moet side-loaded worden op LG tv’s, https://kodi.wiki/view/HOW-TO:Install_Kodi_for_webOS
evanraalte @ajbu6 april 2024 21:17
Heb je hier ervaring mee? Ik hoorde dat apps konden verdwijnen na X maanden als een een dev account gebruikt? Heb me er nog niet goed op ingelezen, dus kan het mis hebben natuurlijk.
Kazu @evanraalte6 april 2024 21:36
Als je apps sideload met een dev account moet je elke 999 uur (dus 41 dagen) je dev account sessie op de tv verlengen. Hier zijn workarounds voor, zoals een cronjobje wat de LG API aanroept welke die sessie verlenger ook gebruikt, waardoor je er zelf vrij weinig omkijken naar hebt. Zo doe ik het zelf ook voor de Jellyfin app.
Dr C @Kazu6 april 2024 22:01
Is het dan niet beter om de tv te rooten, dan heb je er geen omkijken naar. Of zitten daar ook weer nadelen aan?
Bliksem B @Dr C6 april 2024 22:19
Bij mijn iets oudere LG TV, is de vulnerability gedicht waardoor rooten niet meer mogelijk is.
lasharor @Bliksem B7 april 2024 09:41
Als je nog niet om de allerlaatste firmware zit kan je kijken naar de crashd exploit.

Verder snap ik die Webos support niet helemaal, ik heb het toch zeker al een jaar draaien via die jailbreak Appstore?
ajbu @Kazu6 april 2024 22:32
Nieuwe release van Jellyfin staat nu in de LG Content Store ‘for all shipping webOS versions’. De developer/home brew versie moet dan wel eerst gedeinstalleerd worden. Side-loading is natuurlijk wel nodig als je een eigen build wil gebruiken.
Kazu @ajbu6 april 2024 22:44
Oh cool, thanks, dat nieuws had ik gemist! Scheelt inderdaad weer handmatig moeten updaten van de webos build.
evanraalte @Kazu6 april 2024 22:26
Thanks, ik ga er eens naar kijken! Jellyfin staat trouwens in de store nu:)
Blackboard @ajbu6 april 2024 20:21
> Any webOS 4 or later

Helaas niet alle LG webOS TV's

@ajbu dank voor de correctie

[Reactie gewijzigd door Blackboard op 22 juli 2024 14:22]

ajbu @Blackboard6 april 2024 20:34
> webOS 4 or later
LG webOS tv’s vanaf 2018
Nagon @ajbu7 april 2024 01:56
*wow* Had niet verwacht dat ze vanaf 4 zouden ondersteunen.

Kan leuk worden.
TheDudez @ajbu6 april 2024 20:36
De vraag is ook of het een beetje vooruit is te branden
Roel1966 @ajbu6 april 2024 23:56
Gekke vraag die dan niets met Kodi te maken heeft maar kan je op die manier ook b.v. Ziggo Go sideloaden ?
ajbu @Roel19667 april 2024 09:39
daarvoor is een WebOS versie van de Ziggo app nodig, die is er niet.
Roel1966 @ajbu7 april 2024 18:59
Ah oke, jammer want dat was wel handig geweest.
mucuracat @Roel19668 april 2024 15:02
Er komt Ziggo app voor LG tv's. Ze starten met tests.
Wel vanaf 2020 modellen. WebOS 5.0
Roel1966 @mucuracat8 april 2024 20:34
Ah oke, dat klinkt gunstig, alhoewel ik even niet weet welke WebOS versie ik heb.
mucuracat @Roel19668 april 2024 20:41
Welke model is je tv? B C of G met cijfer
Roel1966 @mucuracat8 april 2024 20:45
Goede vraag, dat zou ik even moeten checken maar ik ben nu niet in de buurt van de tv's.
Hann1BaL @ajbu6 april 2024 22:54
@ajbu dat is een mooie pagina en dat heb ik geprobeerd maar als ik op Install klik bij Kodi hangt de Windows tool vast op Please Wait. Geen idee hoe dat komt.
Ik heb dus wel al verbinding met de TV, een LG G3 op WebOS23.

