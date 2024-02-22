Malwarebytes 5.0

Malwarebytes heeft versie 5.0 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtimebescherming. Installeren kan via een offline-installer of een online-installer. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

we are excited to announce the official release of the next generation of Malwarebytes available now on Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. At Malwarebytes, we’re committed to continuous innovation, cutting-edge threat research, and evolving to provide the latest protection capabilities to stay on the forefront of an ever-changing threat landscape. The latest evolution of Malwarebytes brings many significant improvements, but our mission to protect and safeguard millions of people continues to be our driving force.

Unified user experience - For the first time, Malwarebytes now provides a consistent experience across all of our desktop and mobile products courtesy of an all new and reimagined user experience powered by a faster and more responsive UI all managed through an intuitive dashboard.

Modern security and privacy integrations - Our award winning antivirus and ultra-fast VPN come together seamlessly in one easy-to-use solution. Whether you’re looking for a next-gen VPN to secure your online activity, or harnessing the power of Browser Guard to block ad trackers and scam sites, taking charge of your privacy is simple.

Trusted Advisor - Empowers you with real-time insights, easy-to-read protection score and expert guidance that puts you in control over your security and privacy.

To get started with the latest version of Malwarebytes, click here for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android.