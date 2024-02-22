Software-update: Malwarebytes 5.0

Malwarebytes 2016 logo (75 pix) Malwarebytes heeft versie 5.0 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtimebescherming. Installeren kan via een offline-installer of een online-installer. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Announcing Malwarebytes 5.0

we are excited to announce the official release of the next generation of Malwarebytes available now on Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. At Malwarebytes, we’re committed to continuous innovation, cutting-edge threat research, and evolving to provide the latest protection capabilities to stay on the forefront of an ever-changing threat landscape. The latest evolution of Malwarebytes brings many significant improvements, but our mission to protect and safeguard millions of people continues to be our driving force.

What’s new:
  • Unified user experience - For the first time, Malwarebytes now provides a consistent experience across all of our desktop and mobile products courtesy of an all new and reimagined user experience powered by a faster and more responsive UI all managed through an intuitive dashboard.
  • Modern security and privacy integrations - Our award winning antivirus and ultra-fast VPN come together seamlessly in one easy-to-use solution. Whether you’re looking for a next-gen VPN to secure your online activity, or harnessing the power of Browser Guard to block ad trackers and scam sites, taking charge of your privacy is simple.
  • Trusted Advisor - Empowers you with real-time insights, easy-to-read protection score and expert guidance that puts you in control over your security and privacy.

To get started with the latest version of Malwarebytes, click here for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android.

Malwarebytes 5.0

Versienummer 5.0.17.80
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Malwarebytes
Download https://www.malwarebytes.com/mwb-download/thankyou
Bestandsgroottes 2,46MB - 283,53MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

22-02-2024 • 17:02

22-02-2024 • 17:02

56

Bron: Malwarebytes

Update-historie

05-'24 Malwarebytes 5.1.4 18
04-'24 Malwarebytes 5.1.3 0
04-'24 Malwarebytes 5.1.2 0
03-'24 Malwarebytes 5.1.1 15
03-'24 Malwarebytes 5.1 2
02-'24 Malwarebytes 5.0 56
10-'23 Malwarebytes 4.6.5.293 23
10-'23 Malwarebytes 4.6.4.286 31
09-'23 Malwarebytes 4.6.3.282 2
09-'23 Malwarebytes 4.6.2.281 10
Malwarebytes

4 van 5 sterren
Beveiliging en antivirus

Reacties (56)

twiFight 22 februari 2024 17:26
Ik gebruik deze als een on-demand scanner naast Defender en daar is hij verder prima geschikt voor en ook gratis te gebruiken.
Een waarschuwing echter voor als je gratis twee weken de pro versie wordt aangeboden (dat doen ze periodiek), je wordt dan best volgespamd met berichten om pro te houden en dus te gaan betalen. Die spam vind ik zo overmaats dat ik de gratis trials zelfs weiger daarom.
RobbyTown @twiFight22 februari 2024 18:01
Op MP staan er regelmatig lifetime licenties te koop (die al tijden niet meer te koop zijn). Dan ben je van dat gedoe af ;).
PeacekeeperNL @RobbyTown22 februari 2024 19:11
Houd er echter ook rekening mee dat die lang niet altijd blijven werken. Als ze de licentie daarna zelf weer gebruiken op enig moment, of nog een keer doorverkopen, stopt ie bij jou.

Zo had ik in het verleden een tweedehands licentie gekocht die eerst wel werkte, en later niet meer. Zowel via Marktplaats als via eBay voorgekomen.
Jack Flushell @PeacekeeperNL22 februari 2024 23:32
Sorry, maar als je softwarelicenties via sites als Marktplaats of eBay gaat kopen vraag je om problemen. Dat is zo extreem fraudegevoelig, daar moet je gewoon niet aan beginnen.
JoHnnY-Btm @Jack Flushell23 februari 2024 08:44
lifetime licenties aanschaffen via Marktplaats? dat zijn al 2 redflags!

ik koop al enige jaren mijn pakket via: https://goedkoopsteantivirus.com/
en zonder probleem en de klantenservice is ook erg beleefd bij vragen. niet onbelangrijk ze zijn een behoorlijk stuk goedkoper dan kopen op een website van de virusscanner zelf

sowieso is het gebruik van gratis AV al bewezen dat dat totaal geen goede keus is en dat is ook al gedemonstreerd op Youtube door Linus en diverse Yuotubers.

