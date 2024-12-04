Software-update: KiCad 8.0.7

KiCad logo (79 pix)De zevende update voor KiCad versie 8.0.0 is uitgebracht. KiCad is een verzameling opensourceprogramma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van het pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool, de footprint en 3d-modellen. Een Spice-simulator ontbreekt evenmin. Uitgebreide informatie over de vernieuwingen in versie 8.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden; de changelog voor versie 8.0.7 ziet er als volgt uit:

General
  • Fix URI environment variable expansion issue. #18918
  • Fix display of broken fonts. #19010
  • Clear unknown keys from environment variable maps on save. #18734
  • Exclude letter hotkeys from shift fallback. #19093
  • Fix missing text and graphics in PDF plots. #16456
  • Handle DXF files with out of bounds values. #18523
  • Fix invalid Bezier curve DXF import. #11153
  • Fix incorrectly rendered font depending on rotation. #18377
  • Make color picker dialog usable on hidpi monitors. #17860
  • Scale text size to inside scaled blocks on DXF import. #18525
  • Fix copy-paste issue for grids with checkboxes. #18985
  • Update font when needed on italic/bold change. #18592
  • Prevent altering text thickness when switching bold option on and off. #18975
Schematic Editor
  • Make sheet pin unconnected indicator (X) follow when dragging sheet. #18854
  • Fix import compatibility with LCEDA/EasyEDA v2.2.32. #18994
  • Use symbol/netport name from device entry if empty when importing EasyEDA/LCEDA schematic. #19021
  • Do not import empty visible net labels from EasyEDA/LCEDA Pro schematics. #19034
  • Import Bezier curves in symbols from EasyEDA/LCEDA schematics. https://gitlab.com/kicad/code/kicad/-/issues/19034.[#19034.]
  • Test for valid sheet name in sheet dialog properties. #18981
  • Fix missing actions strings and hotkey conflict. #17694
  • Respect background color fill when plotting to PDF. #18919
  • Fix copy and paste issue in bus alias definition. #18558
  • Do not allow repeat action to cause sheet recursion. #18199
  • Fix crash when importing Eagle schematic when board file doesn’t exist in non-stand alone mode. #18241
  • Warn user when template field names contain trailing/leading white space.https://gitlab.com/kicad/code/kicad/-/issues/18601[#18601]
  • Fix an issue in sheet cross-references of global labels. #18534
  • Add sheet changes to net navigation history. #18616
Symbol Editor. Spice Simulator
  • Fix missing current scale in AC simulation. #18313
  • Fix crash when deselecting the probe tool. #18547
Board Editor Footprint Editor
  • Fix crash when saving a footprint. #19018
  • Add 3D mouse support for 3D view. #14002
Gerber Viewer
  • Add 3D mouse support. #13306
3D Viewer
  • Ensure the 3D display view is not modified after menu selection. #17422
  • Fix omission of STEP models with relative path assignment. #16242
Worksheet Editor
  • Add 3D mouse support. #13306
PCB Calculator
  • Always use black text in E-series resistor table. #17033
Command Line Interface
  • Accept multiple Gerber layers for single layer plotting. #19089
macOS
  • Fix missed rows when pasting to grid. #18916
Python Scripting
  • Ensure image handlers are loaded before loading a board. #18959

KiCad 6.0 PCB editor

Versienummer 8.0.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website KiCad
Download https://kicad.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: KiCad

KiCad

