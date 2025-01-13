OpenHAB is domoticasoftware waarmee componenten uitgelezen en aangestuurd kunnen worden. Daarbij kun je denken aan lichtschakelaars, diverse sensors, ledlampen, beveiligingsapparatuur en tal van andere domoticahardware. Het kan door middel van zogenaamde bindings onder andere praten via Z-Wave, Nest en Zigbee, of producten van IKEA Trådfri, Xiaomi Smart Home en Philips Hue aansturen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en voor gebruikerservaringen kun je ook op ons forum terecht in Het Grote openHAB-topic. De ontwikkelaars hebben openHAB 4.3.2 uitgebracht en hier zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen in aangebracht:
Runtime
Add-ons
- 4516: [Enhance DateTimeType to parse ZonedDateTime with time-zone ID
- 4525: Add sharedCache and privateCache to file-based RulesDSL
- 4528: Fix config normazation in addon configuration
- 4546: HttpUtil: fix invad URI
- 4548: Prevent infinite loop in CronAdjuster with invad date combinations
- 4552: Ensure sitemap subscriptions are updated on Group Items
- 4553: Improve cron exception handng
User Interfaces
- 17950: Fix
IllegalArgumentExceptionfor Christmas Tree collection
- 17997: Fix delta state filter handng of negative values
- 18009: Fix response processing for newer projectors
- 18034: Fix
NullPointerException
- 18031: Fix x10 device message handng
- 18049: Fix legacy all nk broadcast message not processed
- 18050: Fix scene channel state updates
- 18075: Fix imeter solo product first record location
- 18087: Fix device request failure handng
- 18021: Re-fix null component name
- 18016: Fix abity to add new channels in the Web UI
- 18066: Fix speedtest thing going offne when image not available
- 2958: Allow item names to start with an underscore
- 2959: Layout pages: Safe area fixes & related code improvements
- 2964: Model tabs: Fix left/right margin to small on mobile
- 2969: Fix Schedule page shows UTC instead of local timezone
- 2984: Thing Copy: Fix channel uid of copied Thing
- 2991: Chart page: Fix wrong height inside popups, popovers & sheets on iOS