Op Github zie ik wel een soortgelijke bug vermeld, maar ook dat het opgelost moet zijn met de meest recente dev manager app. Beetje offtopic wel.

Meer ontopic:
Met de beperkte ruimte, gaat je library geen probleem geven met maar een paar GB aan storage op de TV?
Terrestrial @Hann1BaL7 april 2024 11:18
Dit is exact de reden waarom ik kodi niet op een TV draai, omdat die alles lokaal wil opslaan, ik zit nog steeds te wachten op een kodi server component, hoeft niet veel te kunnen alleen alles centraal opslaan en bijhouden. En ik weet dat je een externe db server zou kunnen draaien maar dat is te omslachtig, het moet gewoon next next next finish niveau zijn.
Zumbrink @Terrestrial7 april 2024 21:48
Je zou kunnen overwegen om Jellyfin als server te draaien met Kodi als speler. Met de Jellyfin addon voor Kodi (in 'native' mode) doet Kodi al het afspeelwerk en Jellyfin al het bibliotheek beheer, maar wel gesynchroniseerd. En natuurlijk willen we allemaal graag "next next finish niveau" maar als je (herhaaldelijk) mediabibliotheken in Kodi kan instellen dan lukt een Jellyfin setup ook echt wel.
Zelf ben ik wel fan van deze setup. Overdag of begin van de avond een serie opzetten in de woonkamer, en nog even op de slaapkamer verder kijken waar je was gebleven.
eaker @Terrestrial15 april 2024 18:00
LG C3:

DV werkt via Jellyfish (store) en beeld/geluid zijn in sync.

DV werkt via Webos Kodi (store versie), maar out of sync (handmatig sync doet niks). SMB werkt prima. Library wil je niet, want die gooit je TV vol met zooi over de jaren.

Dus we zijn er bijna :) Nu nog Kodi DV in sync en dan heb ik gelijk weer 24p, volgens mij doet Jellyfish geen 24p (netals webversies netflix en amazon, etc).

[Reactie gewijzigd door eaker op 22 juli 2024 14:22]

hardware-lover
@Hann1BaL6 april 2024 23:03
Direct na installatie een paar zaken uitschakelen, zoals het automatisch downloaden van acteur miniaturen, dat scheelt vaak al flink bij een wat uitgebreidere bibliotheek.
LaTiNo156 @Hann1BaL7 april 2024 12:21
Dat heb ik al op een Google Tv (ook degene ingebakken in mijn Sony). Kodi gebruikt veel ruimte voor alle foto's van films en series, en ik heb zo'n idee dat oude zooi niet wordt verwijderd uit de cache.
Buffelkut @ajbu7 april 2024 11:34
Ik heb een Philips TV met Saphi.
Kan je hier, op de een of andere manier, ook Kodi op sideloaden?
Rocketman @ajbu7 april 2024 11:46
Dan moet ik een usb poortje zien te vinden op de achterkant van mijn aan de muur gehangen LG G1 77". Dat is best lastig.
ajbu @Rocketman7 april 2024 14:07
Tenzij je films vanaf een USB stick wil afspelen heeft dit verder niets met USB van doen.
well0549 6 april 2024 20:42
Op de nvidea Shield vliegt het
DCG909 @well05496 april 2024 21:47
Doen zaken als Dolby atmos het out of the box, of moet je nog steeds een specifieke apk installeren? Dat is hetgeen mij tegen houd de play versie te gebruiken/updaten.
bhartman @DCG9096 april 2024 22:07
Op mijn shield TV pro 2019 heb ik met kodi 20.5 al dolby atmos tot mijn beschikking. Zal dus met 21 ook wel werken...
heeten12 @bhartman6 april 2024 22:12
Atmos wertkte altijd al goed naar mijn weten. Dolby Vision icm .mkv bestanden werkte tot deze versie niet zonder aangepaste apk. Dat is vanaf deze versie verleden tijd
ari2asem @heeten126 april 2024 22:23
vergeet niet dat dolby vision met profiles werkt.

