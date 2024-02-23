Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api . Dit maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op onder andere Linux en macOS te draaien. Van Wine is ook een commerciële versie met ondersteuning beschikbaar, met de naam CrossOver. CodeWeavers brengt CrossOver uit voor Linux, macOS en ChromeOS en zegt ook veel bij te dragen aan de ontwikkeling van Wine zelf. Versie 24.0.0 van CrossOver is uitgebracht en hierin is onder meer Wine bijgewerkt naar versie 9.0, kunnen applicaties naar de interface worden gesleept om ze te starten en kan de locatie worden aangepast waar applicaties worden geïnstalleerd. De complete release notes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

CrossOver 24 includes an update to Wine 9.0, bringing with it over 7,000 changes that offer improvements to a variety of applications. Wine 9.0 was released last month, and we are pleased to be able to offer a CrossOver version that includes it so quickly. This release also includes an update to Wine Mono 8.1.0, vkd3d 1.10 and MoltenVK 1.2.5.

We are continuing to make improvements so that CrossOver is as user-friendly as possible. To that end, CrossOver 24 includes a few highly-requested UI updates. You can now drag and drop executables into CrossOver to either run or install them. We also added the ability to change the directory where your bottles are stored, which is especially helpful for users who want to store large Windows applications on an external drive.

For our Mac users, CrossOver 24 includes fixes for many games: Planet Zoo now runs again after the latest game update, the Warframe standalone launcher now works, The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth no longer crashes, Mafia: Definitive Edition now runs, Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition multiplayer works again, and Horizon Zero Dawn and Anno 1800 now work well out of the box.

For our Linux users, we have a couple of nice improvements for Office. New Office 365 installers now work, and we fixed crashes with PowerPoint 2016/365. Please note that it’s still the case that only the 32-bit online Office installers work.