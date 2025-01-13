OpenHAB is domoticasoftware waarmee componenten uitgelezen en aangestuurd kunnen worden. Daarbij kun je denken aan lichtschakelaars, diverse sensors, ledlampen, beveiligingsapparatuur en tal van andere domoticahardware. Het kan door middel van zogenaamde bindings onder andere praten via Z-Wave, Nest en Zigbee, of producten van IKEA Trådfri, Xiaomi Smart Home en Philips Hue aansturen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en voor gebruikerservaringen kun je ook op ons forum terecht in Het Grote openHAB-topic. De ontwikkelaars hebben openHAB 4.3.2 uitgebracht en hier zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen in aangebracht:

Runtime 4516: [Enhance DateTimeType to parse ZonedDateTime with time-zone ID

4525: Add sharedCache and privateCache to file-based RulesDSL

4528: Fix config normazation in addon configuration

4546: HttpUtil: fix invad URI

4548: Prevent infinite loop in CronAdjuster with invad date combinations

4552: Ensure sitemap subscriptions are updated on Group Items

4553: Improve cron exception handng Add-ons 17950: Fix IllegalArgumentException for Christmas Tree collection

for Christmas Tree collection 17997: Fix delta state filter handng of negative values

18009: Fix response processing for newer projectors

18034: Fix NullPointerException

18031: Fix x10 device message handng

18049: Fix legacy all nk broadcast message not processed

18050: Fix scene channel state updates

18075: Fix imeter solo product first record location

18087: Fix device request failure handng

18021: Re-fix null component name

18016: Fix abity to add new channels in the Web UI

18066: Fix speedtest thing going offne when image not available User Interfaces 2958: Allow item names to start with an underscore

2959: Layout pages: Safe area fixes & related code improvements

2964: Model tabs: Fix left/right margin to small on mobile

2969: Fix Schedule page shows UTC instead of local timezone

2984: Thing Copy: Fix channel uid of copied Thing

2991: Chart page: Fix wrong height inside popups, popovers & sheets on iOS