gratis virus scanners zitten vol met bloat en add pushing dus dat maakt het al een stuk vervelender.
een goed voorbeeld daarvan is CCleaner (nee geen virusscanner natuurlijk) maar dat laat goed zien wat een gratis tooltje doet wat jou wilt pushen naar een payed subscription

[Reactie gewijzigd door JoHnnY-Btm op 22 juli 2024 14:12]

sweetdude @JoHnnY-Btm23 februari 2024 09:15
sowieso is het gebruik van gratis AV al bewezen dat dat totaal geen goede keus is en dat is ook al gedemonstreerd op Youtube door Linus en diverse Yuotubers.

gratis virus scanners zitten vol met bloat en add pushing dus dat maakt het al een stuk vervelender.
een goed voorbeeld daarvan is CCleaner (nee geen virusscanner natuurlijk) maar dat laat goed zien wat een gratis tooltje doet wat jou wilt pushen naar een payed subscription
Ik gebruik al jaren Sophos home, zonder problemen, zonder spam, bloat of wat dan ook. Af en toe eens een mail kan ik mee leven.
En je kunt 10 apparaten via de webinterface beheren.
JoHnnY-Btm @sweetdude23 februari 2024 12:01
ik heb geen ervaring met Sophos echter als ik het op eerste aanzicht zo bekijken op hun website en reviews is het geen topper

als het om een gratis versie gaat zou ik dat sterk afraden ook in geval van dit bericht:
nieuws: Avast krijgt 16,5 miljoen dollar boete voor verkopen van data aan adv...

ivm een betaalde versie ben ik tot zover sceptisch als ik de reviews zo even globaal lees.

ik gebruik al jaren Norton en daar heb ik nooit geen problemen mee, ik zal ze niet de hemel in prijzen maar wat mij betreft is er geen betere, ik heb eens gepoogd om te kijken met onderzoek naar een andere AV maar dan kwam ik snel weer uit bij Norton en de website die ik eerder aan gaf daar kan je al een licentie kopen voor 16-20 euro voor 5 apparaten en geloof voor 10 apparaten dat je dan rond de 23-25 euro zit, kan nu iets verschillen want laatste keer dat ik keek was 3/4 maanden geleden
DikkieDick @JoHnnY-Btm23 februari 2024 14:54
Ik doe het via Licentie2Go, maar zal jouw genoemde site ook eens gaan bekijken. Heb zo ook idd al een paar jaar voordelig Norton, maar nadat mijn vorige abonnement was afgelopen en de nieuwe al lang liep, werd ik nog tot 2-3 maanden na afloop gespamd door Norton om de licentie maar te verlengen omdat ik niet beschermd zou zijn, terwijl de nieuwe licentie al lang en breed werkte. En de laatste tijd begin ik me ook meer te ergeren aan die popups om maar de driverupdate toestand aan te gaan schaffen. Weet niet of ik na afloop van deze licentie weer een nieuwe wil.
JoHnnY-Btm @DikkieDick26 februari 2024 12:55
ik deed het ook eerder via Licentie2Go maar afgeweken naar https://goedkoopsteantivirus.com/ die naar mijn inzicht net even iets goedkoper waren wat natuurlijk ook kan fluctueren per moment/jaar
driverupdate toestand aan te gaan schaffen
Norton heeft geen driver update functie mits je zou spreken over de Norton Utilities of je moet het hebben over een andere AV of wellicht CCleaner?
DikkieDick @JoHnnY-Btm27 februari 2024 10:15
Ik zal eens kijken wanneer die popup weer komt, maar dacht gezien te hebben dat Norton dan ook automatisch drivers kon updaten voor een x bedrag per jaar. Heb bij mijn laatste Licentie2Go-licentie er ook een Norton Utilities-licentie bij gescoord voor een klein bedrag.

En al idd bij een volgende verlenging ook eens even de andere sites checken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DikkieDick op 22 juli 2024 14:12]

JoHnnY-Btm @DikkieDick5 maart 2024 08:53
als je het voorbij ziet komen ben ik benieuwd want ik heb het in norton360 nog nooit gezien.

enige wat ik aan kan terug herleiden is de utilities van norton maar dat is een geheel los staand software pakket
sweetdude @JoHnnY-Btm24 februari 2024 15:09
Heel eerlijk gezegd, herken ik niets uit dat bericht.
Sophos is altijd netjes geweest als bedrijf, ze zijn niet zo heel bekend en daardoor worden ze ook vaak niet getest omdat ze niet tot de top 5 of top 10 horen. Maar dat is onterecht. Ook zakelijk heb ik geregeld al met ze te maken gehad en ken bedrijven die het al sinds 1998 gebruiken.
Als je het als bedrijf betaald gebruikt, mag ook alle personeel deze gratis thuis gebruiken onder dezelfde licentie.
Meer recent hebben ze dus de Sophos home versie uitgebracht zodat je zelfs thuis meerdere apparaten mag beveiligen, al dan niet gratis of onder de corporate licentie.

