Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api . Dit maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op onder andere Linux en macOS te draaien. Van Wine is ook een commerciële versie met ondersteuning beschikbaar, met de naam CrossOver. CodeWeavers brengt CrossOver uit voor Linux, macOS en ChromeOS en zegt ook veel bij te dragen aan de ontwikkeling van Wine zelf. Versie 23.7.0 van CrossOver is uitgebracht en hierin zijn onder meer prestatieverbeteringen in MoltenVK waar te nemen.

This release is full of improvements to enhance your Mac gaming experience. We added nice performance boosts to MoltenVK, which will help games running with wined3d or DXVK. Our team found that Diablo IV and Dark Souls III both run better with these changes. We also now ship with MSync which offers additional performance advantages. MSync can be toggled on in the right sidebar.

CrossOver 23.7 also includes several game-specific fixes. Fallout 4 and the Steam version of Diablo IV are both now playable. Counter-Strike 2 is now fully playable with great performance with D3DMetal enabled. We also improved the Apple login experience with Marvel Snap.

Lastly, applications launched through CrossOver now work when Stage Manager is enabled.