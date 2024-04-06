Malwarebytes heeft versie 5.1.2 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtimebescherming. Installeren kan via een offline-installer of een online-installer. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Features and improvements
Issues fixed
- Improved error handling
- Localization improvements
- Slovenia flag added to VPN server selection
- Minor revisions to license state displayed in dashboard header
- Notification improvements for trial users
- Upgrade to Premium promotional message displays in scan summary for licensed users
- Select all option fails on scan results page when scan results contain only one detection
- Allow list not recognizing subscription activation
- Tray menu options not recognizing subscription activation