En hoe goed het systeem is... Een keer bedrijfsmatig meegemaakt dat de default virusscanner McAfee een virus doorliet en alles pc's geïnfecteerd waren ermee. Sophos herkende hem en blokkeerde hem, hij kon hem echter niet verwijderen.
JoHnnY-Btm @sweetdude26 februari 2024 12:59
wat ik natuurlijk al had aangegeven is dat ik niet bekend ben met Sophos zoals je al zegt dat ze niet heel bekend zijn.

in geval van je omschrijving van betaald een gratis gebruik klinkt dat natuurlijk goed en als het dan goed of optimaal werkt en vooralsnog beter werkt dan een McAfee? dan is dat natuurlijk perfect.

overigens is McAfee totaal geen goede AV en heb ik die ooit een periode gebruikt en snel vanaf gestapt.

het niet verwijderen van een virus of trojan is overigens een beetje vreemd, zou je dit wellicht in een sfe mode van windows wel kunnen doen?

ik heb zelf bij het hebben van een virus (niet op mijn eigen systeem) nooit moeite gehad met het verwijderen, dat kan natuurlijk afhangen van een aantal factoren hoe virussen nu geëvalueerd zijn
Ignite60 @JoHnnY-Btm23 februari 2024 09:53
Ik haal mijn AV hier: https://blitzhandel24.nl/virusbescherming
Die prijzen zijn ook goed te doen.
JoHnnY-Btm @Ignite6023 februari 2024 12:02
ik zal eens een blik werpen ;)
DikkieDick @Ignite6023 februari 2024 15:03
Huh? Zie ik hier Bullguard 2024. Nu had ik Bullguard maar dat werd een paar jaar geleden overgenomen door Norton. Was overigens blijer met Bullguard.
herpiederpienow @twiFight22 februari 2024 22:33
Het eerste wat ik altijd doe is die trial van twee weken meteen disablen. Ik ben sowieso van mening dat Malwarebytes een beetje nagware aan het worden is. Jammer, want verder vind ik het wel een aardige toepassing die ik op precies dezelfde wijze gebruik als jij.
crtxz @twiFight8 maart 2024 07:58
Wat is er mis met alleen defender gebruiken?
twiFight @crtxz8 maart 2024 15:02
In de praktijk niks. Een tweede scanner is vooral fijn voor je persoonlijke peace of mind. Ik heb de praktijk nooit gehad dat de ene scanner iets miste en de andere dat wel detecteerde. Een en ander is natuurlijk ook afhankelijk van wat je doet online. Gedownloade software gooi ik meestal ook even in virustotal, voor extra zekerheid.
bikkel007 22 februari 2024 18:24
Ik heb betaalde versie en ben blij met de update naar versie 5.
Malwarebytes komt nu ook met VPN-service.
Ik kon mijn bestaande subscription updaten met VPN-service tot
05-2025 voor 30,-.
Dat vind ik niet duur :)
Visgek82 @bikkel00722 februari 2024 18:46
Maar welke VPN is het . en hoe betrouwbaar is die club... dat is nog wel ff een dingetje.
bram91 @Visgek8222 februari 2024 20:18
Het gaat om Mullvad VPN, rebranded zoals Mozilla dat ook doet. Goede betrouwbare vpn.
bikkel007 @bram9122 februari 2024 20:56
vpn-instellingen via malwarebytes op eenvoudige wijze te beheren.
Handige feautures zoals autoconnect, killswitch en snelle verbinding.
Gebruikt wireguard denk ik.
cool1971 @bikkel00723 februari 2024 08:01
Als je via de website kijkt is het idd Wireguard, ze hebben zelf 40 servers in diverse landen.
Daby @bikkel00723 februari 2024 20:33
Hoe heb jij de update verkregen?
Ik heb ook een betaalde versie maar versie 5 krijgen dat is toch wel een probleem,
als ik Malewarebytes Premium deinstalleer en daarna de gegeven link gebruik om Malewarebytes Premium te installeren krijg ik gewoon de oude versie en dat is bij mij 4.6.9.

