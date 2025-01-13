Software-update: KiCad 8.0.8

KiCad logo (79 pix)De achtste update voor KiCad versie 8.0.0 is uitgebracht. KiCad is een verzameling opensourceprogramma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van het pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool, de footprint en 3d-modellen. Een Spice-simulator ontbreekt evenmin. Uitgebreide informatie over de vernieuwingen in versie 8.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden; de changelog voor versie 8.0.8 ziet er als volgt uit:

General
  • Remove compensation padding in KiCad launcher for newer wxWidgets versions. #24550
  • Make settings migration dialog re-sizable. #19347
  • Fix parsing of Altium overbar notation. #19080
  • Update pin table when model changes. #19253
  • Recognize ${KICAD7_3DMODEL_DIR} and all future major releases. #18809
  • Skip hidden files when making backup. #18341
  • Fix crash when opening the PCB editor while closing the schematic editor. #19341
  • Fix broken Eagle board and schematic file import. #19528
Schematic Editor
  • Plot labels in color. #19040
  • Fix some issues that can crash editor on close.
  • Don’t change selection after selecting find-next hit. #19233
  • Display footprints in footprint assignment tool. #18685
  • Avoid crash on save if a polyline is empty.
  • Don’t rename root sheet when switching language. #19262
  • Do not save automatically placed flag for text with no fields. #19159
  • Fix connectivity issue with global label connected to power symbol. #18092
  • Preserve symbol unit when loading schematic with missing instance data. #19073
  • Fix crash in schematic editor when finishing a wire. #18136
  • Fix crash when opening footprint browser from schematic symbol properties. #19318
  • Fix QA test failure in orcadpcb2 netlist exporter. #18822
  • Fix a crash when library symbol is missing. #17146
  • Fix crash after project save and reopened after cannot find symbol in netlist error. #17146
  • Improve symbol load time when opening a large database library. #18826
  • Fix crash when undoing new sheet action from within sheet. #19358
  • Make PDF export respect background color fill. #18919
  • Don’t lose reference designators when importing third party schematics. #19490
  • Prevent freeze when pasting a long string into search bar. #19464
Symbol Editor
  • Fix crash on corrupt symbol library table. #19236
  • Don’t hang when trying to paste image as text. #19079
  • Allow opening color picker dialog from polygon shape properties panel. #19254
Spice Simulator
  • Only populate spice code in the simulation dialog code field. #18771
  • Fix crash after probing and changing signal color. #17841
  • Fix crash when a net named VT exists. #18648
Board Editor Footprint Editor Gerber Viewer
  • Fix crash on specific gerber files. #19394
3D Viewer
  • Use font render cache when available. #18672
PCB Calculator
  • Add measure unit to Rho constant in transmission line tab. #19312
Windows
  • Fix opening zip archives from project manager tree. #19399
macOS

KiCad 6.0 PCB editor

Versienummer 8.0.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website KiCad
Download https://kicad.org/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 13-01-2025 09:00 3

13-01-2025 • 09:00

3

Bron: KiCad

Update-historie

23-07 KiCad 10.0.5 0
21-06 KiCad 10.0.4 8
16-05 KiCad 10.0.3 0
09-05 KiCad 10.0.2 0
16-04 KiCad 10.0.1 5
20-03 KiCad 10.0.0 0
16-03 KiCad 9.0.8 1
02-01 KiCad 9.0.7 9
10-'25 KiCad 9.0.6 0
10-'25 KiCad 9.0.5 11
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Reacties (3)

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Sine 13 januari 2025 10:16
Enkele jaren geleden heb ik eens een testje gedaan met versie 5, en dat was toen naar mijn beleving nog een ver van volwassen product.

Vorig jaar heb ik er weer eens een paar projectjes mee gemaakt, en het is duidelijk dat er hard gewerkt wordt aan het project. De 'free for me' versie van proteus waar ik tot nu toe mee werkte heb ik compleet gedumpt en ik ben volledig over naar KiCad.

Dat is even een leercurve, maar het is een stuk intuïtiever dan een (gruwel ding als) eagle bijvoorbeeld.
Cybertinus994 13 januari 2025 16:02
Ik ben voor het eerst in jaren weer eens bezig met wat PCBs. Dit blijft een fijne tekentool. Al heb ik geen ervaring met de rest, deze vind ik iig fijn werken. Net als versie 6, die ik jaren geleden gebruikt heb
Hell-Slave 13 januari 2025 17:50
Als hobbyist kwam ik van Eagle af, maar dat programma werd steeds erger in gebruik en was nogal gelimiteerd. (account nodig, kan niet groter dan 10x10 cm, niet te installeren op Linux)
KiCad is een verademing, geweldig programma.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Hell-Slave op 13 januari 2025 21:08]


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