Software-update: CrossOver 23.5.0

CrossOver logo (79 pix)Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api. Dit maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op onder andere Linux en macOS te draaien. Van Wine is ook een commerciële versie met ondersteuning beschikbaar, met de naam CrossOver. CodeWeavers brengt CrossOver uit voor Linux, macOS en ChromeOS en zegt ook veel bij te dragen aan de ontwikkeling van Wine zelf. Versie 23.5.0 van CrossOver is uitgebracht en de changelog sinds versie 22.1.0 ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in CrossOver version 23.5.0:
  • macOS:
    • Support for translation layer from the game porting toolkit.
    • New D3DMetal toggle.
    • Support for macOS Sonoma.
    • Baldur's Gate 3 runs on Ventura and Sonoma.
    • Denuvo games run on Sonoma.
    • GStreamer support.
  • Linux:
    • Compatibility updates for Debian 13, openSUSE 15.1 and Ubuntu 23.10.
Changes in CrossOver version 23.0.1:
  • Bug fixes for macOS:
    • Quicken no longer crashes when selecting accounts or loading transactions.
    • Ratings can be submitted through CrossOver again.
    • Fix for Steam black screen on Monterey.
    • Fix for occasional crash after install.
Changes in CrossOver version 23.0.0:
  • Core Technology Improvements:
    • CrossOver 23 includes Wine 8.0.1, with over 5,000 improvements, and selected patches from recent Wine with benefits to many popular applications.
    • Update to Wine Mono 7.4.
    • Update to vkd3d 1.8.
    • Update to DXVK 1.10.3.
    • Support for EA App.
    • Ability to uninstall applications.
  • macOS:
    • Initial support for DX12 games, including Diablo II: Resurrected and Diablo IV.
    • Initial support for geometry shaders and transform feedback.
    • Update to MoltenVK 1.2.3.
  • Linux:
    • Office 365 support on Wayland.
    • Support for Diablo IV.

CrossOver

Versienummer 23.5.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS
Website CodeWeavers
Download https://www.codeweavers.com/login/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 29-09-2023 18:44
7 • submitter: danmark_ori

29-09-2023 • 18:44

7

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: CodeWeavers

Update-historie

12-03 CrossOver 25.0.0 0
02-'24 CrossOver 24.0.0 16
11-'23 CrossOver 23.7.0 7
10-'23 CrossOver 23.6.0 1
09-'23 CrossOver 23.5.0 7
02-'23 CrossOver 22.1.0 5
07-'18 CrossOver 17.5.1 0
02-'18 CrossOver 17.1.0 6
03-'10 CrossOver 9.0 9
Meer historie

Lees meer

CrossOver

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
Overige software

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
7
7
6
0
0
1
Wijzig sortering
danmark_ori 29 september 2023 22:39
CrossOver + (12 Months Support) $ 74
CrossOver Life (Lifetime Support) $ 494
Bron: https://www.codeweavers.com/store
Kortingsactie: ik betaalde op 18 augustus $ 56,98
Uruk-Hai @danmark_ori29 september 2023 22:46
Waar gebruik jij CrossOver voor?
danmark_ori @Uruk-Hai29 september 2023 22:47
Waarvoor het bedoelt is. Wat Windows (64-bit) en een enkele DOS (16-bit) applicatie. Geen spelletjes.
Uruk-Hai 29 september 2023 20:08
Van Wine heb ik in Linux weleens verschillende installatie opties gezien die allemaal een verschillend resultaat gaven. Sommige installaties van Wine waren onwerkbaar voor mij, als in: ik dubbelklikte op een .exe en er gebeurde niets, Linux snapte niet wat ik er mee wilde. Als je Wine op een bruikbare manier op Linux wilt installeren moet je dus eerst online gaan zoeken naar de juiste methode en dan maar hopen dat je het goed hebt gedaan.

Ik heb net een video over de installatie van Crossover bekeken en dat is precies wat ik bedoel. Gewoon lekker een .deb file downloaden, installeren en daarna ben je klaar :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 22 juli 2024 15:59]

ZpAz @Uruk-Hai29 september 2023 22:51
Volgens mij moet je alsnog soms zelf kiezen welke versie (bottle) van Wine je wilt gebruiken etc. Maar het werkt wel beter dan los wine gebruiken.
Hydranet @Uruk-Hai30 september 2023 08:05
Ik gebruikt Crossover vroeg voor dat Proton er was om games te draaien omdat er heel wat games ondersteund werden en makkelijker te draaien waren dan via Wine zelf. Codeweavers heeft toen samen met Valve Proton gemaakt en sinds Proton uit is gebruik ik eigenlijk alleen maar dat, maar ben toen ik het gebruikte altijd zeer tevreden met Crossover geweest, je kan er ook normale Windows applicaties mee draaien, tenminste degene die in een compatibiliteit database voor komen met genoeg sterren.
Josefien 1 oktober 2023 11:32
Ik heb jaren geleden een versie van CrossOver gebruikt omdat het toen heel makkelijk was om een applicatie te installeren die door alle gebruikers op het systeem gebruikt kon worden. Iets wat met Wine standaard niet makkelijk is.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq