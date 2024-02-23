Versie 7.0.11 van KiCad is uitgebracht. KiCad is een verzameling opensourceprogramma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van het pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool, de footprint en 3d-modellen. Een Spice-simulator ontbreekt evenmin. Uitgebreide informatie over de vernieuwingen in versie 7.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden; de changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
General
Schematic Editor
- Add missing 256x256 image to application icons.
- Add 48, 128, 256 to icon bundles for each application.
- Handle nested text variable references in title block. #16919
- Fix ambiguous checkbox in DRC/ERC delete all markers dialog. #16914
- Guard actions that change project against running in non-standalone mode. #16942
- Fix crash if when exiting library table setup. #16917
- Fix malformed DXF arc import. #16089
Board Editor
- Allow no-connects on standalone hierarchical pins and ports. #16397
- Fix object filling when plotting to PDF. #16429
- Check added fields only if all fields were checked before when updating symbols. #16408
- Ignore reference and value on select all when updating symbols. #16408
- Fix ERC output to show the selected alternative pin assignment. #16407
- Default to dashed graphical line style when opening version 6 and older schematics. #16479
- Do not expand the entire schematic hierarchy navigator tree by default. #16371
- Use the correct default text box line style when plotting to PDF and SVG. #16543
- Fix sheet path dependent ERC dialog selection issues. #16519
- Do not assert when duplicating symbol. #16577
- Fix broken pasted sheet page numbering. #16580
- Fix crash when opening schematic. #16731
- Fix symbol annotation when pasting nested hierarchical sheets.
- Select hierarchy navigator on mouse right click. #16670
- Fix crash on page size change undo/redo. #16752
- Prevent move from being unexpectedly canceled. #16891
- Prevent copper-edge clearance defaulting to zero. #16032
- Fix invalid modified from library ERC error using legacy symbol libraries. #16902
- Fix crash when changing sheet file name that contains a highlighted net. #17011
Gerber Viewer
- Handle units switch in board stack up panel. #16361
- Add missing DRC auto-complete token "footprint".
- Make collision detector highlight overlapping footprints that are part of a group. #16410
- User more explicit message when footprint is missing a pad. #16489
- Fix crash when importing Eagle board file with no "classes" element. #16504
- Fix crash when importing CADSTAR PCB with multi-layer figures. #16515
- Restore preferential selection treatment for silk items. #16607
- Support point editing of inverted rectangles. #16595
- Make sure imported graphics layer is visible. #16642
- Check parity of footprint symbol attributes in DRC. #16671
- Add DRC marker color setting to board color properties panel. #16674
- Do not ignore configured minimum clearance on copper fills. #16241
- Fix DRC missing edge to copper clearance issue. #16951
- Do not flash oblong holes when plotting gerber drill files. #16962
- Handle bitmap (reference image) selection correctly. #16522
3D Viewer
- Fix incorrect rotation of D-code for regular polygon shapes. #16480
Command Line Interface
- Ensure highlighted item under cursor is exported to graphic (PNG/JPEG) file. #14289
macOS
- Add missing drill precision argument specifier. #16508
- Fix crash after save with mouse on Mac menu bar. #16844