over welke DoVi profile heb jij het?
profile 8 is geen probleem, profile 5 is vaak ook geen probleem (soms dus wel een probleem).

profile 7 kun je vergeten. "quietvoid" in kodi met DoVi wordt profile 7 on-the-fly omgezet naar profile 8.

welk profile geeft het beste beeld? profile 7 fel...zoals dit vaak het geval is bij 4k uhd disc's.

profile 7 mel is dus eigenlijk verkapte versie van profile 8.

dus schermen met dolby vision in kodi, is voor een-niet-kenner gelijk een feest....
maar als je je in verdiept, dan zul je het gevoel van bedrog krijgen.

heb je zin om meer dan duizend post's over DoVi 7 te lezen?

https://discourse.coreele...-and-ugoos-am6/24273/1082

[Reactie gewijzigd door ari2asem op 22 juli 2024 14:22]

heeten12 @ari2asem7 april 2024 11:08
Ja je kan er een hele studie van maken! Op de Shield gaat profile 7 hem helaas niet worden.

Je kan uitwijken naar een Zidoo Z9x heb ik begrepen maar dan heb je weer geen Netflix etc.

Voor mij is dit een op compromis. Om alleen voor profile 7 zon dure Zidoo te kopen zie ik nog niet zitten. Als er een gecertificeerd apparaat komt die beide kan dan sta ik vooraan :)
ari2asem @heeten127 april 2024 14:33
zidoo in zijn totaliteit (dus alle zidoo modellen) is ongeschikt voor DoVi 7.

ugoos am6+ of minix u22-xj <<<---- zijn enige schikte modellen met CoreElec voor DoVi 7.

kijk naar mijn link hierboven
HotSpot79 @heeten128 april 2024 13:14
De Maven versie op Kodinerds werkt op mijn Shield echter prima. Tot nu geen verrassingen gehad. Desalniettemin wil ik graag naar een officiële Kodi release. Dus als deze versie al mijn DV kan afspelen, ben ik ook om.
mphilipp @well05497 april 2024 20:19
Ik zie nog geen V21 in de playstore staan als ik op mijn Shield kijk. Komt dat over een paar dagen vanzelf of moet ik 'm via de site downloaden en sideloaden op het apparaat.
Theodor 6 april 2024 22:44
Jammer niet op apple tv...
phubert @Theodor6 april 2024 22:59
Beschikbaar voor tvOS
https://kodi.tv/download/tvos/
Theodor @phubert6 april 2024 23:11
Yep dat weet ik ook wel,maar hem erop krijgen dat is het probleem...
lanarhoades @Theodor7 april 2024 01:55
Kan toch met Sideloadly? Je hoeft geen eens de IPA te compilen. Je kan gewoon de .deb bestand uitpakken en weer zippen naar een IPA, dus daarvoor de Windows tutorial volgen zelfs als je MacOs gebruikt.

Helaas kan je als je een AppleTV zonder Usb poort hebt alleen sideloadly pairen via MacOs. Heb gelezen dat een MacOs virtual machine wel nog steeds werkt
Beeldbuisje @lanarhoades7 april 2024 10:16
Is ff een vraagje daarbij: ik heb me tijdens de lockdown eens verdiept in die materie. Je kon toen enkel KODI op een ATV krijgen als je dat elke dag, of elke week (weet ik niet meer precies) opnieuw signeerde of zoiets. Moest dan via een Mac gebeuren.
Heb een Mac, maar geen zin om dat effectief elke keer opnieuw te gaan doen.