https://www.malwarebytes.com/mwb-download/thankyou
bikkel007 @Daby23 februari 2024 21:11
Dit moet lukken zo!

https://downloads.malwarebytes.com/file/mb5_offline
Daby @bikkel00728 februari 2024 15:01
Bedankt, echter ook met die url's lukt het niet.
Heb inmiddels bij Malwarebytes een ticket ingediend,
tot nog toe heb ik geen antwoord gekregen ...
Daby @bikkel00728 februari 2024 19:34
Versie 5 is geinstalleerd!
Ik moest eerst alle Malewarebytes programma's deinstalleren en daarna kon ik versie 5 installeren.
Bij versie 4 is namelijk de VPN een apart programma.
bikkel007 @Daby28 februari 2024 23:27
Mooi dat het werkt nu.
Ik vind het een fijn programma en ben blij met versie 5.
Enorme verbetering vind ik
Daby @bikkel0072 maart 2024 15:12
Ik heb versie 5 helaas weer van mijn WIN11 laptop verwijderd en versie 4 met apart MB Privacy geinstalleerd. Bij inschakeling van de VPN veranderde het WiFi-pictogram in het systeemvak niet meer in het bekabelde netwerkpictogram, zodat ik niet meer kan zien dat de VPN is ingeschakeld.
Ik moest dus opnieuw het programma Malewarebytes oproepen, om te zien of VPN aan of uit staat.
En dat vind ik erg vervelend.
Darth Malak 22 februari 2024 18:12
Ik zie alleen maar subscription licenses.. Geen lifetime/perp licenses.. Maar goed, kan ook ergens verborgen zijn wat me vreemd lijkt.. Of ik kijk niet goed
Marcoevich @Darth Malak22 februari 2024 18:38
Lifetime licenties worden al enige jaren niet meer aangeboden. Ze zijn wel nog steeds verkrijgbaar via Marktplaats bij licentieboeren die ze in bulk hebben ingekocht toen het nog kon.
sambalbaj 22 februari 2024 18:00
Ik heb ging vandaag naar 4.6.9.
Je gaat bij een handmatige update niet direct naar 5.

Heb hier een lifetime premium lopen.
Je hebt nu blijkbaar ook Premium Plus waar een VPN bij zit.
ivo1969 22 februari 2024 22:37
Heb zelf in verleden de lifetime premium gekocht, maar nu dus een plus versie extra om de vpn te moeten betalen?
Daby 23 februari 2024 16:54
Hmm, ik krijg versie 5 niet geinstalleerd. ;(
Heb thans Malwarebytes premium versie 4.6.9 ...
LieveGeit @Daby26 februari 2024 15:38
Zit je op WIN10 ?
Ik heb versie 5 op mijn WIN11 computer geïnstalleerd, op mijn oude WIN10 lukt het niet, idd installeert hij 4.6.9
Daby @LieveGeit28 februari 2024 15:04
Nee, ik heb WIN11.
Editie Windows 11 Home
Versie 23H2
Installatiedatum ‎4-‎9-‎2023
Build van besturingssysteem 22631.3155
Ervaring Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22684.1000.0

Heb inmiddels een ticket bij Malwarebytes ingediend.
Daby @LieveGeit28 februari 2024 19:33
Versie 5 is uiteindelijk geinstalleerd.
Ik moest eerst alle Malewarebytes programma's deinstalleren en daarna kon ik versie 5 installeren.
Bij versie 4 is namelijk de VPN een apart programma.
LieveGeit @Daby28 februari 2024 20:25
Ok ik zal het binnenkort proberen :)
Daby @LieveGeit2 maart 2024 15:15
Ik heb versie 5 helaas weer van mijn WIN11 laptop moeten verwijderen en MB versie 4 met apart MB Privacy geinstalleerd.
Bij inschakeling van de VPN (MB5) veranderde het WiFi-pictogram in het systeemvak niet meer in het bekabelde netwerkpictogram, zodat ik niet meer kan zien dat de VPN is ingeschakeld.
Ik moest dus opnieuw het programma Malewarebytes oproepen, om te zien of VPN aan of uit staat.
En dat vind ik erg vervelend.
LieveGeit @Daby2 maart 2024 16:17
En ik heb versie 4.6.9 verwijderd van de WIN10 PC en heb versie 5 opnieuw proberen te installeren. Echter mislukt. Hij installeerde wéér versie 4.6.9. Ik vraag me af met wat je bedoelde met ALLE programma's van Malwarebytes. Je zal wel dat MB Privacy bedoelen. Die heb ik niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door LieveGeit op 22 juli 2024 14:12]

wc2wc 22 februari 2024 17:28
Ja dat was bij versie 4 ook al zo.
Erg opdringerig
Ik gebruik m 1x per half jaar om te checken

