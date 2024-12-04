De zevende update voor KiCad versie 8.0.0 is uitgebracht. KiCad is een verzameling opensourceprogramma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van het pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool, de footprint en 3d-modellen. Een Spice-simulator ontbreekt evenmin. Uitgebreide informatie over de vernieuwingen in versie 8.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden; de changelog voor versie 8.0.7 ziet er als volgt uit:
General
Schematic Editor
- Fix URI environment variable expansion issue. #18918
- Fix display of broken fonts. #19010
- Clear unknown keys from environment variable maps on save. #18734
- Exclude letter hotkeys from shift fallback. #19093
- Fix missing text and graphics in PDF plots. #16456
- Handle DXF files with out of bounds values. #18523
- Fix invalid Bezier curve DXF import. #11153
- Fix incorrectly rendered font depending on rotation. #18377
- Make color picker dialog usable on hidpi monitors. #17860
- Scale text size to inside scaled blocks on DXF import. #18525
- Fix copy-paste issue for grids with checkboxes. #18985
- Update font when needed on italic/bold change. #18592
- Prevent altering text thickness when switching bold option on and off. #18975
Symbol Editor.
- Make sheet pin unconnected indicator (X) follow when dragging sheet. #18854
- Fix import compatibility with LCEDA/EasyEDA v2.2.32. #18994
- Use symbol/netport name from device entry if empty when importing EasyEDA/LCEDA schematic. #19021
- Do not import empty visible net labels from EasyEDA/LCEDA Pro schematics. #19034
- Import Bezier curves in symbols from EasyEDA/LCEDA schematics. https://gitlab.com/kicad/code/kicad/-/issues/19034.[#19034.]
- Test for valid sheet name in sheet dialog properties. #18981
- Fix missing actions strings and hotkey conflict. #17694
- Respect background color fill when plotting to PDF. #18919
- Fix copy and paste issue in bus alias definition. #18558
- Do not allow repeat action to cause sheet recursion. #18199
- Fix crash when importing Eagle schematic when board file doesn’t exist in non-stand alone mode. #18241
- Warn user when template field names contain trailing/leading white space.https://gitlab.com/kicad/code/kicad/-/issues/18601[#18601]
- Fix an issue in sheet cross-references of global labels. #18534
- Add sheet changes to net navigation history. #18616
Board Editor
- Fix missing current scale in AC simulation. #18313
- Fix crash when deselecting the probe tool. #18547
Footprint Editor
- Prevent solder mask bridge DRC error with mask pad.
- Report implicit design rule minimums as being from the board setup. #18642
- Fix importing custom design rules. #18580
- Don’t ask about locking twice. #18679
- Make orphaned nets obey the minimum board clearance.
- Make neck in a zone fill the DRC epsilon smaller on each side. #18921
- Make sure paste action can’t be performed through modal dialog. #18912
- Make polyline properties dialog honor the escape key. #18850
- Fix focus issue in parent window after hiding the search panel. #12613
- Fix DRC error with arcs.
- Fix text position when drawing PCB text on non paired layers. #18980
- Fix error in DRC rule resolver. #19012
- Force orphaned nets to obey the minimum board clearance. #19051
- Fix Eagle footprint library migration crash. #18702
- Fix unconnected pads missing in IPC-2581 export. #18293
- Fix crash on routing many traces. #18328
- Correctly generate thermal reliefs on parts rotated by 45 degrees. #18329
- Fix circular courtyard DRC error. #18347
- Fix random malformed board outline with arcs DRC errors. #18125
- Properly group automatically generated objects. #18874
- Fixing paste issue in footprint library tables. #18732
- Fix disappearing courtyard layers. #18978
- Use appropriate tuning pattern icon in menus for tuning pattern generators.
- Make convert to lines use the width of polygons where applicable. #18713
- Length tuning workflow improvements. #18979
- Show empty field for unconstrained length in length tuning properties. #18979
- Fix crash after Fabmaster import. #19174
- Update DRC exclusions from DRC dialog. #19113
3D Viewer
- Add 3D mouse support. #13306
Worksheet Editor
- Ensure the 3D display view is not modified after menu selection. #17422
- Fix omission of STEP models with relative path assignment. #16242
PCB Calculator
- Add 3D mouse support. #13306
Command Line Interface
- Always use black text in E-series resistor table. #17033
macOS
- Accept multiple Gerber layers for single layer plotting. #19089
Python Scripting
- Fix missed rows when pasting to grid. #18916
- Ensure image handlers are loaded before loading a board. #18959