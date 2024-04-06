Software-update: Malwarebytes 5.1.2

Malwarebytes 2016 logo (75 pix) Malwarebytes heeft versie 5.1.2 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtimebescherming. Installeren kan via een offline-installer of een online-installer. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Features and improvements
  • Improved error handling
  • Localization improvements
  • Slovenia flag added to VPN server selection
  • Minor revisions to license state displayed in dashboard header
  • Notification improvements for trial users
Issues fixed
  • Upgrade to Premium promotional message displays in scan summary for licensed users
  • Select all option fails on scan results page when scan results contain only one detection
  • Allow list not recognizing subscription activation
  • Tray menu options not recognizing subscription activation

Malwarebytes 5.0

Versienummer 5.1.2.109
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Malwarebytes
Download https://www.malwarebytes.com/mwb-download/thankyou
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 06-04-2024 12:00
0 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

06-04-2024 • 12:00

0

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Malwarebytes

Update-historie

05-'24 Malwarebytes 5.1.4 18
04-'24 Malwarebytes 5.1.3 0
04-'24 Malwarebytes 5.1.2 0
03-'24 Malwarebytes 5.1.1 15
03-'24 Malwarebytes 5.1 2
02-'24 Malwarebytes 5.0 56
10-'23 Malwarebytes 4.6.5.293 23
10-'23 Malwarebytes 4.6.4.286 31
09-'23 Malwarebytes 4.6.3.282 2
09-'23 Malwarebytes 4.6.2.281 10
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