[Reactie gewijzigd door wc2wc op 22 juli 2024 14:12]

ernstoud @wc2wc22 februari 2024 18:55
1x per half jaar? Dat is wel een beetje struisvogel kop in het zand steken…
Bose321 @ernstoud23 februari 2024 09:25
Waarom? Zijn toch 2 momenten in het jaar waar je mogelijk ongewenste dingen kan vinden?
ernstoud 22 februari 2024 18:54
Wat is het nut van een scanner on demand? Dan ben je dus al besmet.
Jammer genoeg neemt Defender wel erg veel geheugen in beslag, rond de 200 Mb. maar realtime is m.i. toch wel veel beter.
Vagax @ernstoud22 februari 2024 19:18
Als je bijv. een zip bestand opent en je extract iets met een virus er in wordt die direct in quarantine gezet voor dat het bestand compleet overgezet is.
ernstoud @Vagax22 februari 2024 19:21
Dat is bij realtime scanning zo, dat doet Defender dus ook (en gratis). Ik begrijp dat de gratis versie van Malwarebytes alleen on demand is.

En uit veel testen blijkt dat Defender best wel goed is. Maar het geheugengebruik stemt me niet vrolijk.
anzaya @ernstoud22 februari 2024 21:30
ESET een optie?
ernstoud @anzaya22 februari 2024 21:31
Heb je ervaring met geheugengebruik in de praktijk?
anzaya @ernstoud22 februari 2024 21:39
Ja ik gebruik ESET al heel erg lang, klein programma, niet zo log (bloated) als NORTON die ik in het begin gebruikte toen ik nog weinig ervaring had met computers, het voordeel van ESET is dat je enorm veel kunt aanpassen in instellingen, ik zou het eens proberen in de vorm van een trial wellicht?
JeroenED @ernstoud22 februari 2024 20:29
Realtime scanning zal de systeembelasting zo veel als mogelijk beperken. Wat betekent dat het bestand niet gescand word, maar enkel specifieke segmenten van de bestanden, gedrag van de programma's nagekeken word, geen bestanden met readme's nakijken, enkel PE executables scannen en geen ELF executables, etc en daardoor op een andere manier de vlag omhoog gaat. Soms ten goede, soms ten slechte. On demand gaat echt alle bestanden volledig nakijken en vergelijken met de virusdefinities. Hou rekening: dit zijn voorbeelden. Hoe de scanner bepaald wat of hoe hij scant bepaald de scanner.

Dus af en toe eens on demand scannen is geen slecht idee. Ik zou zeggen eens per maand.

[Reactie gewijzigd door JeroenED op 22 juli 2024 14:12]

kiddingguy 22 februari 2024 20:13
Wat is anders aan Malwarebytes c.q. hoe is de werking anders dan andere antivirus (internet security) programma's en suites zoals ESET, Norton, Bitdefender, Trend Micro, F-Secure etc.?
ernstoud @kiddingguy22 februari 2024 20:44
In principe scannen ze allemaal goed. Dat blijkt wel uit testen. Bovendien zijn die testen vaak met grote aantallen malware die niet “in the wild” voor komen. Dus of het nou 98% is of 99% is in praktijk nauwelijks belangrijk.

Verschil zit vnl. in de extra functies. Zoals VPN functies.

Ik zou graag een realtime scanner hebben die weinig geheugen gebruikt op mijn 8Gb mini PC met daarop WSL2 en Docker. Dan blijft er niet zoveel meer over. Dan is die 200 Mb. van Defender jammer.
Baserk 22 februari 2024 21:48
Wellicht dat de tamelijk ´snake oil´beoordeling/vertaling van mijn huidige `Beschermings score 100% Uitstekend Verpletterend´ kan worden aangepast.
Tamelijk ridicuul...

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

