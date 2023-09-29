Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api . Dit maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op onder andere Linux en macOS te draaien. Van Wine is ook een commerciële versie met ondersteuning beschikbaar, met de naam CrossOver. CodeWeavers brengt CrossOver uit voor Linux, macOS en ChromeOS en zegt ook veel bij te dragen aan de ontwikkeling van Wine zelf. Versie 23.5.0 van CrossOver is uitgebracht en de changelog sinds versie 22.1.0 ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in CrossOver version 23.5.0: macOS: Support for translation layer from the game porting toolkit. New D3DMetal toggle. Support for macOS Sonoma. Baldur's Gate 3 runs on Ventura and Sonoma. Denuvo games run on Sonoma. GStreamer support.

Linux: Compatibility updates for Debian 13, openSUSE 15.1 and Ubuntu 23.10.

Changes in CrossOver version 23.0.1: Bug fixes for macOS: Quicken no longer crashes when selecting accounts or loading transactions. Ratings can be submitted through CrossOver again. Fix for Steam black screen on Monterey. Fix for occasional crash after install.

Changes in CrossOver version 23.0.0: Core Technology Improvements: CrossOver 23 includes Wine 8.0.1, with over 5,000 improvements, and selected patches from recent Wine with benefits to many popular applications. Update to Wine Mono 7.4. Update to vkd3d 1.8. Update to DXVK 1.10.3. Support for EA App. Ability to uninstall applications.

macOS: Initial support for DX12 games, including Diablo II: Resurrected and Diablo IV. Initial support for geometry shaders and transform feedback. Update to MoltenVK 1.2.3.

Linux: Office 365 support on Wayland. Support for Diablo IV.