Is het dan nu installeren en klaar?
yorroy @Beeldbuisje7 april 2024 10:30
Ik heb de handleiding even gelezen maar kennelijk moet je nog steeds elke 7 dagen opnieuw installeren.

Was voor mij destijds de reden om maar gewoon weer Plex te gebruiken
ashwin911 @Beeldbuisje7 april 2024 12:09
Nee elke 7 dagen opnieuw erop zetten. Maar als je AppleTV eenmaal gepaired is met XCode op je Mac dan is het herinstalleren echt maar een paar klikjes met Sideloadly of Altstore. Je hoeft niet steeds opnieuw de IPA te maken. Je kan de IPA gewoon op je Mac laten en dan die steeds hergebruiken. Je kan ook een scriptje gebruiken die het automatisch doet zoals deze https://github.com/terryso/homebrew-AutoSideloadly en dan met Automator automatisch opstarten wanneer je Mac opstart. Ik zie nu dat Sideloadly nu ook een auto refresh functie heeft

Met een betaalde Apple Developer account hoef je 't maar 1 keer per jaar te doen, helaas kost dat 100 euro per jaar . Maar er zijn services op het web die je een certificaat voor een jaar geven voor een paar tientjes per jaar zoals Maplesign of iosrocket

[Reactie gewijzigd door ashwin911 op 22 juli 2024 14:22]

Beeldbuisje @ashwin91112 april 2024 19:46
Helaas, het blijft dan een Chromecastje voor Kodi...
layzzzz 6 april 2024 23:56
Eindelijk native Dolby Vision support!
donaldk 7 april 2024 03:53
Uw pc wordt beschermd
Met Microsoft Defender SmartScreen is voorkomen dat een onbekende app is gestart. Het uitvoeren van deze app kan een risico voor uw pc vormen.

App:
kodi-21.0-Omega-x64.exe
Uitgever:
Onbekende uitgever

Na het volgen van de download link hier bovenaan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door donaldk op 22 juli 2024 14:22]

Wildfire @donaldk7 april 2024 09:19
Dat zegt SmartScreen bij alle nieuwe apps zolang nog maar weinig mensen het hebben gedownload. Zegt niets over het feit dat de download wel of niet kwaadaardig is.
olly180 @donaldk7 april 2024 12:00
Meer informatie balkje, toch uitvoeren ;)
donaldk @olly1809 april 2024 09:14
Ja, weet ik, toch even melden dat er een pop-up volgt.

Ik heb eens zitten zoeken naar add-ons, maar op youtube eigenlijk enkel nog videootjes van installeer deze build, of die build. Geen leuke add-ons meer?

[Reactie gewijzigd door donaldk op 22 juli 2024 14:22]

gekkeboel 7 april 2024 07:47
Werkt dolby vision nu ook op lg webos ? Met usb of ben je nu nog mediaplayer afhankelijk?
jinvanthee 7 april 2024 21:48
Hoe werkt Kodi samen met streaming-services zoals Jellyfin, Netflix, Disney+ e.d.?

Ik heb overwogen om een streaming TV op te zetten, waarbij Kodi het OS zou zijn, maar ik weet niet of het wel gebruikersvriendelijk is en goed samenwerkt met andere streaming diensten.
bertsjen @jinvanthee8 april 2024 22:47
Ik gebruik kodi als client voor jellyfin. Werk vrij goed, er zijn 2 addons die je kan gebruiken.
Cheeeese 8 april 2024 08:16
Ik gebruik nog steeds ambilight v18 volgens mij omdat dit de laatste is die ambilight kan produceren.
Is hier al verandering ingekomen ?
space1000 8 april 2024 09:45
Ik heb hier meerdere nokia8000 players staan in huis en Kodi werkt daarop als een trein.
Ik gebruik al jaren kodi en probeer soms wat anders, maar Kodi is de beste die er is
LCP 9 april 2024 11:30
Is er met KODI al een mogelijkheid om DV (Dolby Vision) bestanden af te spelen op niet-DV hardware?

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