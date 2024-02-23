Software-update: CrossOver 24.0.0

CrossOver logo (79 pix)Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api. Dit maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op onder andere Linux en macOS te draaien. Van Wine is ook een commerciële versie met ondersteuning beschikbaar, met de naam CrossOver. CodeWeavers brengt CrossOver uit voor Linux, macOS en ChromeOS en zegt ook veel bij te dragen aan de ontwikkeling van Wine zelf. Versie 24.0.0 van CrossOver is uitgebracht en hierin is onder meer Wine bijgewerkt naar versie 9.0, kunnen applicaties naar de interface worden gesleept om ze te starten en kan de locatie worden aangepast waar applicaties worden geïnstalleerd. De complete release notes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Announcing CrossOver 24.0.0

CrossOver 24 includes an update to Wine 9.0, bringing with it over 7,000 changes that offer improvements to a variety of applications. Wine 9.0 was released last month, and we are pleased to be able to offer a CrossOver version that includes it so quickly. This release also includes an update to Wine Mono 8.1.0, vkd3d 1.10 and MoltenVK 1.2.5.

We are continuing to make improvements so that CrossOver is as user-friendly as possible. To that end, CrossOver 24 includes a few highly-requested UI updates. You can now drag and drop executables into CrossOver to either run or install them. We also added the ability to change the directory where your bottles are stored, which is especially helpful for users who want to store large Windows applications on an external drive.

For our Mac users, CrossOver 24 includes fixes for many games: Planet Zoo now runs again after the latest game update, the Warframe standalone launcher now works, The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth no longer crashes, Mafia: Definitive Edition now runs, Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition multiplayer works again, and Horizon Zero Dawn and Anno 1800 now work well out of the box.

For our Linux users, we have a couple of nice improvements for Office. New Office 365 installers now work, and we fixed crashes with PowerPoint 2016/365. Please note that it’s still the case that only the 32-bit online Office installers work.

CrossOver

Versienummer 24.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS
Website CodeWeavers
Download https://www.codeweavers.com/login/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 23-02-2024 08:27
16 • submitter: danmark_ori

23-02-2024 • 08:27

16

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: CodeWeavers

Update-historie

12-03 CrossOver 25.0.0 0
02-'24 CrossOver 24.0.0 16
11-'23 CrossOver 23.7.0 7
10-'23 CrossOver 23.6.0 1
09-'23 CrossOver 23.5.0 7
02-'23 CrossOver 22.1.0 5
07-'18 CrossOver 17.5.1 0
02-'18 CrossOver 17.1.0 6
03-'10 CrossOver 9.0 9
Meer historie

Lees meer

CrossOver

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
Overige software

Reacties (16)

-Moderatie-faq
16
16
15
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
VirtualGuineaPig 23 februari 2024 09:15
74 euro ... Dan koop je toch gewoon een oude laptop of PC?
v&a aangeboden: Laptopjes in een veiling (lees advertentie)
MrEd79 @VirtualGuineaPig23 februari 2024 09:32
Of je wacht op cyber Monday en koopt het voor €25. Ik vind het lekker werken op mijn MacBook. Heb het nodig voor specifieke boekhoudprogramma (osFinancials). Terwijl ik verder de Mac kan gebruiken. Ik gebruik het dus niet voor games. Om daarnaast nog een losse laptop er bij te zetten vind ik dan toch minder prettig.

Installatie van de Windows software is heel eenvoudig. Alles werkte direct. Alleen met printen is er een beperking. Er zijn geen aparte printerdrivers te installeren. Daarom mis je specifieke sturing van bijvoorbeeld lades of kleur. Misschien in deze nieuwe versie meer mogelijkheden?
Luminair @MrEd7923 februari 2024 12:40
Is het wat dat betreft niet handiger om een PDF te exporteren, of te ‘printen’ naar een PDF? Dan kun je vanuit die weer printen vanuit een volledig (mac/linux) OS.
MrEd79 @Luminair23 februari 2024 16:28
Heb ik ook geprobeerd, maar is toch een extra stap. Ik heb nu de default instellingen van de printer zo gezet dat ik facturen op vanuit de juiste lade kan printen direct uit osFinancials.
PrimusIP @VirtualGuineaPig23 februari 2024 09:44
Ik denk niet dat Cyberpunk op een 75 euro computer draait. Als je Mac een beetje ram geheugen heeft doet die dat daar met crossover wel op.
Plus, als je een één systeem wilt draaien en geen zin hebt in nog een andere computer, dan kan dat ook een overweging zijn.

Overigens, er bestaan ook gratis alternatieven voor crossover (zoals porting kit).

*edit: typo

[Reactie gewijzigd door PrimusIP op 22 juli 2024 14:54]

Heroic_Nonsense @PrimusIP23 februari 2024 11:53
Precies - moderne games draaien niet op een aardappel van 75 euro, maar wel op een MacBook Air M1 met Crossover.

