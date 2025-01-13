De achtste update voor KiCad versie 8.0.0 is uitgebracht. KiCad is een verzameling opensourceprogramma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van het pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool, de footprint en 3d-modellen. Een Spice-simulator ontbreekt evenmin. Uitgebreide informatie over de vernieuwingen in versie 8.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden; de changelog voor versie 8.0.8 ziet er als volgt uit:
General
Schematic Editor
- Remove compensation padding in KiCad launcher for newer wxWidgets versions. #24550
- Make settings migration dialog re-sizable. #19347
- Fix parsing of Altium overbar notation. #19080
- Update pin table when model changes. #19253
- Recognize ${KICAD7_3DMODEL_DIR} and all future major releases. #18809
- Skip hidden files when making backup. #18341
- Fix crash when opening the PCB editor while closing the schematic editor. #19341
- Fix broken Eagle board and schematic file import. #19528
Symbol Editor
- Plot labels in color. #19040
- Fix some issues that can crash editor on close.
- Don’t change selection after selecting find-next hit. #19233
- Display footprints in footprint assignment tool. #18685
- Avoid crash on save if a polyline is empty.
- Don’t rename root sheet when switching language. #19262
- Do not save automatically placed flag for text with no fields. #19159
- Fix connectivity issue with global label connected to power symbol. #18092
- Preserve symbol unit when loading schematic with missing instance data. #19073
- Fix crash in schematic editor when finishing a wire. #18136
- Fix crash when opening footprint browser from schematic symbol properties. #19318
- Fix QA test failure in orcadpcb2 netlist exporter. #18822
- Fix a crash when library symbol is missing. #17146
- Fix crash after project save and reopened after cannot find symbol in netlist error. #17146
- Improve symbol load time when opening a large database library. #18826
- Fix crash when undoing new sheet action from within sheet. #19358
- Make PDF export respect background color fill. #18919
- Don’t lose reference designators when importing third party schematics. #19490
- Prevent freeze when pasting a long string into search bar. #19464
Spice Simulator
- Fix crash on corrupt symbol library table. #19236
- Don’t hang when trying to paste image as text. #19079
- Allow opening color picker dialog from polygon shape properties panel. #19254
Board Editor
- Only populate spice code in the simulation dialog code field. #18771
- Fix crash after probing and changing signal color. #17841
- Fix crash when a net named VT exists. #18648
Footprint Editor
- Handle circular zone cutouts in Fabmaster import.
- Don’t add zero radius holes on Fabmaster import.
- Do not import unplaced footprints on Fabmaster import.
- Handle circles on Fabmaster import.
- Map unknown layers to KiCad user layers on Fabmaster import.
- Handle rectangles on Fabmaster import.
- Improve detection of open versus closed polygons on Fabmaster import.
- Fix text import on Fabmaster import.
- Handle squares, oblongs, and regular polygons on Fabmaster import.
- Keep DRC marker exclusions up to date. #17429
- Make sure descendants get new UUIDs when pasting. #19052
- Fix crash when running DRC. #18600
- Allow plot options to override the board tenting settings. #18991
- Add example for
silk_board_edge_clearancecustom rule. #19260
- Fix rats nest issue where blind vias are treated as through vias. #18982
- Don’t trigger DRC footprint library warning when description and keywords do not match. #19259
- Allow selection of PCB DRC markers when not on active layer. #19258
- Allow DRC markers to be selected with area selection. #19258
- Rebuild layer preset list on language change. #19181
- Fix track start property display. #19215
- Fix thread deadlock when closing the footprint chooser dialog. #18107
- Prevent DRC freeze when using footprint with custom pad shapes. #19325
- Plot from render cache if fonts aren’t embedded. #18672
- Add rectangle height and width to properties panel. #17181
- Fix pad inside isolated zone "island" not marked as unconnected. #17288
- Allow custom rules that explicitly allow holes from one footprint to overlap the courtyard from another.
- Fix pin rotation parsing in the legacy symbol library plugin.
- Adjust DRC clearance for net ties. #14008
- Properly cancel 3D export. #19279
- Fix scale when exporting IPC-2581 using inches units.
- Fix compatibility with Allegro PCB Router using Specctra sessions.
- Fix Specctra session import from TopoR.
- Handle wildcards and case-insensitivity in custom rule pin type comparisons. #19513
Gerber Viewer
- Properly handle group duplicate. #19245
- Ignore invisible pads in enumeration tool. #18750
- Do not add extra grid rows when resetting default field property preferences. #19369
- Update QR footprint wizard.
3D Viewer
- Fix crash on specific gerber files. #19394
PCB Calculator
- Use font render cache when available. #18672
Windows
- Add measure unit to Rho constant in transmission line tab. #19312
macOS
- Fix opening zip archives from project manager tree. #19399