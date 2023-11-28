Software-update: CrossOver 23.7.0

CrossOver logo (79 pix)Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api. Dit maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op onder andere Linux en macOS te draaien. Van Wine is ook een commerciële versie met ondersteuning beschikbaar, met de naam CrossOver. CodeWeavers brengt CrossOver uit voor Linux, macOS en ChromeOS en zegt ook veel bij te dragen aan de ontwikkeling van Wine zelf. Versie 23.7.0 van CrossOver is uitgebracht en hierin zijn onder meer prestatieverbeteringen in MoltenVK waar te nemen.

Announcing CrossOver 23.7.0

This release is full of improvements to enhance your Mac gaming experience. We added nice performance boosts to MoltenVK, which will help games running with wined3d or DXVK. Our team found that Diablo IV and Dark Souls III both run better with these changes. We also now ship with MSync which offers additional performance advantages. MSync can be toggled on in the right sidebar.

CrossOver 23.7 also includes several game-specific fixes. Fallout 4 and the Steam version of Diablo IV are both now playable. Counter-Strike 2 is now fully playable with great performance with D3DMetal enabled. We also improved the Apple login experience with Marvel Snap.

Lastly, applications launched through CrossOver now work when Stage Manager is enabled.

CrossOver

Versienummer 23.7.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS
Website CodeWeavers
Download https://www.codeweavers.com/login/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-11-2023 10:19
7 • submitter: danmark_ori

28-11-2023 • 10:19

7

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: CodeWeavers

Update-historie

12-03 CrossOver 25.0.0 0
02-'24 CrossOver 24.0.0 16
11-'23 CrossOver 23.7.0 7
10-'23 CrossOver 23.6.0 1
09-'23 CrossOver 23.5.0 7
02-'23 CrossOver 22.1.0 5
07-'18 CrossOver 17.5.1 0
02-'18 CrossOver 17.1.0 6
03-'10 CrossOver 9.0 9
Meer historie

Lees meer

CrossOver

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
Overige software

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
7
6
6
1
0
0
Wijzig sortering
Ray_ 28 november 2023 10:46
Nu Apple met Wine (met hulp van Codeweavers) een translation layer voor DX12 naar de Metal API heeft gemaakt, heeft Crossover een enorme voorsprong op emulators als Parallels. Goed, de codebase is niet helemaal gelijk aan die van de Porting Kit en AAA-games draaien met 120 FPS zal nog niet zo snel gebeuren maar het handjevol games dat ik heb geprobeerd draait sinds versie 23.5 zó veel beter zonder dat mijn Macbook Pro M1 op lijkt te stijgen.

TL;DR: ik ben fan en gebruik geen Parallels meer.
tomtomgo172 @Ray_28 november 2023 11:45
Ik heb sinds het weekend weer crossover aangeschaft (Was een scherpe korting dit weekend). Op nieuwere games ben ik echt aangenaam verrast over Crossover op mijn macbook pro m1 (16gB).
Echter bij wat oudere spellen ben ik best wel teleurgesteld. Deze werken allen vrij moeizaam. Wat gek is want in mijn beleving werkte deze spellen voorheen prima (2021 versie).

Porting kit was ik tot gisteren avond niet mee bekend toen ik na wat Google werk waarom mijn favo spellen niet (meer) werkten daar op uit kwam. Qua compatibility van legacy spellen lijkt dit wel echt een streepje voor te hebben op Crossover. Hoe denk jij daarover?

[Reactie gewijzigd door tomtomgo172 op 22 juli 2024 13:45]

sbte @tomtomgo17228 november 2023 12:47
Game Porting Toolkit is in principe gewoon een gestripte (oudere) versie van CrossOver. Het grote verschil was de D3DMetal library die meegeleverd wordt met de Game Porting Toolkit. Deze wordt echter ook met CrossOver 23.7 meegeleverd en kan aangezet worden door binnen een bottle aan de rechterkant onder "advanced settings" de D3DMetal toggle aan te zetten. Er zou dus geen reden moeten zijn om de Game Porting Toolkit losstaand te gebruiken.
Ray_ @tomtomgo17228 november 2023 12:38
Ik ben geen fanatieke gamer, dus ik heb geen heel groot arsenaal aan games geprobeerd. Voor oudere games (< DX12) kan je ook DXVK als translation layer gebruiken als D3DMetal problemen oplevert.

De game porting toolkit van Apple is overigens niet heel gebruiksvriendelijk en heeft de eindgebruiker ook niet als doelgroep. Deze is voornamelijk bedoeld voor ontwikkelaars en dient volgens mij als hulp bij uitgevers om hun games op Apple silicon te laten draaien.
Magic @Ray_28 november 2023 12:25
Ik heb lang getwijfeld om CrossOver aan te schaffen, maar heb het uit kunnen stellen omdat je bij elke update weer opnieuw 14 dagen trial krijgt. uiteindelijk na de release van Sonoma kreeg ik een tip om Whisky eens een kans te geven. En eerlijk gezegd werkt dat voor mij net zo goed als CrossOver.

Crossover is ietsje gebruikersvriendelijker met zijn templates, maar ik zie voor mijn gebruik de noodzaak niet meer om een aanschaf te doen.
MrEd79 28 november 2023 12:11
Ik heb ook net CrossOver aangeschaft met de mooi Cyber Monday korting. Ik gebruik het (nog) niet voor games, maar voor boekhoudsoftware. En dat draait prima. Het enige probleem wat ik heb is dat de printer settings heel beperkt zijn. Ik kan geen lade kiezen bijvoorbeeld. Opgelost door 1 printer meerdere keren te installeren en dan met verschillende default settings.

Verder dik tevreden.

Portkit kit ken ik niet, maar ik ga daar ook naar kijken.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq