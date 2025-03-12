Wine is een opensource implementatie van de Windows- api . Dit maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op onder andere Linux en macOS te draaien. Van Wine is ook een commerciële versie met ondersteuning beschikbaar, met de naam CrossOver. CodeWeavers brengt CrossOver uit voor Linux, macOS en ChromeOS en zegt ook veel bij te dragen aan de ontwikkeling van Wine zelf. Versie 25.0.0 van CrossOver is uitgebracht en hierin is onder meer Wine bijgewerkt naar versie 10.0 en zijn er veel verbeteringen aangebracht om spellen beter onder macOS te laten draaien. De complete releasenotes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

CrossOver 25 includes an update to Wine 10.0, bringing with it over 5,000 changes that oﬀer improvements to a variety of applications on Mac and Linux. This release also includes an update to Wine Mono 9.4.0, vkd3d 1.14 and MoltenVK 1.2.10.

Beyond these updates, this release is full of great improvements for our Mac gamers. Many of our gamers are tinkerers, but we know not everyone wants to fiddle with their games to get them working. For a more seamless gaming experience, we now have a new configuration system so games work great out of the box without additional configuration or needing to use game-specific CrossTies.

The most frequently used aspect of this system will be the graphics settings. If the Graphics setting under "Advanced Settings" in the right sidebar is left set to "Auto", it will use wined3d, DXMT (see below), DXVK or D3DMetal depending on the setting we have in our database.

We also now can autoenable AVX for games that currently require ROSETTA_ADVERTISE_AVX=1.

Lastly, we also can set overrides for a variety of other settings that used to be CrossTie-specific. For example, audio now works on certain games that previously required CrossTies to fix the audio, including The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition and Fallout 4. Furthermore, if you update your Steam bottle with the prompt in the upper right corner of CrossOver, multiplayer will now work in Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition without needing to use the game-specific CrossTie.

This release boasts support for Red Dead Redemption 2 on Mac, which is running well out of the box with no tinkering required. We know that our gamers have been clamoring for this game for years, and we’re very happy to have it working seamlessly.

We are excited to announce that CrossOver now includes DXMT, which is a Metal-based implementation of D3D11 on macOS. It can be toggled on in the right sidebar under "Graphics." DXMT is now another option for running DirectX 11 games through CrossOver, in addition to wined3d, DXVK and D3DMetal. Our QA team found that DXMT oﬀered performance benefits for lower spec Macs, and we also default certain games to DXMT that run better on both lower and higher spec Macs.

CrossOver 25 includes an update to D3DMetal 2.1. This adds compatibility for many games on Mac computers with Apple silicon, including Street Fighter 6, Need for Speed Heat, Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition, Teardown, Age of Wonders 4, Dragon’s Dogma 2 and The Last of Us Part 1.

No matter what platform you like to purchase your games from, we want your CrossOver experience to be exceptional. For our Steam users, we're happy to report that Steam startup time is significantly faster with this update. Steam is also working well on CrossOver 25 after the latest Steam client update. For our GOG Galaxy and Epic Games Store users, you are in luck: both platforms are now supported on macOS.

Lastly, we added fixes for many other games, including Elite Dangerous, Avowed, Monster Hunter Rise, Hero's Land, Manor Lords, Fallout 76, Far Cry 6 and Dead Space. Furthermore, multiplayer is now supported for Tekken 8 and Age of Mythology: Retold, and Path of Exile 2 now works out of the box without any additional configuration.