Met de nieuwe FSR-mod van LukeFZ draait Cyberpunk 2077 als volgt op een MacBook Air M1 8GB met Crossover 24:
https://youtu.be/V3yMxzCi5b0?t=656

45fps op 900p met low settings, dus het is behelpen, maar dit is dan ook door twee abstractielagen heen (ARM naar X86 en macOS-APIs naar Windows-APIs). Op snellere Macs draait het uiteraard beter op hogere resoluties.

Dit is Spider-Man: Remastered onder Crossover 24 met FSR, op een MacBook Pro M3Max op 1080p:
https://youtu.be/V3yMxzCi5b0?t=927

Ik heb zelf een MacBook Air M1 met 16GB, maar ik heb er ook een game-PC met RTX4060 naast staan voor de games. Toch is het wel fijn om zo af en toe een game op de MacBook Air te spelen, voor als de game-PC bezet is of als je onderweg bent en de verbinding te traag is voor Parsec.
PrimusIP @Heroic_Nonsense23 februari 2024 13:42
Thanks, ga ik eens uittesten. (Cyberpunk). Want in begin Apple hun toolkit uitbracht trok die het niet met 8gb.
IEF @VirtualGuineaPig23 februari 2024 09:33
Sinds de komst van GPTK is het mogelijk om nieuwe games te draaien onder OSX op nieuwere hardware (M1/M2/M3), CrossOver doet z'n best om dat proces zo makkelijk mogelijk te maken. Ik denk niet dat Cyberpunk 2077 of Jedi: Survivor draait op een oud laptopje van 60 euro :+
Cergorach @VirtualGuineaPig23 februari 2024 09:47
€3000 voor een slechte tweedehands auto? Dan koop je toch gewoon een goeie fiets! |:(

Zo een compatibility layer met support, emulatie en/of virtualisatie is gewoon een hoop meer waard op moderne hardware voor veel mensen. Niet alleen neemt 1 desktop of laptop minder ruimte in beslag, helemaal belangrijk als je het mee moet nemen. Nieuwe desktops/laptops zijn over het algemeen een heel stuk zuiniger dan de oude bende, helemaal belangrijk voor laptops die je mee moet nemen en je afhankelijk bent van een batterij.

Je zit vaak ook met beperkte hardware, een 4k scherm aansluiten op een ouden laptop? Of zelfs op een oude desktop van €74, forget it! Een hardeschijf vs een ssd, USB versies, etc.

Vergeet ook niet dat Codeweavers achter Wine (gratis) zit en voor een groot deel ook achter Proton (via Valve). Deze gasten moeten ook eten...
_Thanatos_ @VirtualGuineaPig23 februari 2024 12:18
En wat los je daarmee op? Het idee is om "native" Windows applicaties in een ander OS te draaien, zonder dat je daar een VM voor nodig hebt. Dus een tweede pc is helemaal geen alternatief daarvoor. Bovendien is het voor hele volksstammen niet weggelegd om met 2 laptops te gaan rondlopen. En bovendien (nogmaals), waarom een oude pc? Wat als je moderne veeleisende Windows-software op je linux-/mac-/chromebak wil draaien?
Jerie @VirtualGuineaPig23 februari 2024 23:34
Er zijn ook gratis frontends voor Wine.

Dit was echter de eerste. Dit koop je als bedrijf zijnde vanwege de support erachter, en de eenvoud. Kortom als tijd veel geld is.

In die context is een oude laptop van 74 EUR een lachertje. Je lijkt de markt niet te begrijpen.
sbrink 23 februari 2024 11:32
Ze zeggen veel bij te dragen aan Wine. Maar als je op de site van Wine kijkt wordt de MacOS versie niet verder ondersteund. Er is alleen een versie voor MacOS 10.8 tot 10.14 beschikbaar.
_Thanatos_ @sbrink23 februari 2024 12:19
Misschien vanwege het verschil in processorarchitectuur?

En niet ondersteunen != niet werken. Wellicht werkt het wel gewoon (op een Intel mac). Al geprobeerd?

[Reactie gewijzigd door _Thanatos_ op 22 juli 2024 14:54]

sbrink @_Thanatos_23 februari 2024 12:56
Ik moet mijn punt iets verduidelijk merk ik. Als ze zoveel aan Wine zeggen bij te dragen, waar is dan de ondersteuning voor meer recente MacOS versies? Waar is de Wine versie voor Apple silicon? Als er al tijden niets aan de MacOS versie van Wine is veranderd, wat dragen ze dan bij?
rbr320 @sbrink23 februari 2024 13:28
Dat Codeweavers veel bijdraagt aan Wine wil niet zeggen dat Wine alles maar moet ondersteunen dat zij met hun Crossover software ondersteunen. Codeweavers levert wel degelijk veel patches en fixes aan het Wine project, maar Wine blijft een open source project dat op vrijwilligers draait en dus beperkte middelen heeft. Zij moeten dus keuzes maken en die keuze is momenteel om voornamelijk Linux op het x86-64 platform te ondersteunen.
Jerie @sbrink23 februari 2024 23:32
Die zit gewoon in package manager zoals Homebrew.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq