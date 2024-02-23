Software-update: KiCad 7.0.11

KiCad logo (79 pix)Versie 7.0.11 van KiCad is uitgebracht. KiCad is een verzameling opensourceprogramma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van het pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool, de footprint en 3d-modellen. Een Spice-simulator ontbreekt evenmin. Uitgebreide informatie over de vernieuwingen in versie 7.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden; de changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

General Schematic Editor
  • Allow no-connects on standalone hierarchical pins and ports. #16397
  • Fix object filling when plotting to PDF. #16429
  • Check added fields only if all fields were checked before when updating symbols. #16408
  • Ignore reference and value on select all when updating symbols. #16408
  • Fix ERC output to show the selected alternative pin assignment. #16407
  • Default to dashed graphical line style when opening version 6 and older schematics. #16479
  • Do not expand the entire schematic hierarchy navigator tree by default. #16371
  • Use the correct default text box line style when plotting to PDF and SVG. #16543
  • Fix sheet path dependent ERC dialog selection issues. #16519
  • Do not assert when duplicating symbol. #16577
  • Fix broken pasted sheet page numbering. #16580
  • Fix crash when opening schematic. #16731
  • Fix symbol annotation when pasting nested hierarchical sheets.
  • Select hierarchy navigator on mouse right click. #16670
  • Fix crash on page size change undo/redo. #16752
  • Prevent move from being unexpectedly canceled. #16891
  • Prevent copper-edge clearance defaulting to zero. #16032
  • Fix invalid modified from library ERC error using legacy symbol libraries. #16902
  • Fix crash when changing sheet file name that contains a highlighted net. #17011
Board Editor
  • Handle units switch in board stack up panel. #16361
  • Add missing DRC auto-complete token "footprint".
  • Make collision detector highlight overlapping footprints that are part of a group. #16410
  • User more explicit message when footprint is missing a pad. #16489
  • Fix crash when importing Eagle board file with no "classes" element. #16504
  • Fix crash when importing CADSTAR PCB with multi-layer figures. #16515
  • Restore preferential selection treatment for silk items. #16607
  • Support point editing of inverted rectangles. #16595
  • Make sure imported graphics layer is visible. #16642
  • Check parity of footprint symbol attributes in DRC. #16671
  • Add DRC marker color setting to board color properties panel. #16674
  • Do not ignore configured minimum clearance on copper fills. #16241
  • Fix DRC missing edge to copper clearance issue. #16951
  • Do not flash oblong holes when plotting gerber drill files. #16962
  • Handle bitmap (reference image) selection correctly. #16522
Gerber Viewer
  • Fix incorrect rotation of D-code for regular polygon shapes. #16480
3D Viewer
  • Ensure highlighted item under cursor is exported to graphic (PNG/JPEG) file. #14289
Command Line Interface
  • Add missing drill precision argument specifier. #16508
macOS
  • Fix crash after save with mouse on Mac menu bar. #16844

KiCad 6.0 PCB editor

Bart van Klaveren

Bron: KiCad

KiCad

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

MotorLum 23 februari 2024 09:30
Zeer praktisch tooltje wanneer je zelf PCB maakt. Erg actieve community met ondersteuning. Ook geschikt voor de amateur die kant en klare PCB designs wilt tweaken. Met name de Raspberry PI pcb's en Andruino worden actief met dit tooltje gemodificeerd waardoor het voor enthousiastelingen makkelijker is om evt wijzigingen dmv KiCAD uit te voeren en feedback vanuit de community te ontvangen.

