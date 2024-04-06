Malwarebytes heeft versie 5.1.2 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtimebescherming. Installeren kan via een offline-installer of een online-installer. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Features and improvements Improved error handling

Localization improvements

Slovenia flag added to VPN server selection

Minor revisions to license state displayed in dashboard header

Notification improvements for trial users Issues fixed Upgrade to Premium promotional message displays in scan summary for licensed users

Select all option fails on scan results page when scan results contain only one detection

Allow list not recognizing subscription activation

Tray menu options not recognizing subscription activation